51 stylish home office ideas

Reuters

Intel detailed a new version of its artificial intelligence chip at its Vision event on Tuesday that takes aim at Nvidia's dominance in semiconductors that power AI. Intel said that its new Gaudi 3 chip was capable of training a specific large language models 50% more quickly than Nvidia's prior generation H100 processor. It is also capable for computing generative AI responses, a process called inference, more quickly than the H100 chips for some of the models Intel tested.