Home and Away spoiler pictures show Tane and Felicity face kidnap ordeal
Tuesday, January 25: The truth about Felicity's whereabouts is revealed
Tuesday, January 25: Felicity is terrified
Tuesday, January 25: Felicity's captor is a familiar face
Tuesday, January 25: Anne shows no mercy
Tuesday, January 25: Anne puts the next stage of her plan into action
Tuesday, January 25: Anne has managed to trick Tane
Tuesday, January 25: Tane gets a shock
Tuesday, January 25: Tane is overpowered
Tuesday, January 25: Anne is pleased that things are going so well
Tuesday, January 25: Felicity is horrified
Tuesday, January 25: Felicity feels powerless
Tuesday, January 25: Anne ties up Tane
Tuesday, January 25: Tane is confused
Tuesday, January 25: Tane is now worried
Tuesday, January 25: Tane and Felicity await Anne's next move
Tuesday, January 25: Anne delivers another nasty shock
Tuesday, January 25: Theo is put through his paces
Tuesday, January 25: Theo downs the cocktails
Tuesday, January 25: Theo gets more than he'd bargained for
Tuesday, January 25: Chloe is recording everything
Tuesday, January 25: Theo chooses to front it out
Tuesday, January 25: Theo sees the funny side
Tuesday, January 25: Chloe continues to film
Tuesday, January 25: Marilyn also watches on
Tuesday, January 25: Theo decides that he has won the challenge
Wednesday, January 26: Cash and Ari arrive at the scene
Wednesday, January 26: Ari and Cash are ready to strike
Wednesday, January 26: Cash jumps over the wall
Wednesday, January 26: Cash and Ari are ready to go inside
Thursday, January 27: Bella chats with Mac
Thursday, January 27: Mac points out a potential problem
Thursday, January 27: Bella and Nikau look to the future
Thursday, January 27: John has an idea
Thursday, January 27: Dean is struggling
Thursday, January 27: Logan notices Dean doesn't seem comfortable
Thursday, January 27: Dean isn't ready to open up
Thursday, January 27: Ziggy is oblivious to what's going on