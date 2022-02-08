Why You Should Probably Be Using a Vitamin C Serum, According to Dermatologists

  • <p>As far as buzzy <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a34102257/skincare-ingredient-dictionary/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skincare ingredients" class="link ">skincare ingredients</a> go, vitamin C is one of the most talked about — and for good reason. "Packed with <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/g38057785/best-antioxidant-serum/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:antioxidants" class="link ">antioxidants</a>, <strong>vitamin C has shown to improve </strong><strong><strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a36993/dull-skin-causes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dull skin" class="link ">dull skin</a></strong></strong><strong> texture and tone, fight free radical damage, reduce signs of aging,</strong> <strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/g29323401/best-dark-spot-corrector/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dark spots" class="link ">dark spots</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a35421576/what-is-melasma-hyperpigmentation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hyperpigmentation" class="link ">hyperpigmentation</a>, hydrate, increase <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/a20707028/collagen-supplement-explainer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:collagen" class="link ">collagen</a> production, brighten and provide anti-inflammatory effects</strong>," says Geeta Yadav, M.D., a board certified dermatologist and founder of <a href="https://skinscience.ca/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Skin Science Dermatology" class="link ">Skin Science Dermatology</a>. </p><p>"Also known as ascorbic acid and L-ascorbic acid, vitamin C provides antioxidant protection, as it uses electrons to neutralize the free radicals found on skin from environmental stressors like solar radiation and pollution," says <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Beauty Lab chemist <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/12466/danusia-wnek/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Danusia Wnek" class="link ">Danusia Wnek</a>. Additionally, vitamin C blocks the enzyme responsible for melanin (or pigmentation) production, which means it can help <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a28541767/how-to-get-glowing-skin-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brighten skin" class="link ">brighten skin</a>. Dr. Yadav explains that because the vitamin is a water-soluble nutrient, it can be used topically in many different forms, including vitamin C serums.<br></p><h2 class="body-h2"><strong>Does vitamin C serum really work?</strong></h2><p>Yes! When used on a daily basis, <strong>a vitamin C serum can help brighten dull skin, diminish <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a37856790/acne-skincare-routine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:acne" class="link ">acne</a> scars, even out skin tone, hydrate skin and protect it from pollution. </strong>Once you find the most effective vitamin C product for your skin type (more on that below), simply apply the vitamin C serum to clean, dry skin twice a day — in the morning and at night — for best results, and follow with your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/reviews/g5014/best-face-moisturizer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:favorite face moisturizer" class="link ">favorite face moisturizer</a> to seal in the serum and further hydrate skin. </p><h2 class="body-h2"><strong>What is the best vitamin C serum for my skin? </strong> </h2><p>In theory, almost everyone can incorporate a vitamin C serum into their skincare routine. However, Ellen Marmur, M.D., a New York based dermatologist and founder of <a href="https://www.marmurmetamorphosis.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marmur Metamorphosis Skincare" class="link ">Marmur Metamorphosis Skincare</a>, cautions that too much vitamin C can potentially irritate skin. It depends on your skin type, but she personally recommends products that contain between <strong>10-15% potency</strong> for best results.</p><p>According to Wnek, vitamin C is highly effective in its pure form, but it is a tricky ingredient to formulate with because it is very unstable and can degrade with exposure to oxygen, light, water and high pH. That means that while it <em>is</em> a hero ingredient, its properties are difficult to stabilize — and because of that, some vitamin C serums and other skincare products work better (and for longer) than others.</p><ul><li><strong>If you have <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a29993947/dry-skin-on-face-treatments-causes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dry skin" class="link ">dry skin</a>,</strong> you might want to look for added moisturizing ingredients like <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a32106722/what-is-hyaluronic-acid-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hyaluronic acid" class="link ">hyaluronic acid</a>. </li><li><strong>If you have oily skin,</strong> look for "ascorbic acid" on the labels rather than the oil soluble "ascorbyl palmitate."</li><li><strong>If you have <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/tips/a20476/treating-facial-redness/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rosacea" class="link ">rosacea</a>,</strong> know that your skin is already compromised, so using a vitamin C serum can possibly cause irritation and you may want to steer clear. </li></ul><h2 class="body-h2"><strong>How we test vitamin C serums</strong></h2><p> The Good Housekeeping Institute regularly tests <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/g28135730/best-skincare-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skincare products" class="link ">skincare products</a> to find the best ones on the market. When we review vitamin C serums, <strong>we look for technology to preserve the vitamin C, unique packaging to protect against light degradation and ingredients with synergistic benefits to improve efficacy</strong>. The below picks reflect our Lab picks, Good Housekeeping Seal-holders and top-rated items from our favorite trusted brands, plus favorites from consumers and dermatologist recommendations. Below, you'll find the best vitamin C serums you can buy for your skin type:</p>
    1/19

    Why You Should Probably Be Using a Vitamin C Serum, According to Dermatologists

    As far as buzzy skincare ingredients go, vitamin C is one of the most talked about — and for good reason. "Packed with antioxidants, vitamin C has shown to improve dull skin texture and tone, fight free radical damage, reduce signs of aging, dark spots and hyperpigmentation, hydrate, increase collagen production, brighten and provide anti-inflammatory effects," says Geeta Yadav, M.D., a board certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Science Dermatology.

    "Also known as ascorbic acid and L-ascorbic acid, vitamin C provides antioxidant protection, as it uses electrons to neutralize the free radicals found on skin from environmental stressors like solar radiation and pollution," says Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab chemist Danusia Wnek. Additionally, vitamin C blocks the enzyme responsible for melanin (or pigmentation) production, which means it can help brighten skin. Dr. Yadav explains that because the vitamin is a water-soluble nutrient, it can be used topically in many different forms, including vitamin C serums.

    Does vitamin C serum really work?

