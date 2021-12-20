These Hilarious New Year's Jokes Will Keep You Laughing Into the New Year

  • <p>The best way to begin the New Year is with laughter. After enjoying <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g29833730/best-champagne-cocktails/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:champagne cocktails" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">champagne cocktails</a> and taking Instagram pictures of your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/g29741491/new-years-eve-dinner-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New Year's Eve dinner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">New Year's Eve dinner</a>, you're going to want to retell one of these cute jokes. While many of us won’t be celebrating with a wild <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/g25645755/new-years-eve-party-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New Year’s Eve party" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">New Year’s Eve party</a> this year, you can still send these to your loved ones as a small way to let them know you're thinking about them. After all, laughter really is the best medicine. </p><p>Whether you're celebrating at home by watching the all-time best <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g25586440/new-years-eve-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New Year's movies" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">New Year's movies</a> or toasting to new beginnings with friends, these jokes and one-liners are sure to get the "party" going well past midnight, so you can welcome 2022 in the best way. From punny one-liners to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/parenting/a36279135/best-corny-dad-jokes-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dad jokes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dad jokes</a> to classic <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/parenting/g36198919/knock-knock-jokes-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:knock-knock jokes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">knock-knock jokes</a>, pull out one of these hilarious <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/parenting/g28581033/best-jokes-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jokes for kids" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">jokes for kids</a> and funny sayings for an instant crowd-pleaser (though you'll be sure to get some groans, too).</p>
  • <p>It's too far to walk.</p>
    Why do birds fly south for New Year's Eve?

    It's too far to walk.

  • <p>It’s December 31st.</p>
    Not to brag, but I already have a date for New Year’s Eve.

    It’s December 31st.

  • <p>But I’ll wait until tomorrow to start.</p>
    My New Year’s resolution is to stop procrastinating.

    But I’ll wait until tomorrow to start.

  • <p>I just got used to this last one!</p>
    New Year?

    I just got used to this last one!

  • <p> — A dad on New Year's Eve.</p>
    "I promise not to make any bad jokes for the rest of the year."

    — A dad on New Year's Eve.

  • <p>Social Security</p>
    What do you call always wanting a date for New Year’s Eve?

    Social Security

  • <p>To start off the new year in a cool way.</p>
    Why should you put your new calendar in the freezer?

    To start off the new year in a cool way.

  • <p>Happy Boo Year!</p>
    What does a ghost say on January 1st?

    Happy Boo Year!

  • <p>The ice falls out of your drinks!</p>
    What’s the problem with jogging on New Year’s Eve?

    The ice falls out of your drinks!

  • <p>... It's a nice reminder of what I did all year.</p>
    I love when they drop the ball in Times Square ...

    ... It's a nice reminder of what I did all year.

  • <p>Abby who? Abby New Year!</p>
    Knock knock. Who's there? Abby.

    Abby who? Abby New Year!

  • <p>... with either rum, vodka or whiskey.</p>
    My New Year's resolution is to be more optimistic by keeping my cup half-full ...

    ... with either rum, vodka or whiskey.

  • <p>New Ear's Day.</p>
    What is corn’s favorite holiday?

    New Ear's Day.

  • <p>Moo Year's Day!</p>
    What’s a cow’s favorite holiday?

    Moo Year's Day!

  • <p>... but then I remembered that nobody likes a quitter. </p>
    I was going to quit all my bad habits for the new year ...

    ... but then I remembered that nobody likes a quitter.

  • <p>... Only 15 more to go! </p>
    At the beginning of this year I made a New Year's resolution to lose 10 pounds ...

    ... Only 15 more to go!

  • <p>Something that goes in one year and out the other. </p>
    What is a New Year's resolution?

    Something that goes in one year and out the other.

  • <p>1080p.</p>
    What's the best New Year's resolution?

    1080p.

  • <p>That way I succeed at something!</p>
    My New Year's resolution is to break my New Year's resolutions.

    That way I succeed at something!

  • <p>He got 12 months!</p>
    What happened to the man who shoplifted a calendar on New Year's Eve?

    He got 12 months!

  • <p>One was charged and the other was let off.</p>
    An iPhone and a firework were arrested on New Year's Eve.

    One was charged and the other was let off.

  • <p>Pop!</p>
    What did the little champagne bottle call his father?

    Pop!

  • <p>Then I can say hindsight is really 2020.</p>
    I can't wait till New Year's Day 2021.

    Then I can say hindsight is really 2020.

  • <p>Waiting for the punchline. </p>
    Where can you find comedians on New Year's Eve?

    Waiting for the punchline.

  • <p>... and year after year, they drop the ball.</p>
    Every New Year's Eve, I look forward to a good show at Time's Square ...

    ... and year after year, they drop the ball.

  • <p>... by making many pour decisions!</p>
    Let’s celebrate New Year’s Eve ...

    ... by making many pour decisions!

  • <p>... but I hate losing.</p>
    I would lose weight for my New Year's resolution ...

    ... but I hate losing.

  • <p>New Year's Steve!</p>
    What do you call someone named Stephen on Dec 31?

    New Year's Steve!

  • <p>Because 9, 8, 7 ...</p>
    Why was 6 afraid of 9 on New Year's Eve?

    Because 9, 8, 7 ...

  • <p>Calendar companies.</p>
    Who gets the most excited about the New Year's Eve countdown?

    Calendar companies.

  • <p>until I see the trailer. </p>
    I'm not buying a 2022 calendar ...

    until I see the trailer.

  • <p>No one is ever awake to see them.</p>
    What do New Year's parades have in common with Santa Claus?

    No one is ever awake to see them.

  • <p>there was a count down. </p>
    Dracula passed out at midnight on New Year's Eve;

    there was a count down.

  • <p>but I'm going to wait until next year to start.</p>
    I made a New Year's resolution to stop procrastinating,

    but I'm going to wait until next year to start.

