Home and Away spoiler pictures show court drama for Justin Morgan

  • <p>Next week on <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/home-and-away/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Home and Away;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Home and Away</a> on Channel 5, Xander continues to recover in hospital <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/home-and-away/a43382906/home-and-away-xander-attack-first-look/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:after being attacked by thugs;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">after being attacked by thugs</a> who ambushed his ambulance looking for drugs. He also experiences survivor's guilt as his work colleague Jamie tragically died at the scene.</p><p>Elsewhere, Justin faces court for <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/home-and-away/a43377613/home-and-away-spoilers-justin-arrest-first-look/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:his recent attack on Conor;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">his recent attack on Conor</a>.</p><p>Our new spoiler gallery provides a 20-picture sneak peek of what's in store.</p>
  • <p>He has been brought out of sedation, but is far from recovered.</p>
    Monday, May 29: Xander is still in hospital after being attacked

    He has been brought out of sedation, but is far from recovered.

  • <p>Now that the attackers have been brought to justice, Rose can concentrate fully on Xander's recovery.</p>
    Monday, May 29: Rose stays by Xander's side

    Now that the attackers have been brought to justice, Rose can concentrate fully on Xander's recovery.

  • <p>She has been carefully overseeing his case.</p>
    Monday, May 29: Bree checks on Xander

    She has been carefully overseeing his case.

  • <p>He recalls the horrible news that his ambulance partner Jamie died at the scene.</p>
    Monday, May 29: Xander speaks to Bree

    He recalls the horrible news that his ambulance partner Jamie died at the scene.

  • <p>It seems that Xander's recovery will be a bumpy road. However, Xander selflessly encourages Rose to go and sort things out with Mali after their recent issues.</p>
    Monday, May 29: Rose feels awful for Xander

    It seems that Xander's recovery will be a bumpy road. However, Xander selflessly encourages Rose to go and sort things out with Mali after their recent issues.

  • <p>She checks on him at the hospital.</p>
    Tuesday, May 30: Irene visits Xander

    She checks on him at the hospital.

  • <p>He confides in Rose about the tragic loss of his work partner.</p>
    Tuesday, May 30: Xander still has Jamie's death on his mind

    He confides in Rose about the tragic loss of his work partner.

  • <p>He's determined to pay his last respects.</p>
    Tuesday, May 30: Xander wants to know the details of Jamie's funeral

    He's determined to pay his last respects.

  • <p>Will Rose look into it for her brother?</p>
    Tuesday, May 30: Xander wants Rose to find out the details of the funeral

    Will Rose look into it for her brother?

  • <p>He's facing the consequences of his recent attack on Conor.</p>
    Thursday, June 1: It's the day of Justin's court case

    He's facing the consequences of his recent attack on Conor.

  • <p>There's a real possibility that Justin could go to jail.</p>
    Thursday, June 1: Leah joins Justin at the courthouse

    There's a real possibility that Justin could go to jail.

  • <p>He's fearful that his testimony did more harm than good.</p>
    Thursday, June 1: Theo worries after giving evidence

    He's fearful that his testimony did more harm than good.

  • <p>This backed up the prosecution's argument that Justin shouldn't have been fooled by Ava's lies about Conor.</p>
    Thursday, June 1: During questioning, Theo admitted that Ava had a history of deception

    This backed up the prosecution's argument that Justin shouldn't have been fooled by Ava's lies about Conor.

  • <p>As Theo's evidence went so badly, he's running out of options.</p>
    Thursday, June 1: Justin starts to become desperate

    As Theo's evidence went so badly, he's running out of options.

  • <p>He suggests that he should take the stand himself. </p>
    Thursday, June 1: Justin has an idea

    He suggests that he should take the stand himself.

  • <p>He has previously been advised not to put himself up for cross-examination, but is it now time for a major gamble?</p>
    Thursday, June 1: Justin knows that giving evidence would be a big risk

    He has previously been advised not to put himself up for cross-examination, but is it now time for a major gamble?

  • <p>Things aren't looking good.</p>
    Friday, June 2: Justin continues to worry about his chances of avoiding a prison sentence

    Things aren't looking good.

  • <p>They're worried about Justin's future.</p>
    Friday, June 2: Roo and Theo both feel helpless

    They're worried about Justin's future.

  • <p>He suggests that Justin could do with a character witness.</p>
    Friday, June 2: Justin's barrister has an idea

    He suggests that Justin could do with a character witness.

  • <p>He promises to give evidence of Justin's good character, hoping that this will sway the judge. </p>
    Friday, June 2: Alf comes to the rescue

    He promises to give evidence of Justin's good character, hoping that this will sway the judge.

