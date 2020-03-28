'Hey All You Cool Cats and Kittens!' Here's Our Dream Cast for the Upcoming Tiger King Limited Series

People

Kate McKinnon is already set to play Carole Baskin, but here's a list of who we'd want to join her

<p>Kate McKinnon is <a href="https://people.com/tv/kate-mckinnon-set-to-star-as-carole-baskin-in-tv-series-based-on-tiger-king-subjects/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:already slated to play Joe Exotic's rival" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">already slated to play Joe Exotic's rival</a> with a dubious past, but we would love to see Lisa Kudrow step into the character, as well. It would give her a chance to sing an updated version of "Smelly Cat" at the <em>very </em>least. </p>
Kate McKinnon or Lisa Kudrow as Carole Baskin

Kate McKinnon is already slated to play Joe Exotic's rival with a dubious past, but we would love to see Lisa Kudrow step into the character, as well. It would give her a chance to sing an updated version of "Smelly Cat" at the very least.

<p>The actor is itching to get up close and personal with some big cats and play Joe Exotic. In a dream world, he's our man. In reality, he's got some competition. </p> <p>After watching the docuseries on Netflix, Shepard tweeted, "If I don't get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken."</p> <p>Actor Edward Norton was quick to respond tweeting, "Um, step aside, pal. You’re way too young and buff and you know it." </p> <p>Jared Leto has also <a href="https://people.com/movies/jared-leto-dressed-up-as-joe-exotic-to-live-tweet-netflixs-tiger-king-streaming-party/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:expressed love for the show" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">expressed love for the show</a>. Let the big cat games begin! </p>
Dax Shepard as Joe Exotic

The actor is itching to get up close and personal with some big cats and play Joe Exotic. In a dream world, he's our man. In reality, he's got some competition.

After watching the docuseries on Netflix, Shepard tweeted, "If I don't get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken."

Actor Edward Norton was quick to respond tweeting, "Um, step aside, pal. You’re way too young and buff and you know it."

Jared Leto has also expressed love for the show. Let the big cat games begin!

<p>You know LaBeouf would really get into the role of John Finlay, one of Joe Exotic's husbands (yes, plural) who was married to the zoo owner for 11 years before leaving him for his co-worker, Amber. </p>
Shia LaBeouf as John Finlay

You know LaBeouf would really get into the role of John Finlay, one of Joe Exotic's husbands (yes, plural) who was married to the zoo owner for 11 years before leaving him for his co-worker, Amber.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>Posey should play Joe Exotic's husband, Travis Maldonado, who married Exotic and his husband, John Finlay, at 19. </p>
Tyler Posey as Travis Maldonado

Posey should play Joe Exotic's husband, Travis Maldonado, who married Exotic and his husband, John Finlay, at 19.

<p>Who else could play Doc Antle? He's like a real-life version of Ferrell's character from the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gqeQLV04kwU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Love-ah&quot; SNL sketch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Love-ah" <em>SNL </em>sketch</a> — just with a 50-acre tiger sanctuary and multiple "wives" in a cult-like environment. </p>
Will Ferrell as Doc Antle

Who else could play Doc Antle? He's like a real-life version of Ferrell's character from the "Love-ah" SNL sketch — just with a 50-acre tiger sanctuary and multiple "wives" in a cult-like environment.

<p>Lapkus is a dead ringer for Barbara a.k.a. Bala, who worked for Doc Antle at T.I.G.E.R.S. and was extremely candid about the inner workings of the cult-like operation.</p>
Lauren Lapkus as Barbara Fisher

Lapkus is a dead ringer for Barbara a.k.a. Bala, who worked for Doc Antle at T.I.G.E.R.S. and was extremely candid about the inner workings of the cult-like operation.

<p>Odenkirk would absolutely nail it as Baskin's millionaire husband who disappeared under mysterious circumstances. </p>
Bob Odenkirk as Don Lewis

Odenkirk would absolutely nail it as Baskin's millionaire husband who disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

<p>Joe Exotic's double-crossing business partner should be played by Willis because ... who else?! </p>
Bruce Willis as Jeff Lowe

Joe Exotic's double-crossing business partner should be played by Willis because ... who else?!

<p>Add some scruff and a cowboy hat and voilá, Harrelson would easily embody Tim Stark, who worked with Wildlife in Need and became Jeff Lowe's partner after he took over Exotic's zoo. </p>
Woody Harrelson as Tim Stark

Add some scruff and a cowboy hat and voilá, Harrelson would easily embody Tim Stark, who worked with Wildlife in Need and became Jeff Lowe's partner after he took over Exotic's zoo.

<p>If Cranston trimmed his facial hair into a big ol' mustache, he'd be the spitting image of John Reinke</p>
Bryan Cranston as John Reinke

If Cranston trimmed his facial hair into a big ol' mustache, he'd be the spitting image of John Reinke

<p>Yi looks similar to Kelci “Saff” Saffery, who had her arm torn off by a tiger while on the job with Exotic ... and returned to work days after having it amputated. </p>
Charlyne Yi as Kelci 'Saff' Saffery

Yi looks similar to Kelci “Saff” Saffery, who had her arm torn off by a tiger while on the job with Exotic ... and returned to work days after having it amputated.

<p>It would mean trimming that glorious mustache, but Elliott would be the ideal Rick Kirham, who was a producer for <em>Joe Exotic TV</em>. </p>
Sam Elliott as Rick Kirkham

It would mean trimming that glorious mustache, but Elliott would be the ideal Rick Kirham, who was a producer for Joe Exotic TV.

<p>We're sure his experience on reality television would set Michaels up perfectly to play one of Exotic's staff members, Erik Cowie. </p>
Bret Michaels as Erik Cowie

We're sure his experience on reality television would set Michaels up perfectly to play one of Exotic's staff members, Erik Cowie.

What to Read Next

Back