    Yes! When used on a daily basis, a vitamin C serum can help brighten dull skin, diminish acne scars, even out skin tone, hydrate skin and protect it from pollution. Once you find the most effective vitamin C product for your skin type (more on that below), simply apply the vitamin C serum to clean, dry skin twice a day — in the morning and at night — for best results, and follow with your favorite face moisturizer to seal in the serum and further hydrate skin.

    What is the best vitamin C serum for my skin?

    In theory, almost everyone can incorporate a vitamin C serum into their skincare routine. However, Ellen Marmur, M.D., a New York based dermatologist and founder of Marmur Metamorphosis Skincare, cautions that too much vitamin C can potentially irritate skin. It depends on your skin type, but she personally recommends products that contain between 10-15% potency for best results.

    According to Wnek, vitamin C is highly effective in its pure form, but it is a tricky ingredient to formulate with because it is very unstable and can degrade with exposure to oxygen, light, water and high pH. That means that while it is a hero ingredient, its properties are difficult to stabilize — and because of that, some vitamin C serums and other skincare products work better (and for longer) than others.

    • If you have dry skin, you might want to look for added moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid.
    • If you have oily skin, look for "ascorbic acid" on the labels rather than the oil soluble "ascorbyl palmitate."
    • If you have rosacea, know that your skin is already compromised, so using a vitamin C serum can possibly cause irritation and you may want to steer clear.

    How we test vitamin C serums

    The Good Housekeeping Institute regularly tests skincare products to find the best ones on the market. When we review vitamin C serums, we look for technology to preserve the vitamin C, unique packaging to protect against light degradation and ingredients with synergistic benefits to improve efficacy. The below picks reflect our Lab picks, Good Housekeeping Seal-holders and top-rated items from our favorite trusted brands, plus favorites from consumers and dermatologist recommendations. Below, you'll find the best vitamin C serums you can buy for your skin type:

    courtesy
  • <p><strong>SkinCeuticals</strong></p><p><strong>$166.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skinceuticals.com%2Fc-e-ferulic-with-15-l-ascorbic-acid-635494263008.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/1473/sabina-wizemann/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sabina Wizemann" class="link ">Sabina Wizemann</a>, senior chemist in the GH Beauty Lab, loves this serum for its <strong>gentle yet effective performance</strong>. “Even with a high concentration of 15% of L-Ascorbic acid — an outstanding and proven form of vitamin C — this serum doesn’t irritate my skin like other products I’ve tried,” she says. "It firms and brightens skin, and leaves it supple and glowy," thanks to the conditioning and anti-inflammatory properties of added vitamin E. This is also Dr. Yadav's top pick. "It contains vitamin E and ferulic acid, and this combination has been shown to complement sunscreens and reduce the effects of environmental stressors on the skin," she says.<br></p>
    2/19

    1) C E Ferulic

    SkinCeuticals

    $166.00

    Shop Now

    Sabina Wizemann, senior chemist in the GH Beauty Lab, loves this serum for its gentle yet effective performance. “Even with a high concentration of 15% of L-Ascorbic acid — an outstanding and proven form of vitamin C — this serum doesn’t irritate my skin like other products I’ve tried,” she says. "It firms and brightens skin, and leaves it supple and glowy," thanks to the conditioning and anti-inflammatory properties of added vitamin E. This is also Dr. Yadav's top pick. "It contains vitamin E and ferulic acid, and this combination has been shown to complement sunscreens and reduce the effects of environmental stressors on the skin," she says.

    SkinCeuticals
  • <p><strong>Olay</strong></p><p><strong>$27.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F164447856%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Olay serum is like radiance bottled, with concentrated skin tone-evening ingredients such as <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a32191645/what-is-niacinamide-for-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:niacinamide." class="link ">niacinamide.</a> A study of 144 women showed that it <strong>reduced dark spots and uneven tone after two weeks. </strong>It's also an Amazon favorite, can be found in drugstores and costs less than $30. "From the first night, I saw, and felt, a difference in my skin," shares one reviewer. "The next morning, it felt more hydrated and smooth." The brand says the serum delivers best results when paired with <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Corrector-Olay-Luminous-Perfecting-Advanced/dp/B00I073WLE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26840895%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olay Luminous Tone Perfecting Cream" class="link ">Olay Luminous Tone Perfecting Cream</a>.</p>
    3/19

    2) Luminous Miracle Boost Concentrate

    Olay

    $27.25

    Shop Now

    This Olay serum is like radiance bottled, with concentrated skin tone-evening ingredients such as niacinamide. A study of 144 women showed that it reduced dark spots and uneven tone after two weeks. It's also an Amazon favorite, can be found in drugstores and costs less than $30. "From the first night, I saw, and felt, a difference in my skin," shares one reviewer. "The next morning, it felt more hydrated and smooth." The brand says the serum delivers best results when paired with Olay Luminous Tone Perfecting Cream.

    Olay
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>L'Oreal Paris</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.85</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GBNTPRY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26840895%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Formulated for optimal skin absorption, the airtight packaging on this standout L'Oreal product helps ensure that the vitamin C inside stays stable and therefore effective. Our Lab experts think <strong>it's especially great for targeting hyperpigmentation</strong> (a.k.a. dark spots) since you can use the precise, pointed applicator to spot-treat problem areas. Reviewers rave that "skin looks brighter" and "smoother" after using this serum. </p>
    4/19

    3) Revitalift Vitamin C Serum

    L'Oreal Paris

    amazon.com

    $17.85

    Shop Now

    Formulated for optimal skin absorption, the airtight packaging on this standout L'Oreal product helps ensure that the vitamin C inside stays stable and therefore effective. Our Lab experts think it's especially great for targeting hyperpigmentation (a.k.a. dark spots) since you can use the precise, pointed applicator to spot-treat problem areas. Reviewers rave that "skin looks brighter" and "smoother" after using this serum.

