A History of Live Hosts, from Regis & Kathie Lee to Kelly & Mark

Fox NewsAs much as some might like to complain about cancel culture, the topic sure seems like a boon to comedians. Just look at Roseanne Barr, who has begun promoting her Fox Nation comedy special (aptly titled “Cancel This”) with soundbites griping about her own “cancellation.” The latest object of her frustration? Jimmy Kimmel, who once called for people to treat her with more “compassion.”In 2018, ABC fired Barr from its Roseanne revival after she posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett,