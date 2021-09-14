Kate Hudson reveals her engagement hours before walking Met Gala red carpet

<p>Is there anything more exciting than a celebrity <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/love-sex/relationships/a21696758/called-off-engagement-stories/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:engagement" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">engagement</a>? We didn't think so. After all, who doesn't love hearing about those <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/love-sex/relationships/a36048397/how-to-propose/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:elaborate proposals" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">elaborate proposals</a> and drooling over a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/celebrity/g3381/celebrity-engagement-rings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:386529 carat diamond ring" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">386529 carat diamond ring</a>!? In the first half of 2021, celebs including <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/entertainment/a31036334/paris-hilton-cosmopolitan-uk-april-cover/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paris Hilton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Paris Hilton</a> and <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/entertainment/a26072723/bella-thorne-bisexual-coming-out-gay-times-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bella Thorne" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bella Thorne</a> announced their engagements, and tbh we're already obsessing over what their weddings will look like. But, while we wait for the big day – or rather days – here's a list of all the celebs who've put a ring on it so far this year.</p>
<p>The actress and boyfriend Danny announced they were engaged with a sweet Instagram post on 13 September. "Let’s go! 👰♀️💒🤵🏻♂️" she shared with her followers, before hitting the Met Gala in an all-pink Michael Kors <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/celebrity/g37581121/met-gala-2021-red-carpet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ensemble hours later" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ensemble hours later</a>. Amazing!</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CTxgo2IJ_2s/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>DJ, TV personality and all-round icon <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/celebrity/a35546674/paris-hilton-engagement-ring/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paris Hilton, announced her engagement" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Paris Hilton, announced her engagement</a> to boyfriend Carter Reum on her 40th birthday. The pair were dating for just over a year, and confirmed the happy news on February 17.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CPReCzGJ2Cj/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/entertainment/a28533739/love-island-on-orange-is-the-new-black-season-7/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Orange Is The New Black" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Orange Is The New Black</a> star Taryn Manning and her partner, Anne Cline, got engaged on June 11. Musician Anna jumped off stage during a performance to pop the question in front of the crowd. It's unknown how long the couple have officially been together.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CPVXu31B66q/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Actress <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/entertainment/a35444920/shailene-woodley-aaron-rodgers-engaged/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shailene Woodley and NFL player Aaron Rodgers got engaged" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shailene Woodley and NFL player Aaron Rodgers got engaged</a> earlier this year. Aaron let the announcement slip during a live interview, when he referred to his "fiancée". Of course, fans quickly put two and two together.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B6_YaxWlqKG/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Just a few weeks after his sister <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/entertainment/a36544964/ariana-grande-wedding-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ariana Grande got married" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ariana Grande got married</a>, Frankie announced his engagement to Hale Leon on June 8. The couple started dating in 2019 after meeting at a line dancing bar.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CQJh9p6LEQ6/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Musician Mark Ronson announced his engagement to <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/entertainment/a36730022/meryl-streep-says-filming-devil-wears-prada-was-horrible/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meryl Streep" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Meryl Streep</a>'s daughter, Grace Gummer, in June. The pair were first photographed together in September 2020.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CN8LZ6QHt7B/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Former <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/entertainment/a36717179/surprising-love-island-secrets-you-never-knew/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Love Island" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Love Island</a> contestants <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/entertainment/a34272199/camilla-thurlow-jamie-jewitt-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt</a> confirmed their engagement on February 19. The pair have been dating since coupling up on the show in 2017. They <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/body/a35559213/camilla-thurlow-post-baby-body-comments/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:welcomed their first child in October 2020." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">welcomed their first child in October 2020.</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CMXOWU3AiEd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>