    L'Oreal Paris
  • <p><strong>Clinique </strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Ffresh-pressed-7-day-system-with-pure-vitamin-c%3FproductId%3DxlsImpprod15621013&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>To keep the vitamin C potent and fresh, this Clinique product keeps it isolated. To use, press the button to release the vitamin C powder into an emulsion serum, ensuring optimal efficiency and a strong, potent product to perfect your skin. <strong>Reviewers say they saw acne scarring go away within a week</strong> — but a couple note that overuse can cause mild redness or dryness. </p>
    5/19

    4) Fresh Pressed 7-Day System

    Clinique

    ulta.com

    $29.00

    Shop Now

    To keep the vitamin C potent and fresh, this Clinique product keeps it isolated. To use, press the button to release the vitamin C powder into an emulsion serum, ensuring optimal efficiency and a strong, potent product to perfect your skin. Reviewers say they saw acne scarring go away within a week — but a couple note that overuse can cause mild redness or dryness.

    Clinique
  • <p><strong>Yes To</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0963ZZH9V?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26840895%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"For something a little more accessible, and <strong>a great entry into vitamin C,</strong> I love this treatment," says Dr. Yadav. "It’s widely available, gentle on the skin and contains grapefruit, which adds another citrus ingredient into the mix!" You can use it directly on your skin or mix a few drops into your favorite moisturizers or serums.</p>
    6/19

    5) Grapefruit Daily Brightening Serum

    Yes To

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    "For something a little more accessible, and a great entry into vitamin C, I love this treatment," says Dr. Yadav. "It’s widely available, gentle on the skin and contains grapefruit, which adds another citrus ingredient into the mix!" You can use it directly on your skin or mix a few drops into your favorite moisturizers or serums.

    yes to
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>La Roche-Posay</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Active%2BC10_67238.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you suffer from dry skin, this serum from La Roche-Posay has a creamier formula that contains 10% vitamin C and <strong>hyaluronic acid, which is </strong><strong>great for hydrating and plumping the skin. </strong>The brand also claims it helps to fill lines and fight wrinkles. La Roche-Posay thermal spring water is also said to "repel free radicals and soothe skin.<strong>"</strong> After using it daily for a little over a month, one reviewer shares that her skin looks brighter and feels smoother. "I had tried other vitamin C creams and this is the first one that did not irritate my sensitive skin."</p>
    7/19

    6) Active C10

    La Roche-Posay

    dermstore.com

    $49.99

    Shop Now

    If you suffer from dry skin, this serum from La Roche-Posay has a creamier formula that contains 10% vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, which is great for hydrating and plumping the skin. The brand also claims it helps to fill lines and fight wrinkles. La Roche-Posay thermal spring water is also said to "repel free radicals and soothe skin." After using it daily for a little over a month, one reviewer shares that her skin looks brighter and feels smoother. "I had tried other vitamin C creams and this is the first one that did not irritate my sensitive skin."

    la roche posay
  • <p><strong>Drunk Elephant</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$78.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fc-firma-day-serum-P400259&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"This serum has the right amount of vitamin C and <strong>brightens, plumps and hydrates</strong>," says Dr. Marmur. The product contains additional products such as vitamin E, ferulic acid and fruit enzymes that help brighten and buff the skin's texture. Keep in mind that some reviewers complained about the formula being too sticky, but others say it's lightweight and sinks into the skin.</p>
    8/19

    7) C-Firma Day Serum

    Drunk Elephant

    sephora.com

    $78.00

    Shop Now

    "This serum has the right amount of vitamin C and brightens, plumps and hydrates," says Dr. Marmur. The product contains additional products such as vitamin E, ferulic acid and fruit enzymes that help brighten and buff the skin's texture. Keep in mind that some reviewers complained about the formula being too sticky, but others say it's lightweight and sinks into the skin.

    Drunk Elephant
  • <p><strong>Mary Kay</strong></p><p>marykay.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.marykay.com/en-us/products/skincare/collection/timewise/timewise-replenishing-serum-c-e-990279409" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Mary Kay TimeWise line is nothing new to the Good Housekeeping Institute team: For years, our Beauty Lab experts have been recommending TimeWise products for various skincare concerns. This replenishing serum <strong>contains vitamin C and E for an age-defying combination</strong>. Clinical studies have shown the serum is generally mild and does not bother testers with <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/tips/g1382/sensitive-skin-solutions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sensitive skin" class="link ">sensitive skin</a>. One Amazon reviewer with sensitive skin shares that "it nourishes my face and helps to maintain the right balance my face requires."<br></p>
    9/19

    8) TimeWise Replenishing Serum C+E

    Mary Kay

    marykay.com

    $58.00

    Shop Now

    The Mary Kay TimeWise line is nothing new to the Good Housekeeping Institute team: For years, our Beauty Lab experts have been recommending TimeWise products for various skincare concerns. This replenishing serum contains vitamin C and E for an age-defying combination. Clinical studies have shown the serum is generally mild and does not bother testers with sensitive skin. One Amazon reviewer with sensitive skin shares that "it nourishes my face and helps to maintain the right balance my face requires."

    marykay
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>CeraVe</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fskin-renewing-vitamin-c-serum%3FproductId%3Dpimprod2006754&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking to avoid irritation, this serum holds a relatively lower level of vitamin C at 10%, and it <strong>contains <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a32215252/what-are-ceramides/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ceramides" class="link ">ceramides</a> that help protect and maintain the skin barrier</strong>. Hyaluronic acid is another key ingredient in the formula that helps moisturize the skin and retain moisture. One reviewer shares that it "feels like a very light gel moisturizer" and "if you wear makeup, this is an excellent primer, too."<br></p>
    10/19

    9) Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum

    CeraVe

    ulta.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    If you're looking to avoid irritation, this serum holds a relatively lower level of vitamin C at 10%, and it contains ceramides that help protect and maintain the skin barrier. Hyaluronic acid is another key ingredient in the formula that helps moisturize the skin and retain moisture. One reviewer shares that it "feels like a very light gel moisturizer" and "if you wear makeup, this is an excellent primer, too."

