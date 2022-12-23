These Heated Socks Will Put an End to Cold Toes

  • <p>When you're trying to keep warm in the depths of winter, there's only so much your <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/g37908609/best-mens-puffer-jackets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:trusty puffer jacket" class="link ">trusty puffer jacket </a>or <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/outdoor-gear/g38514064/best-thermal-gloves/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:winter gloves" class="link ">winter gloves</a> can do. It's tough to shake off the cold when your head, hands, and feet are chilly, so to help you keep toasty this winter we're starting with advice from the bottom up: Get some heated socks. Thick, cozy socks are a must in winter, but you still may find your toes getting cold while you're out hiking or skiing, or even just lazing on the couch. Heated socks give you that extra bit of warmth and stop your toes from feeling like mini icicles in <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/g41356521/best-winter-boots-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:your boots" class="link ">your boots</a>.</p><h2 class="body-h2">The Best Heated Socks </h2><h2 class="body-h2">What to Consider</h2><h3 class="body-h3">Use</h3><p>Heated socks are a necessity for your favorite <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/outdoors/g24074239/outdoor-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:outdoor" class="link ">outdoor</a> winter activity just as much as they are for lounging around the house, but different styles cater to different uses. If you plan to hike or ski in a pair of heated socks, make sure they have a well-concealed battery pack that doesn’t jostle around with movement and controls that are easy to access under layers of activewear. If your activities are more stationary, like hunting or fishing, it won’t bother you to have a battery pack that’s slightly larger.</p><h3 class="body-h3">Control</h3><p>The majority of heated socks have three adjustable heat settings to choose from. Some use a one-touch control button located on the battery of the sock, letting you cycle through settings and turn the socks on and off. Other heated socks pair with a proprietary app that gives you more precise control over things like temperature and timers. Some pairs have remote controls that take that one-touch control button and put it somewhere more convenient, that way you don't have to constantly bend down to change settings.</p><h3 class="body-h3">Battery Life</h3><p>The battery life on heated socks varies based on use and, as expected, lasts longer when the socks are on their lowest setting. On the medium setting, you can expect to get four to six hours of heat from the socks we’ve listed, which will get the job done for most people that are using them for leisure or sport. But if you work in the cold and want a pair that’ll last an entire work day, you may want to see if extra batteries are available for purchase or commit to only using the lowest heat setting.</p><h2 class="body-h2">How We Selected </h2><p>We considered the different scenarios in which people may want a good pair of heated socks and did our research on models that would cover a variety of use cases. We researched reviews from expert testers at the likes of Best Products, <em>Travel + Leisure, </em>and<em> Popular Science</em>, as well as verified customer experiences to see which socks delivered on their promises and specs and which weren't able to hold up over time. All of the socks we selected are rated highly by experts and their different features will provide the warmth you want when your usual winter garb just isn't cutting it. </p>
    When you're trying to keep warm in the depths of winter, there's only so much your trusty puffer jacket or winter gloves can do. It's tough to shake off the cold when your head, hands, and feet are chilly, so to help you keep toasty this winter we're starting with advice from the bottom up: Get some heated socks. Thick, cozy socks are a must in winter, but you still may find your toes getting cold while you're out hiking or skiing, or even just lazing on the couch. Heated socks give you that extra bit of warmth and stop your toes from feeling like mini icicles in your boots.

    The Best Heated Socks

    What to Consider

    Use

    Heated socks are a necessity for your favorite outdoor winter activity just as much as they are for lounging around the house, but different styles cater to different uses. If you plan to hike or ski in a pair of heated socks, make sure they have a well-concealed battery pack that doesn’t jostle around with movement and controls that are easy to access under layers of activewear. If your activities are more stationary, like hunting or fishing, it won’t bother you to have a battery pack that’s slightly larger.

    Control

    The majority of heated socks have three adjustable heat settings to choose from. Some use a one-touch control button located on the battery of the sock, letting you cycle through settings and turn the socks on and off. Other heated socks pair with a proprietary app that gives you more precise control over things like temperature and timers. Some pairs have remote controls that take that one-touch control button and put it somewhere more convenient, that way you don't have to constantly bend down to change settings.

    Battery Life

    The battery life on heated socks varies based on use and, as expected, lasts longer when the socks are on their lowest setting. On the medium setting, you can expect to get four to six hours of heat from the socks we’ve listed, which will get the job done for most people that are using them for leisure or sport. But if you work in the cold and want a pair that’ll last an entire work day, you may want to see if extra batteries are available for purchase or commit to only using the lowest heat setting.

    How We Selected

    We considered the different scenarios in which people may want a good pair of heated socks and did our research on models that would cover a variety of use cases. We researched reviews from expert testers at the likes of Best Products, Travel + Leisure, and Popular Science, as well as verified customer experiences to see which socks delivered on their promises and specs and which weren't able to hold up over time. All of the socks we selected are rated highly by experts and their different features will provide the warmth you want when your usual winter garb just isn't cutting it.

