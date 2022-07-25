Home and Away confirms Mackenzie's court outcome in 37 spoiler pictures
Monday, August 1: Mac returns from court after her sentencing over the poker nightsChannel 5
Monday, August 1: Felicity confronts MacChannel 5
Monday, August 1: Felicity accuses Mac of trying to dump Salt on her without consultationChannel 5
Tuesday, August 2: Theo shares some good news with ChloeChannel 5
Tuesday, August 2: Chloe is proud of TheoChannel 5
Tuesday, August 2: Theo's day is about to take a turn for the worseChannel 5
Tuesday, August 2: Chloe and Tane take a walkChannel 5
Tuesday, August 2: Chloe is pleased to be involved in business-related matters againChannel 5
Tuesday, August 2: Chloe shows Tane a new booking app for the gymChannel 5
Wednesday, August 3: Chloe is concernedChannel 5
Wednesday, August 3: Chloe confides in TheoChannel 5
Wednesday, August 3: Theo is struggling with stresses of his ownChannel 5
Wednesday, August 3: Theo makes a discoveryChannel 5
Wednesday, August 3: Theo shares his hopesChannel 5
Wednesday, August 3: Justin is pleasedChannel 5
Wednesday, August 3: Theo receives the latest updateChannel 5
Wednesday, August 3: Theo explains the situationChannel 5
Wednesday, August 3: Justin listens to Theo's concernsChannel 5
Wednesday, August 3: Justin tries to reassure TheoChannel 5
Wednesday, August 3: Talking Theo around isn't easyChannel 5
Thursday, August 4: Tex has a date plannedChannel 5
Thursday, August 4: Marilyn isn't impressedChannel 5
Thursday, August 4: Marilyn confides in IreneChannel 5
Thursday, August 4: Irene tries to get Marilyn to back offChannel 5
Thursday, August 4: Marilyn has a decision to makeChannel 5
Friday, August 5: Irene confronts TexFremantle - Channel 5
Friday, August 5: Marilyn believes she has reason to be annoyedFremantle - Channel 5
Friday, August 5: John overhearsFremantle - Channel 5
Friday, August 5: John intervenesFremantle - Channel 5
Friday, August 5: John defends TexFremantle - Channel 5
Friday, August 5: Tex is hailed a heroFremantle - Channel 5
Friday, August 5: Tex appreciates the supportFremantle - Channel 5
Friday, August 5: Tex may finally be in the good booksFremantle - Channel 5
Friday, August 5: Mac takes a callChannel 5
Friday, August 5: Mac talks to a possible investorChannel 5
Friday, August 5: Mac makes a drastic decisionFremantle - Channel 5
Friday, August 5: It could be the end of an era for MacFremantle - Channel 5