    cerave
  • <p><strong>RoC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.48</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088C7S4VL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26840895%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/a36078636/best-beauty-awards-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2021 Beauty Award winner" class="link ">2021 Beauty Award winner</a>, Roc's serum is rich with antioxidants and vitamins. It features <strong>a unique blend of vitamin C, castor oil and glycerin</strong>, all of which help brighten and moisturize the skin. In Lab tests, 94% of users found a more even skin tone with daily use. "I am almost done with my first bottle of this vitamin C serum and my skin tone looks clear," shares one Amazon reviewer. "I love this serum!"</p>
    11/19

    10) Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Daily Serum

    RoC

    amazon.com

    $24.48

    Shop Now

    A 2021 Beauty Award winner, Roc's serum is rich with antioxidants and vitamins. It features a unique blend of vitamin C, castor oil and glycerin, all of which help brighten and moisturize the skin. In Lab tests, 94% of users found a more even skin tone with daily use. "I am almost done with my first bottle of this vitamin C serum and my skin tone looks clear," shares one Amazon reviewer. "I love this serum!"

    ROC
  • <p><strong>SkinCeuticals</strong></p><p>skinceuticals.com</p><p><strong>$166.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skinceuticals.com%2Fsilymarin-cf-3606000480681.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This variation on SkinCeuticals' popular <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_C%2BE%2BFerulic_5230.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CE Ferulic serum" class="link ">CE Ferulic serum</a> contains salicylic acid and is specially <strong>formulated for oily and blemish-prone skin.</strong> One online reviewer says that after a month's use, she's noticed a reduction in oiliness and breakouts on her skin. </p>
    12/19

    11) SkinCeuticals Silymarin CF

    SkinCeuticals

    skinceuticals.com

    $166.00

    Shop Now

    This variation on SkinCeuticals' popular CE Ferulic serum contains salicylic acid and is specially formulated for oily and blemish-prone skin. One online reviewer says that after a month's use, she's noticed a reduction in oiliness and breakouts on her skin.

    skinceuticals
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Bliss</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082YJF4ZY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26840895%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is formulated with a newer form of vitamin C called 3-O ethyl ascorbic acid, which is<strong> thought to be less irritating without sacrificing efficacy. </strong>The formula is collagen-protecting and brightening to fade dark spots, firm skin and improve texture. The brand claims the formula is ultra-stable, so it can live right in your medicine cabinet or vanity. "I love its fresh — not cloying! — citrus scent, and that it’s dye, paraben and cruelty-free," says deputy editor <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/222100/Jessica-Teich/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessica Teich" class="link ">Jessica Teich</a>.</p>
    13/19

    12) Bright Idea Vitamin C & Tri-Peptide Collagen Serum

    Bliss

    amazon.com

    $23.49

    Shop Now

    This is formulated with a newer form of vitamin C called 3-O ethyl ascorbic acid, which is thought to be less irritating without sacrificing efficacy. The formula is collagen-protecting and brightening to fade dark spots, firm skin and improve texture. The brand claims the formula is ultra-stable, so it can live right in your medicine cabinet or vanity. "I love its fresh — not cloying! — citrus scent, and that it’s dye, paraben and cruelty-free," says deputy editor Jessica Teich.

    bliss
  • <p><strong>Paula's Choice</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_C15%2BSuper%2BBooster_54588.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This C15 Super Booster contains the <strong>trifecta of vitamin C, vitamin E and ferulic acid </strong>that has been shown to have synergistic benefits and help protect vitamin C formulas from losing efficaciousness quickly. The container is not clear so it protects it from sunlight, which degrades vitamin C formulas. Thus, this shelf-stable product will last and last, even if you don't use it every day. Multiple reviewers noted that it mixes well with their moisturizers and was easy to use. </p>
    14/19

    13) C15 Super Booster

    Paula's Choice

    dermstore.com

    $49.00

    Shop Now

    This C15 Super Booster contains the trifecta of vitamin C, vitamin E and ferulic acid that has been shown to have synergistic benefits and help protect vitamin C formulas from losing efficaciousness quickly. The container is not clear so it protects it from sunlight, which degrades vitamin C formulas. Thus, this shelf-stable product will last and last, even if you don't use it every day. Multiple reviewers noted that it mixes well with their moisturizers and was easy to use.

    paula's choice
  • <p><strong>Lancôme </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flancome-visionnaire-skin-solutions-15-vitamin-c-correcting-concentrate-serum%2F5131842&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With 15% pure vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and jasmonate deritives, Lancôme's vitamin C serum will <strong>help even your skin tone and protect the skin barrier from free radicals with continued use.</strong> Simply apply 4-5 drops of this concentrated serum onto skin every morning to notice <strong>r</strong>esults in as little as 10 days. Make sure to let it sit for a few moments before applying your usual cream, and don't use more than once a day. Reviewers agree with its speedy results: "My face is almost clear after 2 weeks of use," shares one. "The dark spots are going away and my skin looks great."</p>
    15/19

    14) Visionnaire Skin Solutions 15% Vitamin C

    Lancôme

    nordstrom.com

    $65.00

    Shop Now

    With 15% pure vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and jasmonate deritives, Lancôme's vitamin C serum will help even your skin tone and protect the skin barrier from free radicals with continued use. Simply apply 4-5 drops of this concentrated serum onto skin every morning to notice results in as little as 10 days. Make sure to let it sit for a few moments before applying your usual cream, and don't use more than once a day. Reviewers agree with its speedy results: "My face is almost clear after 2 weeks of use," shares one. "The dark spots are going away and my skin looks great."

