Walgreens, CVS, and 12 More Stores That Will Be Open on Thanksgiving Day

<p>Need a few last-minute groceries? Hours may vary for <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flocal.acmemarkets.com%2Fsearch.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg25136497%2Fstores-open-thanksgiving%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:your local store" class="link ">your local store</a>, but ACME has been open on Thanksgiving in years past. </p>
<p>Rite Aid is opening up bright and early for all your Turkey Day purchases. Although most locations will open at 7 a.m., some schedules might vary, so make sure you check your local store ahead of time.</p>
<p>The majority of Walgreens stores will open up at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving. However, some stores might have different hours, so just call ahead before you stop by.</p>
<p>Locations typically stay open on Thanksgiving Day, but check with your local store for hours.</p>
<p>If you're looking for a gift or something for yourself, you can drop by Victoria's Secret on Thanksgiving—but not until later in the day. Most stores were open by 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day last year.</p>
<p>You can't beat that price—or that opening time. Last year, Dollar General stores opened its doors at 7 a.m.</p>
<p>There's lots to be excited about here. Big Lots typically open bright and early on Thanksgiving. </p>
<p>Yes, Family Dollar locations will be open on November 24—but hours vary by location. Make sure you check your local store's schedule before you head out.</p>
<p>Head on over to your local Gordmans at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. You can do a little holiday shopping for everyone in the family. </p>
<p>Don't worry—we won't tell anyone you went to Old Navy to do a little shopping for yourself. Doors opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving last year.</p>
<p>The majority of Cabela's store will be open with limited hours and will close around 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Make sure you check out your local store for hours. </p>
<p>Most Bass Pro Shops will be open on Thanksgiving Day with limited hours. Check your local store for hours. </p>
<p>Get a jump start on holiday crafting! Most Michaels stores are open on Thanksgiving.</p>
<p>For shoppers who are done celebrating early on Thanksgiving Day, most Sears stores open at 6 p.m. However, you should verify with your local retailer.</p>

Whether you're running a last-minute errand for ingredients or getting a jump-start on Black Friday shopping, here are the stores open on Thanksgiving Day.

