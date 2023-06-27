Hollyoaks spoiler pictures show standalone episode and Juliet's funeral

Next week on Hollyoaks, the show airs a celebratory episode titled 'What's Your Normal?', highlighting inclusivity and the lived experience of villagers who are on journeys of self-discovery.

Elsewhere, Juliet Nightingale's loved ones gather for her funeral.

Our 13-picture gallery offers a sneak peek at what's in store.

Monday, July 3: A standalone episode airs

Today's edition is titled 'What's Your Normal?' Using lived experience from those in front of and behind the camera, the episode sees a group of Hollyoaks residents unite as their paths cross on separate journeys of self-discovery. It includes scenes where Joel Dexter is diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.

Monday, July 3: Oscar and Brooke

Both characters unite to support Yazz, who confides that she's struggling after making the decision to stop wearing her hearing aids.

Monday, July 3: Maxine is unhappy

Her daughter Minnie, who has Down's syndrome, has been told that she's not allowed to join in with swimming lessons alongside her peers.

Monday, July 3: Maxine seeks legal advice from Lacey

She wants to sue the swimming centre.

Monday, July 3: Maxine reflects on the situation as she spends time with Minnie

Lacey has suggested there's another way to go about educating people.

Monday, July 3: Maxine and Minnie receive a visitor

Special Olympian Shauna Hogan guest stars in the episode.

Monday, July 3: Maxine, Minnie and Shauna

They all bond at the flat.

Monday, July 3: Shauna appears as herself

Minnie's storyline in this episode reflects experiences that Shauna went through in real life.

Wednesday, July 5: Juliet's funeral day arrives

James is struggling.

Wednesday, July 5: Leela is another of the guests

She wears a bright colour as a tribute to Juliet.

Wednesday, July 5: Peri and Donna-Marie comfort each other

Juliet's loved ones try to support each other.

Wednesday, July 5: Donna-Marie is heartbroken

She struggles to get through the day.

Wednesday, July 5: Donna-Marie becomes isolated

When the guests later dance in Juliet's honour, Donna-Marie chooses not to take part.

All the latest Hollyoaks spoilers, pictures and gossip from the village.

