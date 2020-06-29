Home and Away spoiler pictures show Maggie discover Ben may be moving on with Gemma

Home and Away spoiler pictures show Maggie discover Ben may be moving on with GemmaDigital SpyJune 29, 2020, 6:00 a.m. UTCThe Astoni family's dramas continue.From Digital SpyMonday, July 6: Tane continues to bond with MackenzieThey have a chat at Salt.Monday, July 6: Mackenzie is intrigued by TaneShe gets a glimpse of Tane's softer side as he opens up over his family's pasts.Monday, July 6: Tane seems to want more than friendship from MackenzieBut Mackenzie is still enjoying a romance with Tane's brother Ari and isn't interested.Scroll to continue with contentAdMonday, July 6: Ari arrives at SaltAn awkward situation unfolds as he sees Mackenzie and Tane talking.Monday, July 6: Ari is not impressedBefore long, he warns Mackenzie that Tane is only using her to annoy him. Is Ari right?Thursday, July 9: Ryder asks Roo for a favourThe teen has organised a lunch to give Alf and Martha a proper introduction to Evan. He wants Roo's help to break the ice.Thursday, July 9: Ryder is optimistic about the lunchHe hopes that Alf and Evan will get along.Thursday, July 9: Ryder thinks things are going wellAlf seems to accept Evan after he explains his reasons for so many years of absence.Thursday, July 9: Roo helps to keep the mood lightRyder is grateful for her help.Thursday, July 9: Things take a slightly tense turnRoo is annoyed when Evan discusses long-term plans. She thinks this could be giving everyone false hope, since they don't know that he's terminally ill.Friday, July 10: Gemma and Ben continue to grow closerThey struck up a bond at the Paratas' housewarming party recently, and they're now continuing to connect at Salt.Friday, July 10: Gemma is taking a shine to BenCould a romance be on the cards?Friday, July 10: Ben becomes flirtatious with GemmaHe's enjoying the single life following his split from Maggie.Friday, July 10: Maggie arrives at the wrong momentShe sees the clues that her ex is moving on.Friday, July 10: Maggie strugglesBut when she confronts Ben over Gemma, he tells her that his private life isn't her business anymore.Friday, July 10: Nikau is also unhappyHe doesn't like the idea of Ben and Gemma dating.Friday, July 10: Nikau has a personal reason for his feelingsHe doesn't want his late father to be replaced.Friday, July 10: Ryder has an ideaHe thinks Evan should play a live music night at Salt.Friday, July 10: Ryder has an ulterior motive for his ideaAlthough Evan doesn't know it, Ryder is now aware of his terminal illness after being told by Roo. Ryder wants to make memories with his dad while Evan is still around. Friday, July 10: Evan refuses to play the live music nightCan Ryder change his mind?