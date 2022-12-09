These Heated Gloves Will Keep Your Mitts Warm and Toasty

  • <p>It’s wise to keep in mind the saying “If your core is warm, your hands will be warm” when layering for winter weather. Though while you <em>can</em> layer up in your <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/g37908609/best-mens-puffer-jackets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:puffiest jackets" class="link ">puffiest jackets</a>, it won’t hurt to add a little insurance and pull on a good pair of heated gloves. </p><p>Whether you’re <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/lawn-garden/a29414027/best-snow-shovels/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shoveling snow" class="link ">shoveling snow</a>, riding motorcycles, or walking the dog, you can’t spend the entire winter with your hands stuffed in your pockets; heated gloves are a surefire way of staying comfortable and warm if you’re out in the cold for long periods of time. Instead of relying solely on insulating layer to trap your body heat, heated gloves have batteries that power electric heating filaments to boost warmth. And the battery pack is built in and rechargeable so you won’t be fumbling with AAAs. Still, there are some variables to consider while you shop for a pair that’ll best suit your needs.</p><p>Take a look below at quick info on the best heated gloves, followed by buying advice and in-depth reviews.</p><h3 class="body-h3">The Best Heated Gloves</h3><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><h4 class="body-h4">Use</h4><p>Determine what you’ll use your heated gloves for the most. You may need heavy-duty work gloves, or maybe you just want something comfortable to wear on morning walks. This’ll inform the features you’re looking for when choosing the right pair. Someone that rides motorcycles in winter will want gloves with the dexterity to work the gear shift and throttle, but someone needing a pair for some warmth under their favorite gloves will be fine with a good pair of liners. </p><h4 class="body-h4">Insulation </h4><p>Insulation is important for any cold-weather gear; after all, it’s what retains the heat. Natural insulators like fleece and wool make good glove liners, but if you’re experiencing particularly frigid winters, you may opt for down- or synthetic-filled gloves, as these are the best at trapping heat. Patented insulation like PrimaLoft and Thinsulate are good names to look out for and are versions of the same insulation used in high-end winter jackets.</p><h4 class="body-h4">Run Time </h4><p class="body-text">Like anything powered by a <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/gadgets/g39894058/best-rechargeable-batteries/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rechargeable battery" class="link ">rechargeable battery</a>, heated gloves have varying run times on a single charge. Almost all of them have three heat modes—low, medium, high— and will, naturally, run longest while using the least power. Our top pick has a run time of up to seven hours. But if you plan on only using gloves for an hour or so at a time, you can prioritize other features like insulation or waterproofing. </p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Selected</h3><p>We considered the different scenarios where people would want a pair of heated gloves and gathered options that would suit the variety of needs. Relying on our expertise, knowledge of gloves, past coverage, and dozens of reviews from both customers and outdoors gear-heads, we winnowed the list down to these seven pairs. Here are the best heated gloves that come highly rated, are well-reviewed, and can hold up to the bleakest winter weather. </p><p><strong><em>Looking for more winter apparel recommendations? Check out our stories on the <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/g41356521/best-winter-boots-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best winter boots for men" class="link ">best winter boots for men</a>, the <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/culture/g40900053/best-mens-snow-pants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best men’s snow pants" class="link ">best men’s snow pants</a>, and the <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/outdoor-gear/g38943303/best-womens-snow-pants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best women’s snow pants" class="link ">best women’s snow pants</a>.</em></strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Savior Heat</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$139.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074W2DT3N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42008945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This pair from Savior Heat will work for the majority of people whether you’re skiing, riding, or just outside and needing that extra warmth that only some electricity can provide. </p><p>The outer layer is made of a lambskin-polyester mix, and the interior is lined with fleece. A waterproof layer sits between those. Each glove has a one-button control to turn them on and off and cycle between three heating modes. </p><p>These are wind- and water-resistant, and the extended cuff of the gauntlet style adds further protection against wintry mixes. </p><p>People who’ve bought these credit them for keeping their hands warm during a variety of activities: skiing, motorcycle riding, biking, and snow shoveling are just some mentioned in the reviews. Overall, the battery life lived up to expectations for these different activities.</p><p>Keep in mind that they run small, so you may need to size up if your hands hover between typical sizes. Be sure to check the size guide. </p>
