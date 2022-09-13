All the History-Making Moments That Happened During The 2022 Emmy Awards

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/2022-emmy-awards-sheryl-lee-ralph-on-emmy-nomination-thank-god-i-didnt-give-up-on-me/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sheryl Lee Ralph" class="link ">Sheryl Lee Ralph</a> made history <a href="https://people.com/tv/2022-emmy-awards-outstanding-supporting-actress-in-a-comedy-series-sheryl-lee-ralph/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:as the second Black actress to win" class="link ">as the second Black actress to win</a> outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, 34 years after first winner Jackée Harry won for <em>227</em> in 1987.</p> <p>Ralph accepted the trophy for her role in <em>Abbott Elementary</em>.</p>
    Sheryl Lee Ralph Became the Second Black Actress to Win Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

    Sheryl Lee Ralph made history as the second Black actress to win outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, 34 years after first winner Jackée Harry won for 227 in 1987.

    Ralph accepted the trophy for her role in Abbott Elementary.

  • <p>At the <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2022 Emmys Awards" class="link ">2022 Emmys Awards</a>, Squid<em> Game</em>'s <a href="https://people.com/tv/squid-game-lee-jung-jae-is-hoping-for-a-twist-in-possible-season-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lee Jung-jae" class="link ">Lee Jung-jae</a> made <a href="https://people.com/tv/2022-emmy-awards-outstanding-lead-actor-in-a-drama-series-lee-jung-jae/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:history as the first Asian and first native Korean to win" class="link ">history as the first Asian and first native Korean to win</a> in the outstanding lead actor in a drama series category.</p>
    Lee Jung-jae Became the First Asian and First Native Korean to Win an Emmy

    At the 2022 Emmys Awards, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae made history as the first Asian and first native Korean to win in the outstanding lead actor in a drama series category.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/zendaya-coleman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zendaya" class="link ">Zendaya</a> received her second Emmy win at this year's ceremony, <a href="https://people.com/tv/2022-emmy-awards-zendaya-oustanding-lead-actress-in-a-drama-series/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:making history as the youngest person to secure two awards" class="link ">making history as the youngest person to secure two awards</a> in the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category. She accepted the award at age 26 for her work in <em>Euphoria</em>'s second season.</p> <p>The actress first <a href="https://people.com/tv/emmys-2020-winner-for-best-actress-in-a-drama-series/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:took home the prize in 2020" class="link ">took home the prize in 2020</a> at age 24 for her performance in the HBO hit's first season, making her the youngest person to do so at the time.</p>
    Zendaya Became the Youngest Actress to Win an Emmy Twice

    Zendaya received her second Emmy win at this year's ceremony, making history as the youngest person to secure two awards in the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category. She accepted the award at age 26 for her work in Euphoria's second season.

    The actress first took home the prize in 2020 at age 24 for her performance in the HBO hit's first season, making her the youngest person to do so at the time.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/squid-game-season-2-creator-says-humanity-is-going-to-be-put-to-a-test-once-again/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Squid Game" class="link "><em>Squid Game</em></a> creator and director <a href="https://people.com/tv/squid-game-creator-hwang-dong-hyuk-confirms-plans-for-season-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hwang Dong-hyuk" class="link ">Hwang Dong-hyuk</a> nabbed the prize for outstanding directing in a drama series, making him the first South Korean to win an Emmy in the category. </p> <p>He accepted the honor for his work on the "Red Light, Green Light" episode.</p>
    Hwang Dong-hyuk Became the First South Korean to Win Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

    Squid Game creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk nabbed the prize for outstanding directing in a drama series, making him the first South Korean to win an Emmy in the category.

    He accepted the honor for his work on the "Red Light, Green Light" episode.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/saturday-night-live/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Saturday Night Live" class="link "><em>Saturday Night Live</em></a> nabbed the trophy in the outstanding variety sketch series category, <a href="https://people.com/tv/saturday-night-live-breaks-record-for-most-emmy-nominations-ever/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:breaking two of its own records" class="link ">breaking two of its own records</a>.</p> <p>The long-running NBC show, going into its 48th season, bumped its consecutive outstanding variety sketch series Emmy count to six, securing both the most wins and the most consecutive wins in the category.</p> <p><em>SNL</em> now has a total of 87 golden statuettes, the most for any series in Primetime Emmy history.</p>
    'Saturday Night Live' Extended Two of Its Own Emmy Records

    Saturday Night Live nabbed the trophy in the outstanding variety sketch series category, breaking two of its own records.

    The long-running NBC show, going into its 48th season, bumped its consecutive outstanding variety sketch series Emmy count to six, securing both the most wins and the most consecutive wins in the category.

    SNL now has a total of 87 golden statuettes, the most for any series in Primetime Emmy history.

Shows like Squid Game and Saturday Night Live and actors like Zendaya and Lee Jung-jae didn't just win awards at the 2022 Emmys, but they made history at the same time. Here's a look at the major milestones

