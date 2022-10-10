Home and Away's Marilyn shares Heather truth in 31 spoiler pictures
- 1/31
Monday, October 17: Rose shares some news with XanderChannel 5
- 2/31
Monday, October 17: Rose shares a further piece of newsChannel 5
- 3/31
Monday, October 17: Rose admits that she doesn't feel comfortable about the commendationChannel 5
- 4/31
Monday, October 17: Rose continues to reflect on the situationChannel 5
- 5/31
Monday, October 17: Rose suggests that she may turn down the commendationChannel 5
- 6/31
Monday, October 17: Rose returns from a swimChannel 5
- 7/31
Monday, October 17: Rose says that she won't accept the commendationChannel 5
- 8/31
Monday, October 17: Marilyn tries to confide in LeahChannel 5
- 9/31
Monday, October 17: Roo interruptsChannel 5
- 10/31
Monday, October 17: Marilyn and Leah continue to talkChannel 5
- 11/31
Monday, October 17: Marilyn is put on the spotChannel 5
- 12/31
Monday, October 17: Marilyn holds back from telling the truthChannel 5
- 13/31
Tuesday, October 18: Leah persists with MarilynChannel 5
- 14/31
Tuesday, October 18: Marilyn is finally ready to talkChannel 5
- 15/31
Tuesday, October 18: Marilyn explains who Heather really isChannel 5
- 16/31
Tuesday, October 18: Marilyn's revelation shocks LeahChannel 5
- 17/31
Tuesday, October 18: Marilyn shares more detailsChannel 5
- 18/31
Tuesday, October 18: Marilyn says that she found out she was pregnant with her boss's babyChannel 5
- 19/31
Tuesday, October 18: Marilyn recalls how everything changedChannel 5
- 20/31
Tuesday, October 18: Marilyn swears Leah to secrecyChannel 5
- 21/31
Wednesday, October 19: Cash visits the DinerChannel 5
- 22/31
Wednesday, October 19: Cash knows he has an apology to makeChannel 5
- 23/31
Wednesday, October 19: Cash becomes agitatedChannel 5
- 24/31
Wednesday, October 19: Cash's outburst attracts attentionChannel 5
- 25/31
Wednesday, October 19: Rose walks inChannel 5
- 26/31
Wednesday, October 19: Cash takes Rose to one sideChannel 5
- 27/31
Wednesday, October 19: Rose is still annoyedChannel 5
- 28/31
Wednesday, October 19: John, Irene and Justin talk about CashChannel 5
- 29/31
Wednesday, October 19: John and Justin can see that Irene is upsetChannel 5
- 30/31
Wednesday, October 19: Irene wonders whether to talk to FelicityChannel 5
- 31/31
Thursday, October 20: Justin meets Bree for the first timeChannel 5