  • <p><strong>Eddie Bauer</strong></p><p>eddiebauer.com</p><p><strong>$249.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eddiebauer.com%2Fp%2F71400297%2Fguide-pro-smart-heated-lite-gloves&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Ftechnology%2Fgear%2Fg42008945%2Fbest-heated-gloves%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Guide Pro Lite is the only pair here that has patented Clim8 intelligent heating technology that regulates warmth based on your body temperature and activity level. While most other gloves have preset settings to keep you warm, these gloves constantly react and adjust to your profile and the temperatures you choose through the smartphone app. </p><p>You can set the temp anywhere from 68 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit, just note that this’ll dictate the battery life as the preset levels do on other gloves. These are waterproof and have Primaloft Gold synthetic insulation to ensure your hands stay warm and dry. </p><p>The nylon shell and performance-leather palms are designed to fit the hand’s natural shape, giving you more dexterity and comfort. </p>
  • <p><strong>ActionHeat</strong></p><p>dickssportinggoods.com</p><p><strong>$129.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fp%2Factionheat-mens-5v-battery-heated-softshell-gloves-18at7m5vhtdsftshlaoa%2F18at7m5vhtdsftshlaoa&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Ftechnology%2Fgear%2Fg42008945%2Fbest-heated-gloves%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you need a sleek glove that doesn’t compromise on warmth, then the Featherweights are your best bet. They have a lightweight construction with a slimmer fit and soft-shell exterior that affords you more dexterity. The palm and fingers are enforced with silicon for added grip. A waterproof membrane and a layer of Thinsulate block out moisture and retain heat. </p><p>The elongated cuff gives you more protection and can be cinched tight to further protect you when there’s heavy wind. You can adjust its three heat settings via a one-touch control, so it’s simple to use. And the USB charging cable is convenient when you’re on the go. </p><p>Reviewers commented these are the ideal gloves for those who “just want some heat” but not the “usual big, bulky winter gloves.”</p>
  • <p><strong>Day Wolf</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W97B82V?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42008945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These heated liners are great if you’re looking to bolster the warmth of your favorite work or riding gloves. They’re constructed of a polyester-Lycra blend to be form-fitting and easily layered under a heftier glove. And if it’s a relatively warm day, you can wear them on their own to benefit from the dexterity lent by the thin build. The battery zips into a neoprene pocket at the wrist, which doubles as added protection without hindering mobility.</p><p>The majority of customers use these liners under their bulkier pairs since they don’t offer a lot of wind protection. And others with arthritis and Raynaud’s disease wear them on their own to serve as a heating blanket for their hands on cold nights.</p>
  • <p><strong>ActionHeat</strong></p><p>dickssportinggoods.com</p><p><strong>$189.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fp%2Factionheat-mens-7v-rugged-leather-heated-work-gloves-21at7a7vrggdlthrhaoa%2F21at7a7vrggdlthrhaoa&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Ftechnology%2Fgear%2Fg42008945%2Fbest-heated-gloves%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This pair delivers on what you want from the classic work glove—ruggedness, durability, waterproofing—but keeps you warm in cold work conditions with its integrated thermal tech. </p><p>The glove heats the entire length of each finger as well as the thumb and side of your hand. And a double-layered leather palm provides ample grip on tools or machines, and the fingers are pre-curved for improved comfort and dexterity. </p><p>The interior is both fleece-lined and has a waterproof membrane so your hands stay dry and insulated. If the wind really pick up, you can cinch the wrist with the drawstring toggle cord.</p><p>Reviewers say the Heated Leather Work Gloves are extremely durable but match that with comfort to wear them for long periods of time. Since they’re so thick, they won’t be good for any precision work, but will see you through most tasks. </p>
  • <p><strong>Snow Deer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L4KKPFW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42008945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mittens may appear retro, but their warmth retention is unmatched. And unlike the classic winter staple of yore, these have modern heating technology to keep your hands toasty for up to six hours. There are three heat settings that range from 100 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit, with a polyester fill and a fleece lining to keep in the warmth. Since they’re mittens, they don’t afford the dexterity of gloves, so these are best suited for hiking or winter sports. However, they do have separate finger gloves on the inside. </p><p>These mittens have earned high marks with customers, who say they warm up fast and are well-insulated. Some have even attested to their heat retention in cases where the temperature dipped into the single digits. </p>
  • <p><strong>HotHands</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005YXGW0A?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42008945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>So these aren’t heated gloves per se, but these fleece mitts are a way of keeping warm in a pinch. HotHands hand warmers have been doing the job in the pockets of coats and jackets, but the brand’s mittens take it a step further by holding the warming packets in place and adding Thinsulate insulation. You can pull the mitten “flap” back if you want to used the inner gloved fingers for your phone or work. Each pair of gloves comes with two HotHands packets that can last up to 10 hours. </p><p>Reviewers say these are great to have on hand in a cold winter and were surprised that the mittens are very warm even without the HotHands packets. Though not battery-heated gloves, HotHands mittens are a good affordable option. </p>
