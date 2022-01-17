Home and Away spoiler pictures show Tane and Felicity face kidnap ordeal

  • <p>She's being held captive in an abandoned shack.</p>
    1/37

    Tuesday, January 25: The truth about Felicity's whereabouts is revealed

    She's being held captive in an abandoned shack.

  • <p>She has been missing for several days.</p>
    2/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Felicity is terrified

    She has been missing for several days.

  • <p>Her friend Anne has taken her hostage.</p>
    3/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Felicity's captor is a familiar face

    Her friend Anne has taken her hostage.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>She needed to silence Felicity, after Felicity figured out she was Tane's stalker.</p>
    4/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Anne shows no mercy

    She needed to silence Felicity, after Felicity figured out she was Tane's stalker.

  • <p>After drugging Tane, she convinces him to come along to the shack. </p>
    5/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Anne puts the next stage of her plan into action

    After drugging Tane, she convinces him to come along to the shack.

  • <p>She told him that Felicity was hiding out to clear her mind.</p>
    6/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Anne has managed to trick Tane

    She told him that Felicity was hiding out to clear her mind.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>He sees that Felicity is tied up and gagged.</p>
    7/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Tane gets a shock

    He sees that Felicity is tied up and gagged.

  • <p>He's already weak from the sedatives and he's no match for Anne when she tasers him.</p>
    8/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Tane is overpowered

    He's already weak from the sedatives and he's no match for Anne when she tasers him.

  • <p>Two Summer Bay favourites are now at her mercy.</p>
    9/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Anne is pleased that things are going so well

    Two Summer Bay favourites are now at her mercy.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Although it's a relief to a see a familiar face, it's clear that Tane won't be much help.</p>
    10/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Felicity is horrified

    Although it's a relief to a see a familiar face, it's clear that Tane won't be much help.

  • <p>Is there any hope of escape?</p>
    11/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Felicity feels powerless

    Is there any hope of escape?

  • <p>She uses rope to stop him from escaping.</p>
    12/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Anne ties up Tane

    She uses rope to stop him from escaping.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Anne starts to explain everything.</p>
    13/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Tane is confused

    Anne starts to explain everything.

  • <p>He's shocked to learn that Anne is his secret stalker.</p>
    14/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Tane is now worried

    He's shocked to learn that Anne is his secret stalker.

  • <p>They fear the worst.</p>
    15/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Tane and Felicity await Anne's next move

    They fear the worst.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>She has another supply of organophosphates and plans to release them to kill her captives. </p>
    16/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Anne delivers another nasty shock

    She has another supply of organophosphates and plans to release them to kill her captives.

  • <p>Ryder creates some disgusting cocktails for him.</p>
    17/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Theo is put through his paces

    Ryder creates some disgusting cocktails for him.

  • <p>He's keen to perform well for the latest online challenge.</p>
    18/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Theo downs the cocktails

    He's keen to perform well for the latest online challenge.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Ryder has superglued him to the stool.</p>
    19/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Theo gets more than he'd bargained for

    Ryder has superglued him to the stool.

  • <p>Theo makes a decision.</p>
    20/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Chloe is recording everything

    Theo makes a decision.

  • <p>He parades around Salt in his underwear.</p>
    21/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Theo chooses to front it out

    He parades around Salt in his underwear.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>He tries to entertain the online viewers.</p>
    22/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Theo sees the funny side

    He tries to entertain the online viewers.

  • <p>She's amused by Theo.</p>
    23/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Chloe continues to film

    She's amused by Theo.

  • <p>Theo's antics are a welcome distraction from her current problems.</p>
    24/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Marilyn also watches on

    Theo's antics are a welcome distraction from her current problems.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>He wants the credit for reacting so well to Ryder's prank.</p>
    25/37

    Tuesday, January 25: Theo decides that he has won the challenge

    He wants the credit for reacting so well to Ryder's prank.

  • <p>As Anne messaged Cash using Felicity's phone, he was able to use his police resources to track the location.</p>
    26/37

    Wednesday, January 26: Cash and Ari arrive at the scene

    As Anne messaged Cash using Felicity's phone, he was able to use his police resources to track the location.

  • <p>They approach slowly.</p>
    27/37

    Wednesday, January 26: Ari and Cash are ready to strike

    They approach slowly.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>They'll both have to stay on their toes to outsmart Anne.</p>
    28/37

    Wednesday, January 26: Cash jumps over the wall

    They'll both have to stay on their toes to outsmart Anne.

  • <p>Will they manage to overpower Anne and rescue Tane and Felicity?</p>
    29/37

    Wednesday, January 26: Cash and Ari are ready to go inside

    Will they manage to overpower Anne and rescue Tane and Felicity?

  • <p>Mac expresses concern over how Bella is doing.</p>
    30/37

    Thursday, January 27: Bella chats with Mac

    Mac expresses concern over how Bella is doing.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>She thinks Bella is drifting through life with no clear direction.</p>
    31/37

    Thursday, January 27: Mac points out a potential problem

    She thinks Bella is drifting through life with no clear direction.

