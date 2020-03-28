'Hey All You Cool Cats and Kittens!' Here's Our Dream Cast for the Upcoming Tiger King Limited Series

'Hey All You Cool Cats and Kittens!' Here's Our Dream Cast for the Upcoming Tiger King Limited SeriesPeopleMarch 28, 2020, 2:45 a.m. UTCKate McKinnon is already set to play Carole Baskin, but here's a list of who we'd want to join herKate McKinnon or Lisa Kudrow as Carole BaskinKate McKinnon is already slated to play Joe Exotic's rival with a dubious past, but we would love to see Lisa Kudrow step into the character, as well. It would give her a chance to sing an updated version of "Smelly Cat" at the very least. Dax Shepard as Joe Exotic The actor is itching to get up close and personal with some big cats and play Joe Exotic. In a dream world, he's our man. In reality, he's got some competition. After watching the docuseries on Netflix, Shepard tweeted, "If I don't get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken." Actor Edward Norton was quick to respond tweeting, "Um, step aside, pal. You’re way too young and buff and you know it." Jared Leto has also expressed love for the show. Let the big cat games begin! Shia LaBeouf as John FinlayYou know LaBeouf would really get into the role of John Finlay, one of Joe Exotic's husbands (yes, plural) who was married to the zoo owner for 11 years before leaving him for his co-worker, Amber. Scroll to continue with contentAdTyler Posey as Travis MaldonadoPosey should play Joe Exotic's husband, Travis Maldonado, who married Exotic and his husband, John Finlay, at 19. Will Ferrell as Doc AntleWho else could play Doc Antle? He's like a real-life version of Ferrell's character from the "Love-ah" SNL sketch — just with a 50-acre tiger sanctuary and multiple "wives" in a cult-like environment. Lauren Lapkus as Barbara FisherLapkus is a dead ringer for Barbara a.k.a. Bala, who worked for Doc Antle at T.I.G.E.R.S. and was extremely candid about the inner workings of the cult-like operation.Bob Odenkirk as Don LewisOdenkirk would absolutely nail it as Baskin's millionaire husband who disappeared under mysterious circumstances. Bruce Willis as Jeff LoweJoe Exotic's double-crossing business partner should be played by Willis because ... who else?! Woody Harrelson as Tim StarkAdd some scruff and a cowboy hat and voilá, Harrelson would easily embody Tim Stark, who worked with Wildlife in Need and became Jeff Lowe's partner after he took over Exotic's zoo. Bryan Cranston as John ReinkeIf Cranston trimmed his facial hair into a big ol' mustache, he'd be the spitting image of John ReinkeCharlyne Yi as Kelci 'Saff' SafferyYi looks similar to Kelci “Saff” Saffery, who had her arm torn off by a tiger while on the job with Exotic ... and returned to work days after having it amputated. Sam Elliott as Rick KirkhamIt would mean trimming that glorious mustache, but Elliott would be the ideal Rick Kirham, who was a producer for Joe Exotic TV. Bret Michaels as Erik CowieWe're sure his experience on reality television would set Michaels up perfectly to play one of Exotic's staff members, Erik Cowie.