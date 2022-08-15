Home and Away's Tane Parata faces gang trouble in 20 spoiler pictures
- 1/20
Monday, August 22: Tane is worried over his family's safetyChannel 5
- 2/20
Monday, August 22: Tane takes matters into his own handsChannel 5
- 3/20
Monday, August 22: The gang have a long-held vendettaChannel 5
- 4/20
Monday, August 22: Tane is keen to guarantee his family's safetyChannel 5
- 5/20
Monday, August 22: Tane receives some sinister threatsChannel 5
- 6/20
Tuesday, August 23: The biker gang bring Tane back after a confrontationChannel 5
- 7/20
Tuesday, August 23: Tex gives Tane a dry send-offChannel 5
- 8/20
Tuesday, August 23: Tex is enjoying being in controlChannel 5
- 9/20
Tuesday, August 23: Tex is intriguedChannel 5
- 10/20
Tuesday, August 23: Tane has an ideaChannel 5
- 11/20
Tuesday, August 23: Tane pitches the ideaChannel 5
- 12/20
Tuesday, August 23: Tex has other ideasChannel 5
- 13/20
Tuesday, August 23: Tane is horrifiedChannel 5
- 14/20
Wednesday, August 24: Alf is in a foul moodChannel 5
- 15/20
Wednesday, August 24: Alf's friends and family want answersChannel 5
- 16/20
Wednesday, August 24: Irene, Marilyn and Roo all talk about AlfChannel 5
- 17/20
Wednesday, August 24: Irene, Marilyn and Roo continue to talkChannel 5
- 18/20
Wednesday, August 24: There's a shock for Roo when the truth is revealedChannel 5
- 19/20
Wednesday, August 24: Lyrik make a return visitChannel 5
- 20/20
Wednesday, August 24: Felicity is excited to have her friends backChannel 5