  • <p><strong>Matkao</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BDKWT9ZK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42306647%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This pair wraps your instep, forefoot, and toes in warmth, giving you full coverage and even heat distribution. The batteries snap into a pocket at the calf for more comfortability. Customers say the pair has quality construction overall, with hefty fabric and reinforced seams. </p><p>These heated socks come with two ways to control the three heat settings: a one-touch button on the battery or an app on your phone. The app gives you precise temperature controls and lets you set the temperature for each foot individually.</p><p>Customers have used these for skiing and working outdoors in frigid temps, and commend the easy-to-use app and the functionality of the socks. Being able to control these socks from your phones saves you from bending down to reach the button—vital when you're sore from a day on the slopes or when you're wearing lots of layers. </p><p>Some customers say these socks are on the bulky side, but that's not necessarily a bad thing, as it adds to the warmth and durability of these socks. That said, if you have a tight pair of shoes you want to wear them with, these socks may be too snug for comfort.</p>
    This pair wraps your instep, forefoot, and toes in warmth, giving you full coverage and even heat distribution. The batteries snap into a pocket at the calf for more comfortability. Customers say the pair has quality construction overall, with hefty fabric and reinforced seams.

    These heated socks come with two ways to control the three heat settings: a one-touch button on the battery or an app on your phone. The app gives you precise temperature controls and lets you set the temperature for each foot individually.

    Customers have used these for skiing and working outdoors in frigid temps, and commend the easy-to-use app and the functionality of the socks. Being able to control these socks from your phones saves you from bending down to reach the button—vital when you're sore from a day on the slopes or when you're wearing lots of layers.

    Some customers say these socks are on the bulky side, but that's not necessarily a bad thing, as it adds to the warmth and durability of these socks. That said, if you have a tight pair of shoes you want to wear them with, these socks may be too snug for comfort.

  • <p><strong>ActionHeat</strong></p><p>dickssportinggoods.com</p><p><strong>$149.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fp%2Factionheat-adult-5v-wool-battery-heated-socks-18at7a5vlthtdwlscapa%2F18at7a5vlthtdwlscapa&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fadventure%2Foutdoors%2Fg42306647%2Fbest-heated-socks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These socks keep feet warm with heating elements located on the bottom of the foot. Reviewers say they're super comfortable and that they can't feel the wiring when they step since the socks are so cushiony. The batteries are secured in a button-closure pocket at the calf and have a one-touch button control to cycle through three heat settings. </p><p>The brand recommends only using the highest setting in shorter spurts, but customers say the low and medium settings get the job done. These socks are made of a wool blend, giving them great insulation and moisture-wicking so you don't end up with a supremely stinky pair of socks.</p><p>These are a great option for all-around use, but may not be best for those who can't stop to shed layers when they want to change the heat level. You can buy extra batteries for this if you're planning on long outings. </p><p>The best part? These are machine-washable with a wash bag included to prolong their life. </p>
    These socks keep feet warm with heating elements located on the bottom of the foot. Reviewers say they're super comfortable and that they can't feel the wiring when they step since the socks are so cushiony. The batteries are secured in a button-closure pocket at the calf and have a one-touch button control to cycle through three heat settings.

    The brand recommends only using the highest setting in shorter spurts, but customers say the low and medium settings get the job done. These socks are made of a wool blend, giving them great insulation and moisture-wicking so you don't end up with a supremely stinky pair of socks.

    These are a great option for all-around use, but may not be best for those who can't stop to shed layers when they want to change the heat level. You can buy extra batteries for this if you're planning on long outings.

    The best part? These are machine-washable with a wash bag included to prolong their life.

  • <p><strong>Sun Will</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$76.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W32CMQQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42306647%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These heated socks have three heat settings and warm up in about 30 seconds. They have a compression-like fit thanks to the elastane blend, the batteries at the calf stay in place, and there were no reports of any drooping from customers who wore them for long periods of time. </p><p>Some reviews from customers state that they got even more time than the promised 6.5-hour battery life, even when switching between the low and medium heat settings. </p><p>It'll take you about four hours to completely charge the battery, but the low-battery light and sound ensure that you'll know when you need a recharge. You can easily cycle through heat settings with the one-touch control button on the batteries. </p><p>These socks fit high on your calves, giving you good coverage, but the tight, compression-like fit can be a positive or a negative depending on personal preference. Most users like that these fit so close to the foot and say it helps keep them warm warm, while others find it uncomfortable and would prefer the extra wiggle room of a wool sock. </p>
    These heated socks have three heat settings and warm up in about 30 seconds. They have a compression-like fit thanks to the elastane blend, the batteries at the calf stay in place, and there were no reports of any drooping from customers who wore them for long periods of time.

    Some reviews from customers state that they got even more time than the promised 6.5-hour battery life, even when switching between the low and medium heat settings.

    It'll take you about four hours to completely charge the battery, but the low-battery light and sound ensure that you'll know when you need a recharge. You can easily cycle through heat settings with the one-touch control button on the batteries.

