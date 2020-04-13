Home and Away spoiler pictures show Leah Patterson-Baker make her escape from Douglas

Digital Spy

Is her ordeal finally over?

From Digital Spy

<p>Her kidnapper Douglas wants them to get married.</p>
Monday, April 20: Leah's ordeal continues

Her kidnapper Douglas wants them to get married.

<p>Douglas wants her to replicate the look of another bride, who can be seen in a photograph.</p>
Monday, April 20: Leah is given strict instructions

Douglas wants her to replicate the look of another bride, who can be seen in a photograph.

<p>She lives in fear of his terrible temper.</p>
Monday, April 20: Leah is forced to follow Douglas's instructions

She lives in fear of his terrible temper.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>After taking the opportunity to attack Douglas, she makes her escape.</p>
Monday, April 20: There's new hope for Leah

After taking the opportunity to attack Douglas, she makes her escape.

<p>She needs to get as far away from Douglas's place as possible.</p>
Monday, April 20: Leah runs through woodland

She needs to get as far away from Douglas's place as possible.

<p>Douglas isn't far behind...</p>
Monday, April 20: Leah doesn't have time to waste

Douglas isn't far behind...

<p>Rescue at last.</p>
Monday, April 20: Leah flags down a passing car

Rescue at last.

<p>She's desperate for someone to get her to safety.</p>
Monday, April 20: Leah steps out in front of the vehicle

She's desperate for someone to get her to safety.

<p>Thanks to Colby, he knew Leah's whereabouts at last and had been heading there anyway.</p>
Monday, April 20: Justin gets out of the car

Thanks to Colby, he knew Leah's whereabouts at last and had been heading there anyway.

<p>Leah is relieved to see a friendly face.</p>
Monday, April 20: Justin and Leah are reunited

Leah is relieved to see a friendly face.

<p>It's clear that she has been through a horrendous ordeal.</p>
Monday, April 20: Leah breaks down in Justin's arms

It's clear that she has been through a horrendous ordeal.

<p>He rushes her off to hospital, while Douglas watches on from a distance.</p>
Monday, April 20: Justin takes Leah to the car

He rushes her off to hospital, while Douglas watches on from a distance.

<p>Jasmine can't believe that Willow is giving up on her relationship with Alex so easily.</p>
Monday, April 20: Tensions rise between Willow and Jasmine

Jasmine can't believe that Willow is giving up on her relationship with Alex so easily.

<p>Jasmine has clearly crossed a line.</p>
Monday, April 20: Willow doesn't appreciate Jasmine's interference

Jasmine has clearly crossed a line.

<p>She tries to stop it.</p>
Monday, April 20: Irene is alarmed by the bickering between the girls

She tries to stop it.

<p>Jasmine needs an intervention.</p>
Monday, April 20: Irene steps in to play peacemaker

Jasmine needs an intervention.

<p>Jasmine has been bringing her own baggage over Robbo's death to the situation.</p>
Monday, April 20: Irene, Jasmine and Willow all sit down together

Jasmine has been bringing her own baggage over Robbo's death to the situation.

<p>Her grief is still getting the better of her.</p>
Monday, April 20: Jasmine starts to realise she went too far

Her grief is still getting the better of her.

<p>She seems to be coping with Robbo's death even worse than anyone thought.</p>
Monday, April 20: Willow is worried about Jasmine

She seems to be coping with Robbo's death even worse than anyone thought.

<p>The friends get back on better terms again.</p>
Monday, April 20: Willow shows her support

The friends get back on better terms again.

<p>She also now accepts that Willow's situation with Alex is very different to her own.</p>
Monday, April 20: Jasmine appreciates Willow's support

She also now accepts that Willow's situation with Alex is very different to her own.

<p>She decides to ignore it.</p>
Friday, April 24: Willow receives a call from Bella

She decides to ignore it.

<p>She urges Willow to call Bella ASAP.</p>
Friday, April 24: Irene speaks to Willow

She urges Willow to call Bella ASAP.

<p>Colby has been stabbed by Douglas after doing a search of his home. Will he be okay?</p>
Friday, April 24: Willow is in for a shock

Colby has been stabbed by Douglas after doing a search of his home. Will he be okay?

What to Read Next

Back