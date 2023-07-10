Home and Away spoiler pictures show new ordeal for Andrew

Digital SpyHome and Away spoiler pictures show new ordeal for AndrewJuly 10, 2023 at 2:00 a.m.1/15Home and Away spoiler pictures show new ordeal for AndrewNext week on Home and Away on Channel 5, Andrew Lawrence's whereabouts are revealed after he's taken away from Summer Bay by an impostor.Upcoming scenes see sinister cult Vita Nova strike again, as the group's leader Margot poses as Andrew's mother in order to lure him back. While Justin Morgan, Leah Patterson and Cash Newman all despair over the troubling situation, Andrew faces some nasty punishments at the cult's compound.Elsewhere, fan favourite Marilyn Chambers isn't doing much better as she receives further threats from corrupt skincare company Stunning Organics.Our 14-picture gallery offers a sneak peek at what's in store. (Channel 5)2/15Monday, July 17: Andrew is at the cult compoundHe's forced to carry out some gruelling exercises. (Channel 5)3/15Monday, July 17: Cult leader Margot watches Andrew at workShe initially posed as Andrew's mother to get him away from the Bay, but has since disclosed her true identity to him. (Channel 5)4/15Monday, July 17: Margot is not happy with AndrewShe believes that he broke the cult's rules by getting so close to Justin and Leah. (Channel 5)5/15Monday, July 17: Margot makes it clear that Andrew's punishments aren't overHe'll be forced to carry out more exhausting exercises. (Channel 5)6/15Monday, July 17: John checks in on MarilynHe has figured out that something seems to be bothering his ex-wife. (Channel 5)7/15Monday, July 17: Marilyn confides in JohnShe tells him about the threats she has been receiving from Stunning Organics. (Channel 5)8/15Monday, July 17: John is concernedIt's worrying that the police haven't managed to catch those responsible. (Channel 5)9/15Monday, July 17: Marilyn receives a shockHer conversation with John is interrupted. (Channel 5)10/15Monday, July 17: A brick has been thrown through Irene's windowIt's sure to be directed at Marilyn, who has been staying at the property while Irene is away. (Channel 5)11/15Monday, July 17: John rushes to the windowThe culprit has already scarpered. (Channel 5)12/15Monday, July 17: John finds something intriguingThe brick has a note attached to it. (Channel 5)13/15Monday, July 17: The note is a threat to MarilynIt warns her not to do any more press interviews about Stunning Organics. (Channel 5)14/15Monday, July 17: Marilyn reads the note for herselfThis is a dramatic escalation of Stunning Organics' intimidation tactics. (Channel 5)15/15Monday, July 17: Marilyn wonders what to do nextWill she keep up the fight or back down for her own safety? (Channel 5)All the latest Home and Away spoilers, pictures and gossip from Summer Bay.