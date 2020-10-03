Here's How Much These Iconic Antiques From the Past 30 Years Are Worth Now

Helaine Fendelman knows her antiques. Since 1984, she's appraised more than 1,594 items in 188 "What Is It? What Is It Worth?" columns for Country Living. Now, the New York City appraiser is looking back and reevaluating 40 of the most memorable objects from years' past. Here are Fendelman's 40 most memorable antiques worth money, from antique furniture, art, collectibles, antique toys, dishes, and more.