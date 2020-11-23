Holiday Gifts for the Foodie in Your Life

  • <p>2020 has turned us all into foodies to some degree. We're spending more time in the kitchen than ever before, which makes this the best year to give a food-focused gift for the holidays. This list of options is for budding chefs and seasoned (pun intended) professionals alike. Whether you're on the hunt for stocking stuffers or that big item that will really wow them, you can find something for everyone on your list. </p>
  • <p><strong>Anolon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004168WF4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34748160%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    Anolon Advanced Nonstick Bakeware Set / Baking Pans with Grips - 5 Piece, Brown

  • <p><strong>Spiceology</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$64.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07M65JH53?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34748160%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    Ultimate Rub Collection - Spiceology Set of 12 Gourmet BBQ Spice Rubs

  • <p>blueapron.com</p><p><strong>$65.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blueapron.com%2Fmarket%2Fproducts%2Fwarming-wines&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffood-recipes%2Fg34748160%2Ffoodie-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    Warming Wines

  • <p><strong>DASH®</strong></p><p>bedbathandbeyond.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bedbathandbeyond.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fdash-reg-mini-pie-maker%2F5526763&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffood-recipes%2Fg34748160%2Ffoodie-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    Mini Pie Maker

  • <p>countryliving.com</p><p><strong>$23.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.countryliving.com/feast-mode.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    Feast Mode Apron

  • <p><strong>TRUFF</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083QT1TPX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34748160%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The hot sauce market is a saturated one, but TRUFF stands out in the crowd by incorporating truffles into the mix. It's great on eggs and basically anything that could use an extra little flavor boost. This gift set comes with the three flavor options they offer: white truffle, black truffle, and their "hotter" sauce (for folks who really like a kick.) </p>
    Hot Sauce Variety Pack

    The hot sauce market is a saturated one, but TRUFF stands out in the crowd by incorporating truffles into the mix. It's great on eggs and basically anything that could use an extra little flavor boost. This gift set comes with the three flavor options they offer: white truffle, black truffle, and their "hotter" sauce (for folks who really like a kick.)

  • <p>sunbasket.com</p><p><strong>$200.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsunbasket.com%2Fgift%2Fselect&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffood-recipes%2Fg34748160%2Ffoodie-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    Gift Amount

  • <p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$99.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fmeater-wireless-thermometer&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffood-recipes%2Fg34748160%2Ffoodie-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    MEATER+ Wireless Smart Therm

  • <p>brandless.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbrandless.com%2Fproduct%2Facacia-cheese-knives%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffood-recipes%2Fg34748160%2Ffoodie-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    Acacia Cheese Knives

  If you're not already familiar with Get Maine Lobster, they're a game-changer. Get delicious lobster delivered to your door that tast
    RTIC Cooler + Lobster Roll Kit

  • <p>prevention.com</p><p><strong>$25.56</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.prevention.com/from-grandmas-kitchen.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    From Grandma's Kitchen: 200+ Cherished Heirloom Recipes

  • <p><strong>Jonathan Adler</strong></p><p>jonathanadler.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fjonathanadler.com%2Fproducts%2Fjonathan-adler-%25E2%2599%25A5-keurig-k-mini%25C2%25AE-brewer%3Fvariant_id%3D32864893894690&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffood-recipes%2Fg34748160%2Ffoodie-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    Jonathan Adler ♥ Keurig K-Mini® Brewer

  • <p><strong>ENZO Olive Oil</strong></p><p>enzostable.com</p><p><strong>$58.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://enzostable.com/collections/enzo-olive-oil/products/enzo-s-crush-collezione" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    ENZO Crush Collezione

  • <p><strong>DASH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$166.84</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Y2L4FBJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34748160%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    Dash Chef Series 7 in 1 Convection Toaster Oven Cooker, Rotisserie + Electric Air Fryer with Non-stick Fry Basket, Baking Pan & Rack, Skewers, Drip Tray & Recipe Book, 23L, 1450-Watt - Stainless Steel

