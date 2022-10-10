Home and Away's Marilyn shares Heather truth in 31 spoiler pictures

  • <p>A court date has finally been set in <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/home-and-away/a40826743/home-and-away-spoilers-tex-secret/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the biker gang case" class="link ">the biker gang case</a>, which could finally provide Tane and Nikau with some closure.</p>
    Monday, October 17: Rose shares some news with Xander

    A court date has finally been set in the biker gang case, which could finally provide Tane and Nikau with some closure.

  • <p>She explains that she has been recommended for a commendation for the recent bikie bust.</p>
    Monday, October 17: Rose shares a further piece of news

    She explains that she has been recommended for a commendation for the recent bikie bust.

  • <p>As Cash <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/home-and-away/a41075538/home-and-away-spoilers-shooting-september-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:was shot" class="link ">was shot </a>during the biker gang operation, Rose thinks it'd be wrong to accept any praise.</p>
    Monday, October 17: Rose admits that she doesn't feel comfortable about the commendation

    As Cash was shot during the biker gang operation, Rose thinks it'd be wrong to accept any praise.

  • <p>She points out that she only had insider information on the biker gang because she was sleeping with Tex, one of the criminals.</p>
    Monday, October 17: Rose continues to reflect on the situation

    She points out that she only had insider information on the biker gang because she was sleeping with Tex, one of the criminals.

  • <p>But Xander doesn't think this would be the right move. </p>
    Monday, October 17: Rose suggests that she may turn down the commendation

    But Xander doesn't think this would be the right move.

  • <p>She tells Xander that she has made her decision.</p>
    Monday, October 17: Rose returns from a swim

    She tells Xander that she has made her decision.

  • <p>Xander secretly calls Cash, hoping he can help to change Rose's mind. </p>
    Monday, October 17: Rose says that she won't accept the commendation

    Xander secretly calls Cash, hoping he can help to change Rose's mind.

  • <p>She explains that <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/home-and-away/a41443258/home-and-away-spoilers-heather-marilyn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Heather" class="link ">Heather</a> broke into her house last night.</p>
    Monday, October 17: Marilyn tries to confide in Leah

    She explains that Heather broke into her house last night.

  • <p>Marilyn rudely dismisses Roo, not wanting to talk to her about this.</p>
    Monday, October 17: Roo interrupts

    Marilyn rudely dismisses Roo, not wanting to talk to her about this.

  • <p>Marilyn explains that Heather seems to be playing games.</p>
    Monday, October 17: Marilyn and Leah continue to talk

    Marilyn explains that Heather seems to be playing games.

  • <p>Leah asks why Heather would be going to such a big effort to cause trouble.</p>
    Monday, October 17: Marilyn is put on the spot

    Leah asks why Heather would be going to such a big effort to cause trouble.

  • <p>She doesn't share the full story with Leah.</p>
    Monday, October 17: Marilyn holds back from telling the truth

    She doesn't share the full story with Leah.

  • <p>She tries to talk to her again.</p>
    Tuesday, October 18: Leah persists with Marilyn

    She tries to talk to her again.

  • <p>She chooses Leah as a confidante.</p>
    Tuesday, October 18: Marilyn is finally ready to talk

    She chooses Leah as a confidante.

  • <p>She says that Heather is her daughter.</p>
    Tuesday, October 18: Marilyn explains who Heather really is

    She says that Heather is her daughter.

  • <p>Marilyn has never mentioned having a daughter before.</p>
    Tuesday, October 18: Marilyn's revelation shocks Leah

    Marilyn has never mentioned having a daughter before.

  • <p>When she was younger, she had an affair with her boss while working as a housekeeper.</p>
    Tuesday, October 18: Marilyn shares more details

    When she was younger, she had an affair with her boss while working as a housekeeper.

  • <p>She continued to stay with him and his wife throughout the pregnancy.</p>
    Tuesday, October 18: Marilyn says that she found out she was pregnant with her boss's baby

    She continued to stay with him and his wife throughout the pregnancy.

  • <p>Once the baby was born, Marilyn's lover and his wife insisted on adopting the baby. </p>
    Tuesday, October 18: Marilyn recalls how everything changed

    Once the baby was born, Marilyn's lover and his wife insisted on adopting the baby.

  • <p>She still doesn't want Roo or Alf to know.</p>
    Tuesday, October 18: Marilyn swears Leah to secrecy

    She still doesn't want Roo or Alf to know.

  • <p>He's looking for Rose, after trying to kiss her the night before.</p>
    Wednesday, October 19: Cash visits the Diner

    He's looking for Rose, after trying to kiss her the night before.

  • <p>He regrets what happened.</p>
    Wednesday, October 19: Cash knows he has an apology to make

    He regrets what happened.

  • <p>When Irene asks too many questions, Cash accuses her of poking her nose in.</p>
    Wednesday, October 19: Cash becomes agitated

    When Irene asks too many questions, Cash accuses her of poking her nose in.

  • <p>Everyone is shocked.</p>
    Wednesday, October 19: Cash's outburst attracts attention

    Everyone is shocked.

  • <p>She witnesses the row.</p>
    Wednesday, October 19: Rose walks in

    She witnesses the row.

  • <p>He suggests they should talk somewhere more private.</p>
    Wednesday, October 19: Cash takes Rose to one side

    He suggests they should talk somewhere more private.

  • <p>But she agrees that Cash can come back to her place to talk.</p>
    Wednesday, October 19: Rose is still annoyed

    But she agrees that Cash can come back to her place to talk.

  • <p>They're still startled by his outburst earlier on.</p>
    Wednesday, October 19: John, Irene and Justin talk about Cash

    They're still startled by his outburst earlier on.

  • <p>It's the first time that Cash has ever spoken to Irene like that.</p>
    Wednesday, October 19: John and Justin can see that Irene is upset

    It's the first time that Cash has ever spoken to Irene like that.

  • <p>But the others warn her not to get involved any further.</p>
    Wednesday, October 19: Irene wonders whether to talk to Felicity

    But the others warn her not to get involved any further.

  • <p>They chat about the surf. </p>
    Thursday, October 20: Justin meets Bree for the first time

    They chat about the surf.

