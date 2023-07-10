Home and Away spoiler pictures show new ordeal for Andrew

Next week on Home and Away on Channel 5, Andrew Lawrence's whereabouts are revealed after he's taken away from Summer Bay by an impostor.

Upcoming scenes see sinister cult Vita Nova strike again, as the group's leader Margot poses as Andrew's mother in order to lure him back. While Justin Morgan, Leah Patterson and Cash Newman all despair over the troubling situation, Andrew faces some nasty punishments at the cult's compound.

Elsewhere, fan favourite Marilyn Chambers isn't doing much better as she receives further threats from corrupt skincare company Stunning Organics.

Our 14-picture gallery offers a sneak peek at what's in store.