    These socks fit high on your calves, giving you good coverage, but the tight, compression-like fit can be a positive or a negative depending on personal preference. Most users like that these fit so close to the foot and say it helps keep them warm warm, while others find it uncomfortable and would prefer the extra wiggle room of a wool sock.

  • <p><strong>Snow Deer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TV1L381?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42306647%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With these socks from Snow Deer, the toes and forefoot are heated on the top and bottom of the foot. The socks fit well past the calf on most people, so they work with ski and snow boots. They have reinforced pads at the toe and heels, adding some extra cushion, and customers like that these feel sturdy without feeling uncomfortably thick. </p><p>The three heat settings are changed with the one-touch button control and the height makes the battery easy to access when you have shoes on. Users also mention the control button is big—in a good way—and easy to push even when it's beneath thick layers or boots.</p>
    With these socks from Snow Deer, the toes and forefoot are heated on the top and bottom of the foot. The socks fit well past the calf on most people, so they work with ski and snow boots. They have reinforced pads at the toe and heels, adding some extra cushion, and customers like that these feel sturdy without feeling uncomfortably thick.

    The three heat settings are changed with the one-touch button control and the height makes the battery easy to access when you have shoes on. Users also mention the control button is big—in a good way—and easy to push even when it's beneath thick layers or boots.

  • <p><strong>Velazzio</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08LSTBF33?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42306647%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These socks prioritize comfort and convenience with an ergonomic, curved battery pack and a remote control so you don't have to bend to change heat levels. The heat wiring sits above and below the foot, keeping your toes and forefoot warm with three heat settings. Users say their entire foot feels warm when these power up. </p><p>Comfort makes these stick out the most to customers thanks to the curved battery that's slimmer than others you'll find on the market. These heated socks are easy to wear with any outdoor gear or just around the house, and they have good insulation and moisture-wicking for a dry and comfortable experience.</p>
    These socks prioritize comfort and convenience with an ergonomic, curved battery pack and a remote control so you don't have to bend to change heat levels. The heat wiring sits above and below the foot, keeping your toes and forefoot warm with three heat settings. Users say their entire foot feels warm when these power up.

    Comfort makes these stick out the most to customers thanks to the curved battery that's slimmer than others you'll find on the market. These heated socks are easy to wear with any outdoor gear or just around the house, and they have good insulation and moisture-wicking for a dry and comfortable experience.

  • <p><strong>Omobolanle</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$48.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BBTLVY9N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42306647%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These socks have a band of heat running around the front of the foot, with four heat settings to choose from using the app. Customers like that they don't have to hassle with reaching a button under their boots with this pair. The quality is also excellent, with plenty of customers reporting that these feel soft and cushiony with or without the heating element turned on. </p><p>The temperature control can be a little frustrating on the app, as it increases and decreases by one-tenth of a degree at a time, so it can take a minute to jump five or 10 degrees at once.</p><p> Since the heating element is only around the forefoot, some users said it didn't heat their toes up as much as they wanted it to, but wearing insulated boots keeps in the heat the socks provides.</p>
    These socks have a band of heat running around the front of the foot, with four heat settings to choose from using the app. Customers like that they don't have to hassle with reaching a button under their boots with this pair. The quality is also excellent, with plenty of customers reporting that these feel soft and cushiony with or without the heating element turned on.

    The temperature control can be a little frustrating on the app, as it increases and decreases by one-tenth of a degree at a time, so it can take a minute to jump five or 10 degrees at once.

    Since the heating element is only around the forefoot, some users said it didn't heat their toes up as much as they wanted it to, but wearing insulated boots keeps in the heat the socks provides.

  • <p><strong>Thermrup</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$66.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07K9ZCG78?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42306647%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These may not be actual socks, but these we’d be remiss not to recommend these highly rated heated insoles. They provide a custom fit to bolster the heat of your favorite socks-and-boots combo of the season. They have a seven-inch heating surface that has four heat settings: 25, 50, 75, and 100%. </p><p>Users say they mostly use these at 50% heat and that the full 100% gets uncomfortably hot if you leave it on for more than a couple of minutes. They’re also waterproof since the wiring is encased in rubber, so you can machine-wash these without worry.</p><p>The battery pack attaches to your leg or ankle with a strap and resembles an ankle monitor in size, but we didn’t put these on our list for the good looks. Rather, they effectively heat up your feet, they’re easy to wash, and they can easily be thrown into your winter boot rotation.s</p>
    These may not be actual socks, but these we’d be remiss not to recommend these highly rated heated insoles. They provide a custom fit to bolster the heat of your favorite socks-and-boots combo of the season. They have a seven-inch heating surface that has four heat settings: 25, 50, 75, and 100%.

    Users say they mostly use these at 50% heat and that the full 100% gets uncomfortably hot if you leave it on for more than a couple of minutes. They’re also waterproof since the wiring is encased in rubber, so you can machine-wash these without worry.

    The battery pack attaches to your leg or ankle with a strap and resembles an ankle monitor in size, but we didn’t put these on our list for the good looks. Rather, they effectively heat up your feet, they’re easy to wash, and they can easily be thrown into your winter boot rotation.s

