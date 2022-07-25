Home and Away confirms Mackenzie's court outcome in 37 spoiler pictures

    Monday, August 1: Mac returns from court after her sentencing over the poker nights

    She managed to evade prison and was let go with a good behaviour bond.

  • <p>When Mac's fate was uncertain earlier on, Felicity found an unnerving letter from her. It instructed Felicity to run Salt if Mac went to prison. </p>
    Monday, August 1: Felicity confronts Mac

    When Mac's fate was uncertain earlier on, Felicity found an unnerving letter from her. It instructed Felicity to run Salt if Mac went to prison.

  • <p>Mac sets her straight – she chose Felicity to run Salt in her absence because she trusts her.</p>
    Monday, August 1: Felicity accuses Mac of trying to dump Salt on her without consultation

    Mac sets her straight – she chose Felicity to run Salt in her absence because she trusts her.

  • <p>He has received a distinction in his latest TAFE assignment.</p>
    Tuesday, August 2: Theo shares some good news with Chloe

    He has received a distinction in his latest TAFE assignment.

  • <p>After some early struggles, Theo's studies now seem to be going well.</p>
    Tuesday, August 2: Chloe is proud of Theo

    After some early struggles, Theo's studies now seem to be going well.

  • <p>Theo is soon branded a cheat when Justin tells TAFE that he wrote the assignment, not Theo. Justin is unaware that Theo submitted his own version, so it genuinely was his own work.</p>
    Tuesday, August 2: Theo's day is about to take a turn for the worse

    Theo is soon branded a cheat when Justin tells TAFE that he wrote the assignment, not Theo. Justin is unaware that Theo submitted his own version, so it genuinely was his own work.

  • <p>Chloe is currently helping out Tane at the gym.</p>
    Tuesday, August 2: Chloe and Tane take a walk

    Chloe is currently helping out Tane at the gym.

  • <p>Everyone is pleased to see Chloe getting back to her old self.</p>
    Tuesday, August 2: Chloe is pleased to be involved in business-related matters again

    Everyone is pleased to see Chloe getting back to her old self.

  • <p>She's trying to take the business to the next level.</p>
    Tuesday, August 2: Chloe shows Tane a new booking app for the gym

    She's trying to take the business to the next level.

  • <p>After getting involved in the gym, she has started to wonder how Ari and Mia afforded to pay for it without a loan or any known savings.</p>
    Wednesday, August 3: Chloe is concerned

    After getting involved in the gym, she has started to wonder how Ari and Mia afforded to pay for it without a loan or any known savings.

  • <p>She worries there could be some debt that the family are unaware of.</p>
    Wednesday, August 3: Chloe confides in Theo

    She worries there could be some debt that the family are unaware of.

  • <p>He's still wrongly under suspicion of submitting an assignment that wasn't his own.</p>
    Wednesday, August 3: Theo is struggling with stresses of his own

    He's still wrongly under suspicion of submitting an assignment that wasn't his own.

  • <p>He finds a copy of Justin's deleted assignment on his computer.</p>
    Wednesday, August 3: Theo makes a discovery

    He finds a copy of Justin's deleted assignment on his computer.

  • <p>He believes this could prove that he wrote the assignment. </p>
    Wednesday, August 3: Theo shares his hopes

    He believes this could prove that he wrote the assignment.

  • <p>Things finally seem to be going Theo's way, but his TAFE tutor soon delivers some bittersweet news: the two assignment versions are clearly different, but it doesn't prove that Theo wrote one of them.</p>
    Wednesday, August 3: Justin is pleased

    Things finally seem to be going Theo's way, but his TAFE tutor soon delivers some bittersweet news: the two assignment versions are clearly different, but it doesn't prove that Theo wrote one of them.

  • <p>TAFE are giving him a chance to prove himself.</p>
    Wednesday, August 3: Theo receives the latest update

    TAFE are giving him a chance to prove himself.

  • <p>His tutor has given him a chance to sit an in-person exam.</p>
    Wednesday, August 3: Theo explains the situation

    His tutor has given him a chance to sit an in-person exam.

  • <p>Theo doesn't think he'll be able to cope under the pressure. </p>
    Wednesday, August 3: Justin listens to Theo's concerns

    Theo doesn't think he'll be able to cope under the pressure.

  • <p>He attempts to boost Theo's confidence.</p>
    Wednesday, August 3: Justin tries to reassure Theo

    He attempts to boost Theo's confidence.

  • <p>His self-esteem is low when it comes to his studies. </p>
    Wednesday, August 3: Talking Theo around isn't easy

    His self-esteem is low when it comes to his studies.

  • <p>He tells Marilyn.</p>
    Thursday, August 4: Tex has a date planned

    He tells Marilyn.

  • <p>She thinks Tex should be concentrating on his new job.</p>
    Thursday, August 4: Marilyn isn't impressed

    She thinks Tex should be concentrating on his new job.

  • <p>She explains about her issues with Tex.</p>
    Thursday, August 4: Marilyn confides in Irene

    She explains about her issues with Tex.

  • <p>She thinks Marilyn is being way too hard on Tex.</p>
    Thursday, August 4: Irene tries to get Marilyn to back off

    She thinks Marilyn is being way too hard on Tex.

  • <p>Will she back down?</p>
    Thursday, August 4: Marilyn has a decision to make

    Will she back down?

  • <p>She explains that Marilyn isn't impressed with his work ethic. </p>
    Friday, August 5: Irene confronts Tex

    She explains that Marilyn isn't impressed with his work ethic.

  • <p>Tex was late for a shift.</p>
    Friday, August 5: Marilyn believes she has reason to be annoyed

    Tex was late for a shift.

  • <p>He's intrigued by the conversation.</p>
    Friday, August 5: John overhears

    He's intrigued by the conversation.

  • <p>He explains the real reason that Tex was late.</p>
    Friday, August 5: John intervenes

    He explains the real reason that Tex was late.

  • <p>He confirms that Tex was late because he was assisting with a rescue on the beach.</p>
    Friday, August 5: John defends Tex

    He confirms that Tex was late because he was assisting with a rescue on the beach.

  • <p>Irene and Marilyn are shocked. </p>
    Friday, August 5: Tex is hailed a hero

    Irene and Marilyn are shocked.

  • <p>It came just at the right time.</p>
    Friday, August 5: Tex appreciates the support

    It came just at the right time.

  • <p>Will Marilyn finally give him a chance?</p>
    Friday, August 5: Tex may finally be in the good books

    Will Marilyn finally give him a chance?

  • <p>She has reached a crossroads with Salt.</p>
    Friday, August 5: Mac takes a call

    She has reached a crossroads with Salt.

  • <p>But deep down, she's not sure she wants this for the business.</p>
    Friday, August 5: Mac talks to a possible investor

    But deep down, she's not sure she wants this for the business.

  • <p>Salt is put up for sale.</p>
    Friday, August 5: Mac makes a drastic decision

    Salt is put up for sale.

  • <p>Will she really cut ties with Salt?</p>
    Friday, August 5: It could be the end of an era for Mac

    Will she really cut ties with Salt?

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal