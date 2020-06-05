Here's the cast of Love Island Australia

Here's the cast of Love Island AustraliaCosmoJune 5, 2020, 11:01 p.m. UTCMeet the islanders you'll be watching this summerFrom CosmopolitanHere's the cast of Love Island AustraliaAs we all now know, Love Island UK will not be gracing our screens this summer. But, the good news is that ITV2 is going to show Love Island Australia instead. Which means that aside from an accent change - and a bit of slang we'll need to learn - Love Island will be back on ITV2 every night at 9pm from Monday 15th June. Are you cheering? Because we're cheering.CassidyAge: 23Location: MelbourneOccupation: BartenderWhat she's looking for in a guy: Tattooed, laid back, sporty, kind and loves the outdoors. Cassidy loves the surfer look, chivalry and old school manners. GrantAge: 22Location: CanberraOccupation: TradesmanWhat he says about being on the show: "I get p*ssed off when people question me about finding love at such a young age. Hopefully I'll find my future wife on Love Island."Scroll to continue with contentAdEdenAge: 25Location: SydneyOccupation: Prison GuardWhat he says about going into the villa: "I don't care if I'm labelled the bad guy." He also says he can give "a hell of a lap dance."MillieAge: 24Location: SydneyOccupation: Animal HandlerHow she describes herself: "I'm the star of everyone's snapchat stories, screaming my head off, dancing on tables, running through water fountains, breaking my shoes, getting naked. I can be convinced to do just about anything for a laugh, I haven't found my limit yet."JustinAge: 27Location: MelbourneOccupation: International ModelWhat he's looking for: An elegant woman, someone who is fit, motivated, loyal, funny, beautiful and wants to be with him all the time.NatashaAge: 24Location: PerthOccupation: BeauticianWhat her dating history is like: Natasha says she's previously dated multimillionaires and experienced the luxury lifestyle. As a result she's looking for a man with goals. Having a boat would be a plus.TaylaAge: 21Location: PerthOccupation: Beauty QueenWhat she says about herself in a relationship: "I am hard to handle at times, but when I am in love I will do anything to make that person happy."JoshAge: 25Location: SydneyOccupation: Sports Administrator What he says about himself: "I have a problem that I think is genetic and I can't help it! I have a wandering eye and a fascination with all women. A girl will fall in love with me on the first date and I with her, but I may fall in love three times that night."CharlieAge: 22Location: SydneyOccupation: Footy Star (short for Australian Rules Football, a game similar to rugby)What he's looking for: A girl that he'd be proud to take home to his mum. Blonde or brunette, above 5ft, blue or green eyes, athletic or sporty, intelligent and someone who will laugh at his jokes.ErinAge: 23Location: MelbourneOccupation: NurseWhy she's going on the show: "I want to find love but I bet I don't as all the guys will be so hot, I'll just want to make out with every single one of them."