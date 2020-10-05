What Malls Looked Like From the '50s Through Today

Malls have always been a hangout for bored teenagers or families looking for something to do on a rainy day, but did you know they've been around for a lot longer than you might think? Long before '90s mallrats made America's shopping centers their own, residents of ancient Rome met in the marketplace to buy goods and catch up on the latest gossip. In Victorian times, arcades with covered walkways became the precursors to today's malls. With the rise of the suburbs and automobile culture in the mid-20th century, what's generally accepted as the first enclosed mall in the country opened near Minneapolis in 1956. Others quickly followed as the idea of having a central place to shop became increasingly appealing to a growing middle class.



Since then, malls have rapidly grown in popularity across the United States as well as in other parts of the world. As a collection of independent retail stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues, these shopping centers have taken the world by storm and have offered everything from entertainment and fine dining to even family-friendly theme parks and water parks. From iconic stores of past eras to the more innovative shopping complexes of today, here's a look at all the amazing and diverse malls throughout the decades.

