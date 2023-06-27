Hollyoaks spoiler pictures show standalone episode and Juliet's funeral

Digital SpyHollyoaks spoiler pictures show standalone episode and Juliet's funeralJune 27, 2023 at 1:00 a.m.1/14Hollyoaks spoiler pictures show standalone episode and Juliet's funeralNext week on Hollyoaks, the show airs a celebratory episode titled 'What's Your Normal?', highlighting inclusivity and the lived experience of villagers who are on journeys of self-discovery.Elsewhere, Juliet Nightingale's loved ones gather for her funeral.Our 13-picture gallery offers a sneak peek at what's in store. (Lime Pictures)2/14Monday, July 3: A standalone episode airsToday's edition is titled 'What's Your Normal?' Using lived experience from those in front of and behind the camera, the episode sees a group of Hollyoaks residents unite as their paths cross on separate journeys of self-discovery. It includes scenes where Joel Dexter is diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. (Lime Pictures)3/14Monday, July 3: Oscar and BrookeBoth characters unite to support Yazz, who confides that she's struggling after making the decision to stop wearing her hearing aids. (Lime Pictures)4/14Monday, July 3: Maxine is unhappyHer daughter Minnie, who has Down's syndrome, has been told that she's not allowed to join in with swimming lessons alongside her peers. (Lime Pictures)5/14Monday, July 3: Maxine seeks legal advice from LaceyShe wants to sue the swimming centre. (Lime Pictures)6/14Monday, July 3: Maxine reflects on the situation as she spends time with MinnieLacey has suggested there's another way to go about educating people. (Lime Pictures)7/14Monday, July 3: Maxine and Minnie receive a visitorSpecial Olympian Shauna Hogan guest stars in the episode. (Lime Pictures)8/14Monday, July 3: Maxine, Minnie and ShaunaThey all bond at the flat. (Lime Pictures)9/14Monday, July 3: Shauna appears as herselfMinnie's storyline in this episode reflects experiences that Shauna went through in real life. (Lime Pictures)10/14Wednesday, July 5: Juliet's funeral day arrivesJames is struggling. (Lime Pictures)11/14Wednesday, July 5: Leela is another of the guestsShe wears a bright colour as a tribute to Juliet. (Lime Pictures)12/14Wednesday, July 5: Peri and Donna-Marie comfort each otherJuliet's loved ones try to support each other. (Lime Pictures)13/14Wednesday, July 5: Donna-Marie is heartbrokenShe struggles to get through the day. (Lime Pictures)14/14Wednesday, July 5: Donna-Marie becomes isolatedWhen the guests later dance in Juliet's honour, Donna-Marie chooses not to take part. (Lime Pictures)All the latest Hollyoaks spoilers, pictures and gossip from the village.