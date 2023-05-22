Home and Away spoiler pictures show court drama for Justin Morgan
Monday, May 29: Xander is still in hospital after being attackedChannel 5
Monday, May 29: Rose stays by Xander's sideChannel 5
Monday, May 29: Bree checks on XanderChannel 5
Monday, May 29: Xander speaks to BreeChannel 5
Monday, May 29: Rose feels awful for XanderChannel 5
Tuesday, May 30: Irene visits XanderChannel 5
Tuesday, May 30: Xander still has Jamie's death on his mindChannel 5
Tuesday, May 30: Xander wants to know the details of Jamie's funeralChannel 5
Tuesday, May 30: Xander wants Rose to find out the details of the funeralChannel 5
Thursday, June 1: It's the day of Justin's court caseChannel 5
Thursday, June 1: Leah joins Justin at the courthouseChannel 5
Thursday, June 1: Theo worries after giving evidenceChannel 5
Thursday, June 1: During questioning, Theo admitted that Ava had a history of deceptionChannel 5
Thursday, June 1: Justin starts to become desperateChannel 5
Thursday, June 1: Justin has an ideaChannel 5
Thursday, June 1: Justin knows that giving evidence would be a big riskChannel 5
Friday, June 2: Justin continues to worry about his chances of avoiding a prison sentenceChannel 5
Friday, June 2: Roo and Theo both feel helplessChannel 5
Friday, June 2: Justin's barrister has an ideaChannel 5
Friday, June 2: Alf comes to the rescueChannel 5