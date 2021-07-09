The hotels to check into where your dog will feel as pampered as you do

<p>Already a nation of dog lovers, Britain's pet-owning population swelled over the past year, with 3.2 million households buying animals since the start of the pandemic. If you’re one of them, you’re probably wondering where you can travel to that will let your new four-legged friend come along, too – here’s our pick of the UK’s best dog-friendly hotels.</p>
<p>The remote, rural location of Hotel Endsleigh – set in possibly one of the most picturesque corners of England – is the Devonshire destination for the most discerning of canine companions. The 19-room country-house hotel in Dartmoor’s Tamar Valley was once the home of the Duke of Bedford, and the listed building’s gardens were designed by Humphry Repton. Its chatelaine is now Olga Polizzi, so you can be sure the dog bowls and blankets are as stylish as the rest of the decor.</p><p>For more information, visit <a href="https://hotelendsleigh.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hotelendsleigh.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hotelendsleigh.com</a>.</p>
<p>This patch of Pembrokeshire countryside will please dogs and humans alike, not least because of its views of the Preseli Hills. Passing-through pooches can make friends with the affectionate Bronwen, the Grove of Narberth’s resident labradoodle. Upcycled towels and blankets are included, and guests with pets in tow can choose from six rooms. For dogs who like the finer things in life, a dining menu by Burns pet food can be arranged on request.</p><p>For more information, visit <a href="https://thegrove-narberth.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thegrove-narberth.co.uk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">thegrove-narberth.co.uk</a>.</p>
<p>It’s not just dogs that get a warm welcome at the Kimpton Fitzroy near London’s Russell Square: rabbits are treated like royalty, too. The hotel has partnered with Marleybones for its new pet-approved room-service menu, and cats, hamsters and hedgehogs are invited, too. In terms of animal size, there’s no weight limit: if they fit through the door, they’re allowed in, with a special room set-up and tuckbox (plus one for their envious owners) to greet them. And if you were wondering what room service for pets looks like – the menu includes the Bloomsbury Bark (beef with sweet potato, kale and rosemary) and the Superbunny Salad (bok choi, broccoli, fennel and basil).</p><p>For more information, visit <a href="https://www.kimptonfitzroylondon.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kimptonfitzroylondon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">kimptonfitzroylondon.com</a>.</p>
<p>A stately stay for animals that like to rule the roost (and the mantel), the Fife Arms in the Highland town of Braemar has a series of dog-friendly rooms on its first floor. Animals are allowed almost everywhere – bar the Clunie Dining Room at mealtimes. For peak post-walk pampering, dogs are given special robes to dry off in – and if all the Highland tweed and classic country style has them feeling envious, the hotel’s online shop will come to the rescue with dapper collars and coats.</p><p>For more information, visit t<a href="https://thefifearms.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hefifearms.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hefifearms.com</a>.</p>
<p>Canine guests of the Lygon Arms in the Cotswolds village of Broadway will be in good company – the hotel’s previous patrons include Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, as well as, a few hundred years previously, Charles I. Dogs are treated to their own wash station in the courtyard to restore them to their best after muddy walks in the surrounding Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The hotel has teamed up with Le Chameau for two dog-friendly packages, one of which includes a tweed Le Chameau bed to take home, treats cooked to a Michel Roux recipe, and a grooming experience finished with a bow or bandanna and a choice of perfume: Jimmy Chow or Jean Paw Gaultier. </p><p>For more information, visit <a href="https://www.lygonarmshotel.co.uk/sleep-over/dogs/the-ultimate-dog-escape-package/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lygonarmshotel.co.uk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lygonarmshotel.co.uk</a>.</p>
<p>At Hampshire’s Four Seasons outpost, dogs have no fewer than 500 acres of countryside to roam across – the grand grounds include a lake, lawn, shooting field and a spa set in the stables. Competing in the cuteness ranks are Milo and Dougal, two Shetland-pony inhabitants of the on-site equestrian centre. Furry companions will be given a bed and spring water, and the doorman has bags ready for walkies. Pets are welcome in the Wild Carrot bar – but they’ll have to wait in your room while you tackle the main restaurant’s farmers’-market banquet on Sunday afternoons.</p><p>For more information, visit <a href="https://www.fourseasons.com/hampshire/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fourseasons.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fourseasons.com</a>.</p>
<p>If you went all out and invested in not one, but two new pets during lockdown, Cornwall’s Watergate Bay Hotel is the staycation retreat of choice for you this summer – guests can bring a duo of dogs per room. Animal-friendly activities include ball-chasing, hole-digging and sea-splashing along the two-mile stretch of sandy shore on the hotel’s doorstep, which also features cliff paths for perhaps slightly more photogenic walks than usual. There are two dog-friendly restaurants on-site, too.</p><p>For more information, visit <a href="https://www.watergatebay.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:watergatebay.co.uk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">watergatebay.co.uk</a>.</p>
<p>With Bow Wow London for neighbours, pets are in for a well-turned-out stay at One Aldwych in London – the grooming parlour is chief treat provider and just around the corner in Seven Dials. Staff will provide beds, bowls and towels, and dogs are welcome to hang out in the library. The luxury London hotel is in the heart of the West End, with the capital’s theatres and shops a short walk away.</p><p>For more information, visit <a href="https://www.onealdwych.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:onealdwych.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">onealdwych.com</a>.</p>
<p>Coast-loving canines (and owners) will enjoy a trip to the Brighton edition of the Artist Residence, a series of bohemian boutique hotels with outposts in Penzance, Bristol and London, too. This original incarnation in Brighton was decorated by artists that answered an ad offering them free board in return for their creative services. The Regency Square hotel is so close to the sea, you can hear it. There are several dog-friendly rooms, with beds, bowls and organic treats by Lily’s Kitchen awaiting pets on arrival.</p><p>For more information, visit <a href="https://www.artistresidence.co.uk/our-hotels/brighton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:artistresidence.co.uk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">artistresidence.co.uk</a>.</p>
<p>The eco- and dog-friendly Treehouse Hotel London in Marylebone has teamed up with Lily’s Kitchen and a local dog-walking company for its ‘Ulti-Mutt Staycation’ package, which stars minibars made over with pet needs in mind and room service for dogs. The rooftop restaurant, aptly named the Nest, has full-circle views of the city; and the hotel is within walking distance of both Hyde Park and Regent’s Park for less-urban walkies.</p><p>For more information, visit <a href="https://www.treehousehotels.com/london" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:treehousehotels.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">treehousehotels.com</a>.</p>

