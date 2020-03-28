'Hey All You Cool Cats and Kittens!' Here's Our Dream Cast for the Upcoming Tiger King Limited Series

The actor is itching to get up close and personal with some big cats and play Joe Exotic. In a dream world, he's our man. In reality, he's got some competition.

After watching the docuseries on Netflix, Shepard tweeted, "If I don't get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken."

Actor Edward Norton was quick to respond tweeting, "Um, step aside, pal. You’re way too young and buff and you know it."

Jared Leto has also expressed love for the show. Let the big cat games begin!