A History of Oscar-Nominated James Bond Themes: What (and Who!) Won and When

    A History of Oscar-Nominated James Bond Themes: What (and Who!) Won and When

  • <p><strong>Performers:</strong> Finneas and Billie Eilish</p> <p><strong>Year Nominated:</strong> 2022</p> <p><strong>Did It Win?</strong> We'll find out!</p>
    'No Time to Die,' <i> No Time to Die</i>

    Performers: Finneas and Billie Eilish

    Year Nominated: 2022

    Did It Win? We'll find out!

  • <p><strong>Performer:</strong> Sam Smith</p> <p><strong>Year Nominated:</strong> 2016</p> <p><strong>Did It Win?</strong> Yes</p>
    'Writing's on the Wall,' <i>Spectre</i>

    Performer: Sam Smith

    Year Nominated: 2016

    Did It Win? Yes

  • <p><strong>Performer:</strong> Adele</p> <p><strong>Year Nominated:</strong> 2013</p> <p><strong>Did It Win?</strong> Yes</p>
    'Skyfall,' <i>Skyfall</i>

    Performer: Adele

    Year Nominated: 2013

    Did It Win? Yes

  • <p><strong>Performer:</strong> Sheena Easton</p> <p><strong>Year Nominated:</strong> 1982</p> <p><strong>Did It Win?</strong> No</p>
    'For Your Eyes Only,' <i>For Your Eyes Only</i>

    Performer: Sheena Easton

    Year Nominated: 1982

    Did It Win? No

  • <p><strong>Performer:</strong> Carly Simon</p> <p><strong>Year Nominated:</strong> 1978</p> <p><strong>Did It Win?</strong> No</p>
    'Nobody Does It Better,' <i>The Spy Who Loved Me</i>

    Performer: Carly Simon

    Year Nominated: 1978

    Did It Win? No

  • <p><strong>Performer:</strong> WINGS</p> <p><strong>Year Nominated:</strong> 1974</p> <p><strong>Did It Win?</strong> No</p>
    'Live and Let Die,' <i>Live and Let Die</i>

    Performer: WINGS

    Year Nominated: 1974

    Did It Win? No

  • <p><strong>Performer:</strong> Dusty Springfield</p> <p><strong>Year Nominated:</strong> 1968</p> <p><strong>Did It Win?</strong> No</p>
    'The Look of Love,' <i>Casino Royale</i>

    Performer: Dusty Springfield

    Year Nominated: 1968

    Did It Win? No

Kate Hogan

Adele and Sam Smith are among the stars who've picked up Academy Awards for their work in the Bond realm. Will Billie Eilish and Finneas be next?