  • <p>They decide to get jobs now that life is returning to normal.</p>
    32/37

    Thursday, January 27: Bella and Nikau look to the future

    They decide to get jobs now that life is returning to normal.

  • <p>He tries to recruit Nikau into becoming a lifesaver at the beach.</p>
    33/37

    Thursday, January 27: John has an idea

    He tries to recruit Nikau into becoming a lifesaver at the beach.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>He has been given the all-clear to drive again, but is hesitant around the subject.</p>
    34/37

    Thursday, January 27: Dean is struggling

    He has been given the all-clear to drive again, but is hesitant around the subject.

  • <p>He tries to subtly question Dean about this.</p>
    35/37

    Thursday, January 27: Logan notices Dean doesn't seem comfortable

    He tries to subtly question Dean about this.

  • <p>He brushes off Logan's questions. </p>
    36/37

    Thursday, January 27: Dean isn't ready to open up

    He brushes off Logan's questions.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>But is it only a matter of time before she finds out?</p>
    37/37

    Thursday, January 27: Ziggy is oblivious to what's going on

    But is it only a matter of time before she finds out?

<p>She's being held captive in an abandoned shack.</p>
<p>She has been missing for several days.</p>
<p>Her friend Anne has taken her hostage.</p>
<p>She needed to silence Felicity, after Felicity figured out she was Tane's stalker.</p>
<p>After drugging Tane, she convinces him to come along to the shack. </p>
<p>She told him that Felicity was hiding out to clear her mind.</p>
<p>He sees that Felicity is tied up and gagged.</p>
<p>He's already weak from the sedatives and he's no match for Anne when she tasers him.</p>
<p>Two Summer Bay favourites are now at her mercy.</p>
<p>Although it's a relief to a see a familiar face, it's clear that Tane won't be much help.</p>
<p>Is there any hope of escape?</p>
<p>She uses rope to stop him from escaping.</p>
<p>Anne starts to explain everything.</p>
<p>He's shocked to learn that Anne is his secret stalker.</p>
<p>They fear the worst.</p>
<p>She has another supply of organophosphates and plans to release them to kill her captives. </p>
<p>Ryder creates some disgusting cocktails for him.</p>
<p>He's keen to perform well for the latest online challenge.</p>
<p>Ryder has superglued him to the stool.</p>
<p>Theo makes a decision.</p>
<p>He parades around Salt in his underwear.</p>
<p>He tries to entertain the online viewers.</p>
<p>She's amused by Theo.</p>
<p>Theo's antics are a welcome distraction from her current problems.</p>
<p>He wants the credit for reacting so well to Ryder's prank.</p>
<p>As Anne messaged Cash using Felicity's phone, he was able to use his police resources to track the location.</p>
<p>They approach slowly.</p>
<p>They'll both have to stay on their toes to outsmart Anne.</p>
<p>Will they manage to overpower Anne and rescue Tane and Felicity?</p>
<p>Mac expresses concern over how Bella is doing.</p>
<p>She thinks Bella is drifting through life with no clear direction.</p>
<p>They decide to get jobs now that life is returning to normal.</p>
<p>He tries to recruit Nikau into becoming a lifesaver at the beach.</p>
<p>He has been given the all-clear to drive again, but is hesitant around the subject.</p>
<p>He tries to subtly question Dean about this.</p>
<p>He brushes off Logan's questions. </p>
<p>But is it only a matter of time before she finds out?</p>

All the latest Home and Away spoilers, pictures and gossip from Summer Bay.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • No opportunities for return of NHL to Quebec City, commissioner tells government reps

    MONTREAL — A meeting between Quebec government officials and the National Hockey League on Thursday produced little progress in the Legault government's hope to see the NHL return to the provincial capital. A virtual meeting between Finance Minister Eric Girard and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman did not move the file forward. The league said it was not in a position to respond positively to Quebec's interest in a return, according to a series of tweets posted by Girard after the meeting. Girard s

  • Report: Raptors showing interest in re-acquiring centre Jakob Poeltl

    The Raptors are said to be interested in filling a need by bringing back one of the players they traded away for Kawhi Leonard.

  • Toronto-area motorsport team headed to Daytona for 24-hour race

    Mechanics from Pfaff Motorsports put the finishing touches on their plaid-painted Porsche 991.2 GT3 R race car inside a Vaughan, Ont., vehicle shop on Saturday. They fine-tuned the suspension, checked the aerodynamic settings, and set the wing angle, all before they loaded the car up in a long-haul truck for the trip to Daytona Beach, Fla. — a city synonymous with high-speed car racing. The Greater Toronto Area-based motorsports team is headed stateside to compete for the fourth time in a gruell

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • Lawmaker proposes mandatory neck guards after hockey death

    HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state lawmaker says she plans to introduce legislation requiring all hockey players to wear a neck guard or a similar protective device during practice or games following the death last week of a 10th-grade player whose neck was cut by a skate. While the governing body for interscholastic sports among secondary schools, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, requires all hockey players to wear neck protection, the rules don't apply to private sc

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At