    Lancôme
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>BeautyStat</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$80.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Universal%2BC%2BSkin%2BRefiner_85333.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This potent serum contains microscopically encapsulated vitamin C to prevent degradation from light and air. According to the brand, stabilization and efficacy were of the utmost importance in the development of this formula, which was created by a cosmetic chemist. One reviewer loves that "I don't have to store this product in a dark drawer, because this product doesn't oxidize." In a special study, they found that <strong>consumers saw significant improvement in crow's feet and skin firmness. </strong> </p>
    16/19

    15) Universal C Skin Refiner Vitamin C Treatment

    BeautyStat

    dermstore.com

    $80.00

    Shop Now

    This potent serum contains microscopically encapsulated vitamin C to prevent degradation from light and air. According to the brand, stabilization and efficacy were of the utmost importance in the development of this formula, which was created by a cosmetic chemist. One reviewer loves that "I don't have to store this product in a dark drawer, because this product doesn't oxidize." In a special study, they found that consumers saw significant improvement in crow's feet and skin firmness.

    beautystat
  • <p><strong>SUNDAY RILEY</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fc-e-o-rapid-flash-brightening-serum-P418346&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Several online reviewers admit that this serum is a tad overpriced, but most agree that it really works. One Sephora reviewer shares "In three weeks, I have seen a huge change in my skin," shares one Sephora reviewer. "My dark spots have reduced significantly." It contains 15% antioxidant vitamin C to <strong>help lighten dark spots, smooth fine lines and minimize the appearance of pores.</strong></p>
    17/19

    16) C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum

    SUNDAY RILEY

    sephora.com

    $85.00

    Shop Now

    Several online reviewers admit that this serum is a tad overpriced, but most agree that it really works. One Sephora reviewer shares "In three weeks, I have seen a huge change in my skin," shares one Sephora reviewer. "My dark spots have reduced significantly." It contains 15% antioxidant vitamin C to help lighten dark spots, smooth fine lines and minimize the appearance of pores.

    sunday riley
  • <p><strong>Obagi</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$133.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_ProfessionalC%2BSerum%2B20_7430.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A Dermstore best-seller, this serum contains one of the higher concentrates of vitamin C at 20%. Key ingredient hyaluronic acid helps bind moisture to the skin, and online reviewers said they liked that <strong>the formula wasn't drying.</strong> </p>
    18/19

    17) Professional-C 20% Vitamin C Serum

    Obagi

    dermstore.com

    $133.00

    Shop Now

    A Dermstore best-seller, this serum contains one of the higher concentrates of vitamin C at 20%. Key ingredient hyaluronic acid helps bind moisture to the skin, and online reviewers said they liked that the formula wasn't drying.

    obagi
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Kiehl's</strong></p><p>Kiehl's </p><p><strong>$66.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kiehls.com%2Fskincare%2Fface-serums%2Fpowerful-strength-vitamin-c-serum%2F595.html%3Fdwvar_595_size%3D75ML&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This lightweight cream formula uses 10% vitamin C, ascorbyl glucoside and hyaluronic acid to help brighten your skin and improve your skin texture's appearance. The brand claims to even <strong>reduce the look of deep-set wrinkles</strong> and pores over time with continued use. One reviewer noticed an abundance of benefits: "My skin tone evened out, my pores seemed to minimize and the skin looked noticeably soft." Plus, she noticed her fine lines on her forehead and around her eyes softened as well. </p>
    19/19

    18) Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate

    Kiehl's

    Kiehl's

    $66.00

    Shop Now

    This lightweight cream formula uses 10% vitamin C, ascorbyl glucoside and hyaluronic acid to help brighten your skin and improve your skin texture's appearance. The brand claims to even reduce the look of deep-set wrinkles and pores over time with continued use. One reviewer noticed an abundance of benefits: "My skin tone evened out, my pores seemed to minimize and the skin looked noticeably soft." Plus, she noticed her fine lines on her forehead and around her eyes softened as well.

