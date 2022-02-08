Hollyoaks spoiler pictures show Celeste's funeral day
- 1/20
Monday, February 14: It's an emotional day for the Deveraux familyLime Pictures
- 2/20
Monday, February 14: DeMarcus and Pearl pay their respectsLime Pictures
- 3/20
Monday, February 14: Verity and Liberty also take partLime Pictures
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/20
Tuesday, February 15: Ethan is under pressureLime Pictures
- 5/20
Tuesday, February 15: Sam wants answersLime Pictures
- 6/20
Tuesday, February 15: Sienna and Ste are also present for the conversationLime Pictures
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/20
Tuesday, February 15: Ste is nervousLime Pictures
- 8/20
Tuesday, February 15: Sienna takes control of the situationLime Pictures
- 9/20
Tuesday, February 15: Sam listens to what Sienna has to sayLime Pictures
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/20
Tuesday, February 15: Sam has a decision to makeLime Pictures
- 11/20
Tuesday, February 15: Ste hopes for the bestLime Pictures
- 12/20
Friday, February 18: Aunty Kameela returnsLime Pictures
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/20
Friday, February 18: Misbah is put on the spotLime Pictures
- 14/20
Friday, February 18: Kameela is celebrating her birthdayLime Pictures
- 15/20
Friday, February 18: The family are on edgeLime Pictures
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/20
Friday, February 18: Misbah hopes to prevent Kameela from finding out what's going onLime Pictures
- 17/20
Friday, February 18: Imran arrivesLime Pictures
- 18/20
Friday, February 18: Imran causes a stirLime Pictures
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/20
Friday, February 18: Everyone is shocked by ImranLime Pictures
- 20/20
Friday, February 18: The Maaliks are in turmoilLime Pictures