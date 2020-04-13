Home and Away spoiler pictures show Leah Patterson-Baker make her escape from Douglas

Home and Away spoiler pictures show Leah Patterson-Baker make her escape from DouglasDigital SpyApril 13, 2020, 6:00 a.m. UTCIs her ordeal finally over?From Digital SpyMonday, April 20: Leah's ordeal continuesHer kidnapper Douglas wants them to get married.Monday, April 20: Leah is given strict instructionsDouglas wants her to replicate the look of another bride, who can be seen in a photograph.Monday, April 20: Leah is forced to follow Douglas's instructionsShe lives in fear of his terrible temper.Scroll to continue with contentAdMonday, April 20: There's new hope for LeahAfter taking the opportunity to attack Douglas, she makes her escape.Monday, April 20: Leah runs through woodlandShe needs to get as far away from Douglas's place as possible.Monday, April 20: Leah doesn't have time to wasteDouglas isn't far behind...Monday, April 20: Leah flags down a passing carRescue at last.Monday, April 20: Leah steps out in front of the vehicleShe's desperate for someone to get her to safety.Monday, April 20: Justin gets out of the carThanks to Colby, he knew Leah's whereabouts at last and had been heading there anyway.Monday, April 20: Justin and Leah are reunitedLeah is relieved to see a friendly face.Monday, April 20: Leah breaks down in Justin's armsIt's clear that she has been through a horrendous ordeal.Monday, April 20: Justin takes Leah to the carHe rushes her off to hospital, while Douglas watches on from a distance.Monday, April 20: Tensions rise between Willow and JasmineJasmine can't believe that Willow is giving up on her relationship with Alex so easily.Monday, April 20: Willow doesn't appreciate Jasmine's interferenceJasmine has clearly crossed a line.Monday, April 20: Irene is alarmed by the bickering between the girlsShe tries to stop it.Monday, April 20: Irene steps in to play peacemakerJasmine needs an intervention.Monday, April 20: Irene, Jasmine and Willow all sit down togetherJasmine has been bringing her own baggage over Robbo's death to the situation.Monday, April 20: Jasmine starts to realise she went too farHer grief is still getting the better of her.Monday, April 20: Willow is worried about JasmineShe seems to be coping with Robbo's death even worse than anyone thought.Monday, April 20: Willow shows her supportThe friends get back on better terms again.Monday, April 20: Jasmine appreciates Willow's supportShe also now accepts that Willow's situation with Alex is very different to her own.Friday, April 24: Willow receives a call from BellaShe decides to ignore it.Friday, April 24: Irene speaks to WillowShe urges Willow to call Bella ASAP.Friday, April 24: Willow is in for a shockColby has been stabbed by Douglas after doing a search of his home. Will he be okay?