    kiehl's
<p>As far as buzzy <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a34102257/skincare-ingredient-dictionary/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skincare ingredients" class="link ">skincare ingredients</a> go, vitamin C is one of the most talked about — and for good reason. "Packed with <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/g38057785/best-antioxidant-serum/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:antioxidants" class="link ">antioxidants</a>, <strong>vitamin C has shown to improve </strong><strong><strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a36993/dull-skin-causes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dull skin" class="link ">dull skin</a></strong></strong><strong> texture and tone, fight free radical damage, reduce signs of aging,</strong> <strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/g29323401/best-dark-spot-corrector/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dark spots" class="link ">dark spots</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a35421576/what-is-melasma-hyperpigmentation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hyperpigmentation" class="link ">hyperpigmentation</a>, hydrate, increase <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/a20707028/collagen-supplement-explainer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:collagen" class="link ">collagen</a> production, brighten and provide anti-inflammatory effects</strong>," says Geeta Yadav, M.D., a board certified dermatologist and founder of <a href="https://skinscience.ca/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Skin Science Dermatology" class="link ">Skin Science Dermatology</a>. </p><p>"Also known as ascorbic acid and L-ascorbic acid, vitamin C provides antioxidant protection, as it uses electrons to neutralize the free radicals found on skin from environmental stressors like solar radiation and pollution," says <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Beauty Lab chemist <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/12466/danusia-wnek/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Danusia Wnek" class="link ">Danusia Wnek</a>. Additionally, vitamin C blocks the enzyme responsible for melanin (or pigmentation) production, which means it can help <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a28541767/how-to-get-glowing-skin-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brighten skin" class="link ">brighten skin</a>. Dr. Yadav explains that because the vitamin is a water-soluble nutrient, it can be used topically in many different forms, including vitamin C serums.<br></p><h2 class="body-h2"><strong>Does vitamin C serum really work?</strong></h2><p>Yes! When used on a daily basis, <strong>a vitamin C serum can help brighten dull skin, diminish <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a37856790/acne-skincare-routine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:acne" class="link ">acne</a> scars, even out skin tone, hydrate skin and protect it from pollution. </strong>Once you find the most effective vitamin C product for your skin type (more on that below), simply apply the vitamin C serum to clean, dry skin twice a day — in the morning and at night — for best results, and follow with your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/reviews/g5014/best-face-moisturizer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:favorite face moisturizer" class="link ">favorite face moisturizer</a> to seal in the serum and further hydrate skin. </p><h2 class="body-h2"><strong>What is the best vitamin C serum for my skin? </strong> </h2><p>In theory, almost everyone can incorporate a vitamin C serum into their skincare routine. However, Ellen Marmur, M.D., a New York based dermatologist and founder of <a href="https://www.marmurmetamorphosis.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marmur Metamorphosis Skincare" class="link ">Marmur Metamorphosis Skincare</a>, cautions that too much vitamin C can potentially irritate skin. It depends on your skin type, but she personally recommends products that contain between <strong>10-15% potency</strong> for best results.</p><p>According to Wnek, vitamin C is highly effective in its pure form, but it is a tricky ingredient to formulate with because it is very unstable and can degrade with exposure to oxygen, light, water and high pH. That means that while it <em>is</em> a hero ingredient, its properties are difficult to stabilize — and because of that, some vitamin C serums and other skincare products work better (and for longer) than others.</p><ul><li><strong>If you have <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a29993947/dry-skin-on-face-treatments-causes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dry skin" class="link ">dry skin</a>,</strong> you might want to look for added moisturizing ingredients like <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a32106722/what-is-hyaluronic-acid-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hyaluronic acid" class="link ">hyaluronic acid</a>. </li><li><strong>If you have oily skin,</strong> look for "ascorbic acid" on the labels rather than the oil soluble "ascorbyl palmitate."</li><li><strong>If you have <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/tips/a20476/treating-facial-redness/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rosacea" class="link ">rosacea</a>,</strong> know that your skin is already compromised, so using a vitamin C serum can possibly cause irritation and you may want to steer clear. </li></ul><h2 class="body-h2"><strong>How we test vitamin C serums</strong></h2><p> The Good Housekeeping Institute regularly tests <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/g28135730/best-skincare-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skincare products" class="link ">skincare products</a> to find the best ones on the market. When we review vitamin C serums, <strong>we look for technology to preserve the vitamin C, unique packaging to protect against light degradation and ingredients with synergistic benefits to improve efficacy</strong>. The below picks reflect our Lab picks, Good Housekeeping Seal-holders and top-rated items from our favorite trusted brands, plus favorites from consumers and dermatologist recommendations. Below, you'll find the best vitamin C serums you can buy for your skin type:</p>
<p><strong>SkinCeuticals</strong></p><p><strong>$166.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skinceuticals.com%2Fc-e-ferulic-with-15-l-ascorbic-acid-635494263008.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/1473/sabina-wizemann/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sabina Wizemann" class="link ">Sabina Wizemann</a>, senior chemist in the GH Beauty Lab, loves this serum for its <strong>gentle yet effective performance</strong>. “Even with a high concentration of 15% of L-Ascorbic acid — an outstanding and proven form of vitamin C — this serum doesn’t irritate my skin like other products I’ve tried,” she says. "It firms and brightens skin, and leaves it supple and glowy," thanks to the conditioning and anti-inflammatory properties of added vitamin E. This is also Dr. Yadav's top pick. "It contains vitamin E and ferulic acid, and this combination has been shown to complement sunscreens and reduce the effects of environmental stressors on the skin," she says.<br></p>
<p><strong>Olay</strong></p><p><strong>$27.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F164447856%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Olay serum is like radiance bottled, with concentrated skin tone-evening ingredients such as <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a32191645/what-is-niacinamide-for-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:niacinamide." class="link ">niacinamide.</a> A study of 144 women showed that it <strong>reduced dark spots and uneven tone after two weeks. </strong>It's also an Amazon favorite, can be found in drugstores and costs less than $30. "From the first night, I saw, and felt, a difference in my skin," shares one reviewer. "The next morning, it felt more hydrated and smooth." The brand says the serum delivers best results when paired with <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Corrector-Olay-Luminous-Perfecting-Advanced/dp/B00I073WLE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26840895%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olay Luminous Tone Perfecting Cream" class="link ">Olay Luminous Tone Perfecting Cream</a>.</p>
<p><strong>L'Oreal Paris</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.85</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GBNTPRY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26840895%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Formulated for optimal skin absorption, the airtight packaging on this standout L'Oreal product helps ensure that the vitamin C inside stays stable and therefore effective. Our Lab experts think <strong>it's especially great for targeting hyperpigmentation</strong> (a.k.a. dark spots) since you can use the precise, pointed applicator to spot-treat problem areas. Reviewers rave that "skin looks brighter" and "smoother" after using this serum. </p>
<p><strong>Clinique </strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Ffresh-pressed-7-day-system-with-pure-vitamin-c%3FproductId%3DxlsImpprod15621013&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>To keep the vitamin C potent and fresh, this Clinique product keeps it isolated. To use, press the button to release the vitamin C powder into an emulsion serum, ensuring optimal efficiency and a strong, potent product to perfect your skin. <strong>Reviewers say they saw acne scarring go away within a week</strong> — but a couple note that overuse can cause mild redness or dryness. </p>