  • <p>alwaysfits.com</p><p><strong>$12.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Falwaysfits.com%2Fcollections%2Foven-mitts-dish-towels%2Fproducts%2Fsimmer-down-cross-stitch-pot-holder&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffood-recipes%2Fg34748160%2Ffoodie-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    Simmer Down Cross Stitch Pot Holder

  • <p><strong>KitchenAid</strong></p><p>daily-harvest.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.daily-harvest.com%2Fapp%2Fgifts&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffood-recipes%2Fg34748160%2Ffoodie-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    KitchenAid KSB1570ER 5-Speed Blender with 56-Ounce BPA-Free Pitcher - Empire Red

  • <p>delish.com</p><p><strong>$14.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://store.delish.com/holiday-food-groups-mug.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone has their go-to mugs throughout the year and this one from Delish is a great option for the holiday season. The food pyramid gets a sweet makeover inspired by the movie <em>Elf </em>on a festive mug that should exclusively be used for hot cocoa with plenty of marshmallows. We don't make the rules!</p>
    Holiday Food Groups Mug

    Everyone has their go-to mugs throughout the year and this one from Delish is a great option for the holiday season. The food pyramid gets a sweet makeover inspired by the movie Elf on a festive mug that should exclusively be used for hot cocoa with plenty of marshmallows. We don't make the rules!

  • <p>brooklynbrewshop.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbrooklynbrewshop.com%2Fcollections%2Fbeer-making-kits%2Fproducts%2Fsparkling-rose-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffood-recipes%2Fg34748160%2Ffoodie-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    Sparkling Rosé Kit

  • <p>seattlechocolate.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seattlechocolate.com%2Fcollections%2Fthank-you-3%2Fproducts%2F18z-color-of-delicious-box&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffood-recipes%2Fg34748160%2Ffoodie-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    Color of Delicious Box (18 oz)

  • <p><strong>DASH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MC243GS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34748160%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    Dash Easy to Use Salt or Pepper Mill Grinder with One Touch Button + Adjustable Coarseness, for Herbs, Spices, Soup, Salad & More, Aqua

  • <p>smokonow.com</p><p><strong>$8.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.smokonow.com%2Fproducts%2Favocado-face-mask-pre-order&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffood-recipes%2Fg34748160%2Ffoodie-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    Eva Avocado Face Mask

  • <p>grassrootscoop.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.grassrootscoop.com/product/gift-card" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    Gift Card

  • <p>alwaysfits.com</p><p><strong>$9.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Falwaysfits.com%2Fcollections%2Fkitchen%2Fproducts%2Fwashabi-sushi-sponge-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffood-recipes%2Fg34748160%2Ffoodie-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    Washabi Sushi Sponge Set

  • <p>eliqs.com</p><p><strong>$51.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://wine.eliqs.com/product/white-wine-menorah-9-pack" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    White Wine Menorah 9-Pack

  • <p>raos.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.raos.com/product/pizza-gift-set/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    Pizza Gift Set

  • <p><strong>DASH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$134.74</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077SGSRCV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34748160%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    Dash Chef Series Stainless Steel Sous Vide, 8.5 quart, Silver/Black

  • <p>riminichocolate.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.riminichocolate.com/products/25-piece-chocolate-box" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    25-Piece Chocolate Box

  • <p>redbubble.com</p><p><strong>$14.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbubble.com%2Fi%2Fcoasters%2FI-Like-the-Wine-Not-the-Label-David-Rose-Quote-Schittand-39-s-Creek-Bottles-LGBT-Flag-Bottles-Acrylic-Painting-by-linbirds%2F61879850.E5I3N&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffood-recipes%2Fg34748160%2Ffoodie-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    I Like the Wine, Not the Label Schitt's Creek Coasters (Set of 4)

  • <p><strong>pearl boba</strong></p><p>smokonow.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.smokonow.com%2Fcollections%2Fsanitize%2Fproducts%2Fpearl-boba-hand-sanitizer-holder&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffood-recipes%2Fg34748160%2Ffoodie-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    Pearl Boba Hand Sanitizer Holder

