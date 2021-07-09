The hotels to check into where your dog will feel as pampered as you do

The Canadian Press

A look at what’s happening around the majors today: ___ GIVING IT BACK TO THEM The Astros have planned a weekend of giveaway items at Minute Maid Park that's sure to pique the interest of the visiting New York Yankees. Star second baseman Jose Altuve and his Houston teammates were loudly heckled in May when they played at Yankee Stadium for the first time since their sign-stealing was revealed. The Astros beat New York in the 2017 AL Championship Series on their way to the World Series champions