<p><strong>Yes To</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0963ZZH9V?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26840895%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"For something a little more accessible, and <strong>a great entry into vitamin C,</strong> I love this treatment," says Dr. Yadav. "It’s widely available, gentle on the skin and contains grapefruit, which adds another citrus ingredient into the mix!" You can use it directly on your skin or mix a few drops into your favorite moisturizers or serums.</p>
<p><strong>La Roche-Posay</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Active%2BC10_67238.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you suffer from dry skin, this serum from La Roche-Posay has a creamier formula that contains 10% vitamin C and <strong>hyaluronic acid, which is </strong><strong>great for hydrating and plumping the skin. </strong>The brand also claims it helps to fill lines and fight wrinkles. La Roche-Posay thermal spring water is also said to "repel free radicals and soothe skin.<strong>"</strong> After using it daily for a little over a month, one reviewer shares that her skin looks brighter and feels smoother. "I had tried other vitamin C creams and this is the first one that did not irritate my sensitive skin."</p>
<p><strong>Drunk Elephant</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$78.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fc-firma-day-serum-P400259&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"This serum has the right amount of vitamin C and <strong>brightens, plumps and hydrates</strong>," says Dr. Marmur. The product contains additional products such as vitamin E, ferulic acid and fruit enzymes that help brighten and buff the skin's texture. Keep in mind that some reviewers complained about the formula being too sticky, but others say it's lightweight and sinks into the skin.</p>
<p><strong>Mary Kay</strong></p><p>marykay.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.marykay.com/en-us/products/skincare/collection/timewise/timewise-replenishing-serum-c-e-990279409" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Mary Kay TimeWise line is nothing new to the Good Housekeeping Institute team: For years, our Beauty Lab experts have been recommending TimeWise products for various skincare concerns. This replenishing serum <strong>contains vitamin C and E for an age-defying combination</strong>. Clinical studies have shown the serum is generally mild and does not bother testers with <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/tips/g1382/sensitive-skin-solutions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sensitive skin" class="link ">sensitive skin</a>. One Amazon reviewer with sensitive skin shares that "it nourishes my face and helps to maintain the right balance my face requires."<br></p>
<p><strong>CeraVe</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fskin-renewing-vitamin-c-serum%3FproductId%3Dpimprod2006754&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking to avoid irritation, this serum holds a relatively lower level of vitamin C at 10%, and it <strong>contains <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a32215252/what-are-ceramides/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ceramides" class="link ">ceramides</a> that help protect and maintain the skin barrier</strong>. Hyaluronic acid is another key ingredient in the formula that helps moisturize the skin and retain moisture. One reviewer shares that it "feels like a very light gel moisturizer" and "if you wear makeup, this is an excellent primer, too."<br></p>
<p><strong>RoC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.48</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088C7S4VL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26840895%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/a36078636/best-beauty-awards-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2021 Beauty Award winner" class="link ">2021 Beauty Award winner</a>, Roc's serum is rich with antioxidants and vitamins. It features <strong>a unique blend of vitamin C, castor oil and glycerin</strong>, all of which help brighten and moisturize the skin. In Lab tests, 94% of users found a more even skin tone with daily use. "I am almost done with my first bottle of this vitamin C serum and my skin tone looks clear," shares one Amazon reviewer. "I love this serum!"</p>
<p><strong>SkinCeuticals</strong></p><p>skinceuticals.com</p><p><strong>$166.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skinceuticals.com%2Fsilymarin-cf-3606000480681.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This variation on SkinCeuticals' popular <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_C%2BE%2BFerulic_5230.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CE Ferulic serum" class="link ">CE Ferulic serum</a> contains salicylic acid and is specially <strong>formulated for oily and blemish-prone skin.</strong> One online reviewer says that after a month's use, she's noticed a reduction in oiliness and breakouts on her skin. </p>
<p><strong>Bliss</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082YJF4ZY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26840895%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is formulated with a newer form of vitamin C called 3-O ethyl ascorbic acid, which is<strong> thought to be less irritating without sacrificing efficacy. </strong>The formula is collagen-protecting and brightening to fade dark spots, firm skin and improve texture. The brand claims the formula is ultra-stable, so it can live right in your medicine cabinet or vanity. "I love its fresh — not cloying! — citrus scent, and that it’s dye, paraben and cruelty-free," says deputy editor <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/222100/Jessica-Teich/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessica Teich" class="link ">Jessica Teich</a>.</p>
<p><strong>Paula's Choice</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_C15%2BSuper%2BBooster_54588.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This C15 Super Booster contains the <strong>trifecta of vitamin C, vitamin E and ferulic acid </strong>that has been shown to have synergistic benefits and help protect vitamin C formulas from losing efficaciousness quickly. The container is not clear so it protects it from sunlight, which degrades vitamin C formulas. Thus, this shelf-stable product will last and last, even if you don't use it every day. Multiple reviewers noted that it mixes well with their moisturizers and was easy to use. </p>
<p><strong>Lancôme </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flancome-visionnaire-skin-solutions-15-vitamin-c-correcting-concentrate-serum%2F5131842&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With 15% pure vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and jasmonate deritives, Lancôme's vitamin C serum will <strong>help even your skin tone and protect the skin barrier from free radicals with continued use.</strong> Simply apply 4-5 drops of this concentrated serum onto skin every morning to notice <strong>r</strong>esults in as little as 10 days. Make sure to let it sit for a few moments before applying your usual cream, and don't use more than once a day. Reviewers agree with its speedy results: "My face is almost clear after 2 weeks of use," shares one. "The dark spots are going away and my skin looks great."</p>
<p><strong>BeautyStat</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$80.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Universal%2BC%2BSkin%2BRefiner_85333.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This potent serum contains microscopically encapsulated vitamin C to prevent degradation from light and air. According to the brand, stabilization and efficacy were of the utmost importance in the development of this formula, which was created by a cosmetic chemist. One reviewer loves that "I don't have to store this product in a dark drawer, because this product doesn't oxidize." In a special study, they found that <strong>consumers saw significant improvement in crow's feet and skin firmness. </strong> </p>
<p><strong>SUNDAY RILEY</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fc-e-o-rapid-flash-brightening-serum-P418346&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Several online reviewers admit that this serum is a tad overpriced, but most agree that it really works. One Sephora reviewer shares "In three weeks, I have seen a huge change in my skin," shares one Sephora reviewer. "My dark spots have reduced significantly." It contains 15% antioxidant vitamin C to <strong>help lighten dark spots, smooth fine lines and minimize the appearance of pores.</strong></p>
<p><strong>Obagi</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$133.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_ProfessionalC%2BSerum%2B20_7430.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A Dermstore best-seller, this serum contains one of the higher concentrates of vitamin C at 20%. Key ingredient hyaluronic acid helps bind moisture to the skin, and online reviewers said they liked that <strong>the formula wasn't drying.</strong> </p>
<p><strong>Kiehl's</strong></p><p>Kiehl's </p><p><strong>$66.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kiehls.com%2Fskincare%2Fface-serums%2Fpowerful-strength-vitamin-c-serum%2F595.html%3Fdwvar_595_size%3D75ML&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg26840895%2Fbest-vitamin-c-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This lightweight cream formula uses 10% vitamin C, ascorbyl glucoside and hyaluronic acid to help brighten your skin and improve your skin texture's appearance. The brand claims to even <strong>reduce the look of deep-set wrinkles</strong> and pores over time with continued use. One reviewer noticed an abundance of benefits: "My skin tone evened out, my pores seemed to minimize and the skin looked noticeably soft." Plus, she noticed her fine lines on her forehead and around her eyes softened as well. </p>

