Home and Away spoiler pictures show Maggie discover Ben may be moving on with Gemma

The Astoni family's dramas continue.

<p>They have a chat at Salt.</p>
Monday, July 6: Tane continues to bond with Mackenzie

<p>She gets a glimpse of Tane's softer side as he opens up over his family's pasts.</p>
Monday, July 6: Mackenzie is intrigued by Tane

<p>But Mackenzie is still enjoying a romance with Tane's brother Ari and isn't interested.</p>
Monday, July 6: Tane seems to want more than friendship from Mackenzie

<p>An awkward situation unfolds as he sees Mackenzie and Tane talking.</p>
Monday, July 6: Ari arrives at Salt

<p>Before long, he warns Mackenzie that Tane is only using her to annoy him. Is Ari right?</p>
Monday, July 6: Ari is not impressed

<p>The teen has organised a lunch to give Alf and Martha a proper introduction to Evan. He wants Roo's help to break the ice.</p>
Thursday, July 9: Ryder asks Roo for a favour

<p>He hopes that Alf and Evan will get along.</p>
Thursday, July 9: Ryder is optimistic about the lunch

<p>Alf seems to accept Evan after he explains his reasons for so many years of absence.</p>
Thursday, July 9: Ryder thinks things are going well

<p>Ryder is grateful for her help.</p>
Thursday, July 9: Roo helps to keep the mood light

<p>Roo is annoyed when Evan discusses long-term plans. She thinks this could be giving everyone false hope, since they don't know that he's terminally ill.</p>
Thursday, July 9: Things take a slightly tense turn

<p>They struck up a bond at the Paratas' housewarming party recently, and they're now continuing to connect at Salt.</p>
Friday, July 10: Gemma and Ben continue to grow closer

<p>Could a romance be on the cards?</p>
Friday, July 10: Gemma is taking a shine to Ben

<p>He's enjoying the single life following his split from Maggie.</p>
Friday, July 10: Ben becomes flirtatious with Gemma

<p>She sees the clues that her ex is moving on.</p>
Friday, July 10: Maggie arrives at the wrong moment

<p>But when she confronts Ben over Gemma, he tells her that his private life isn't her business anymore.</p>
Friday, July 10: Maggie struggles

<p>He doesn't like the idea of Ben and Gemma dating.</p>
Friday, July 10: Nikau is also unhappy

<p>He doesn't want his late father to be replaced.</p>
Friday, July 10: Nikau has a personal reason for his feelings

<p>He thinks Evan should play a live music night at Salt.</p>
Friday, July 10: Ryder has an idea

<p>Although Evan doesn't know it, Ryder is now aware of his terminal illness after being told by Roo. Ryder wants to make memories with his dad while Evan is still around. </p>
Friday, July 10: Ryder has an ulterior motive for his idea

<p>Can Ryder change his mind?</p>
Friday, July 10: Evan refuses to play the live music night