The best brightening vitamin C antioxidant serums for anti-aging and top dermatologist picks for beginners, oily skin, hyperpigmentation, sensitive skin and more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • These are signs to watch for when your bones are weakening

    These are the signs you need to know when your bones are in trouble. Once you go into menopause and at least after age 50, there is a loss of estrogen. The body breaks down the bone faster than it can replace it. Mercy Medical Center gynecologist Dr. Tara Chadwick said there are signs to look out for, one is a loss of height.

  • COVID vaccines may be getting worse at stopping new variants emerging – but they’re still lowering the risk

    Vaccines are less effective at reducing the risk of viral mutation than they used to be – but they still make a difference.

  • Ingram has 33 to lead Pelicans to 120-107 win over Rockets

    HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 33 points and tied a career high with 12 assists as the New Orleans Pelicans used a big third quarter to take control of the game and get a 120-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. It was the third consecutive victory for New Orleans and Houston’s sixth loss in seven games. Houston led by five at halftime but Ingram scored 17 points to power a 38-point third quarter by the Pelicans that gave them a 10-point lead entering the fourth and the Rocket

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • 5 things the Leafs need in the second half

    The Maple Leafs are winning a lot of games in 2022 but according to Omar on the latest episode of In the Mentions, they still lack the consistency and killer instinct that will required in the playoffs. Here are 5 things Toronto needs for a successful second half.

  • Penalty costs Canada medal in mixed short-track speedskating relay

    BEIJING — A penalty for pushing cost Canada a medal in the mixed short-track speedskating relay final on Saturday at the Winter Olympics. Host China claimed its first gold at the Games with a winning time of 2:37.34 ahead of Italy, which took silver in 2:37.36. Florence Brunelle crashed and took Hungary's Zsofia Konya down with her on the 10th lap of the 18-lap relay. Canada, which finished first in its semifinal, was penalized for the contact and relegated to a disappointing sixth-place finish.

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • LeBron returns with triple-double, Lakers beat Knicks in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned from a five-game absence due to injury and had a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime Saturday night. James missed the games due to swelling in his left knee, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said prior to the game that James wanted to be part of “a big game against the Knicks on ABC.” James was 13 of 24 from the field in

  • Johaug wins 1st gold medal of Beijing Olympics in skiathlon

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Therese Johaug won the first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, finishing first in the women’s 15-kilometer cross-country skiathlon. The Norwegian fought wind and frigid temperatures to ski away from a chase group of four, winning in 44 minutes, 13.7 seconds. “I’ve trained thousands of hours for this and been away from home a lot over the years. So it’s beautiful to reach this goal,” Johaug said. “I’ve never had an Olympic gold medal, it’s my first one.” Th

  • Beijing Voices: Seeking a stadium peek from outside bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents gathered outside in droves on a below-freezing Friday night to try to get a glimpse of the lit-up Olympic stadium and the fireworks during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games. Tickets are not being sold because of the pandemic, and only selected spectators are able to attend. About 150,000 people are expected to watch including winter sports enthusiasts, school children, marketing partners and foreign embassy staff. The venues have been walled off as a

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • Curlers hit the frozen Red River in Winnipeg's annual outdoor bonspiel for charity

    Scores of curlers are hurrying hard on the Red River this weekend in an annual outdoor curling event in Winnipeg. This year, about 40 teams are playing in the Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel in the city's Fort Rouge area near Churchill High School. Winnipegger Garth Mihalick has played more than a dozen times in the annual event, now in its 21st year. "It's a lot of fun," Mihalick said on Saturday. "It's about Mother Nature, maximizing everything that you can do and having fun with it instead o

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Canada sixth in Olympic figure skating team event after three of four short programs

    BEIJING — With Keegan Messing half a world away, the clock on his Olympic dream ticking down, Roman Sadovsky learned Thursday night he'd be stepping in to skate for Canada in the team event in Beijing. Sadovsky, a 22-year-old from Toronto, had a shaky skate in the short program where's there no room for error. And the rebuilding Canadian figure skating team — the reigning gold medallists in the team event — sit sixth at the Beijing Olympics and in danger of being eliminated. "I was told to just

  • Snowboarder Parrot's slopestyle gold caps four-medal day for Canada

    BEIJING — Snowboarder Max Parrot led the way with a golden performance as Canada rebounded from a disappointing Sunday to collect four medals at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. Parrot won Canada's first gold medal in Beijing with a dominant performance in the men's snowboard slopestyle, while teammate Mark McMorris took the bronze. Speedskater Kim Boutin added a bronze medal in the women's 500-metres and Canada's ski jumpers made history with a bronze in the mixed team event. It's the second tim

  • Nuis, Krol give Dutch 1-2 finish in Olympic speedskating

    BEIJING (AP) — Kjeld Nuis saw the record-setting time of his countryman and knew what awaited in his race. “This is going to hurt,” he mumbled to himself. It was all worth it. Nuis became the first speedskater since 1994 to successfully defend his Olympic title in the men’s 1,500 meters, edging Dutch teammate Thomas Krol at the Beijing Games on Tuesday. Krol, the reigning world champion, broke the 20-year-old Olympic record in his 3 3/4 laps around the Ice Ribbon oval. The mark didn't last very