<p><strong>Savior Heat</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$139.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074W2DT3N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42008945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This pair from Savior Heat will work for the majority of people whether you’re skiing, riding, or just outside and needing that extra warmth that only some electricity can provide. </p><p>The outer layer is made of a lambskin-polyester mix, and the interior is lined with fleece. A waterproof layer sits between those. Each glove has a one-button control to turn them on and off and cycle between three heating modes. </p><p>These are wind- and water-resistant, and the extended cuff of the gauntlet style adds further protection against wintry mixes. </p><p>People who’ve bought these credit them for keeping their hands warm during a variety of activities: skiing, motorcycle riding, biking, and snow shoveling are just some mentioned in the reviews. Overall, the battery life lived up to expectations for these different activities.</p><p>Keep in mind that they run small, so you may need to size up if your hands hover between typical sizes. Be sure to check the size guide. </p>
<p><strong>Eddie Bauer</strong></p><p>eddiebauer.com</p><p><strong>$249.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eddiebauer.com%2Fp%2F71400297%2Fguide-pro-smart-heated-lite-gloves&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Ftechnology%2Fgear%2Fg42008945%2Fbest-heated-gloves%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Guide Pro Lite is the only pair here that has patented Clim8 intelligent heating technology that regulates warmth based on your body temperature and activity level. While most other gloves have preset settings to keep you warm, these gloves constantly react and adjust to your profile and the temperatures you choose through the smartphone app. </p><p>You can set the temp anywhere from 68 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit, just note that this’ll dictate the battery life as the preset levels do on other gloves. These are waterproof and have Primaloft Gold synthetic insulation to ensure your hands stay warm and dry. </p><p>The nylon shell and performance-leather palms are designed to fit the hand’s natural shape, giving you more dexterity and comfort. </p>
<p><strong>ActionHeat</strong></p><p>dickssportinggoods.com</p><p><strong>$129.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fp%2Factionheat-mens-5v-battery-heated-softshell-gloves-18at7m5vhtdsftshlaoa%2F18at7m5vhtdsftshlaoa&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Ftechnology%2Fgear%2Fg42008945%2Fbest-heated-gloves%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you need a sleek glove that doesn’t compromise on warmth, then the Featherweights are your best bet. They have a lightweight construction with a slimmer fit and soft-shell exterior that affords you more dexterity. The palm and fingers are enforced with silicon for added grip. A waterproof membrane and a layer of Thinsulate block out moisture and retain heat. </p><p>The elongated cuff gives you more protection and can be cinched tight to further protect you when there’s heavy wind. You can adjust its three heat settings via a one-touch control, so it’s simple to use. And the USB charging cable is convenient when you’re on the go. </p><p>Reviewers commented these are the ideal gloves for those who “just want some heat” but not the “usual big, bulky winter gloves.”</p>
<p><strong>Day Wolf</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W97B82V?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42008945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These heated liners are great if you’re looking to bolster the warmth of your favorite work or riding gloves. They’re constructed of a polyester-Lycra blend to be form-fitting and easily layered under a heftier glove. And if it’s a relatively warm day, you can wear them on their own to benefit from the dexterity lent by the thin build. The battery zips into a neoprene pocket at the wrist, which doubles as added protection without hindering mobility.</p><p>The majority of customers use these liners under their bulkier pairs since they don’t offer a lot of wind protection. And others with arthritis and Raynaud’s disease wear them on their own to serve as a heating blanket for their hands on cold nights.</p>
<p><strong>ActionHeat</strong></p><p>dickssportinggoods.com</p><p><strong>$189.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fp%2Factionheat-mens-7v-rugged-leather-heated-work-gloves-21at7a7vrggdlthrhaoa%2F21at7a7vrggdlthrhaoa&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Ftechnology%2Fgear%2Fg42008945%2Fbest-heated-gloves%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This pair delivers on what you want from the classic work glove—ruggedness, durability, waterproofing—but keeps you warm in cold work conditions with its integrated thermal tech. </p><p>The glove heats the entire length of each finger as well as the thumb and side of your hand. And a double-layered leather palm provides ample grip on tools or machines, and the fingers are pre-curved for improved comfort and dexterity. </p><p>The interior is both fleece-lined and has a waterproof membrane so your hands stay dry and insulated. If the wind really pick up, you can cinch the wrist with the drawstring toggle cord.</p><p>Reviewers say the Heated Leather Work Gloves are extremely durable but match that with comfort to wear them for long periods of time. Since they’re so thick, they won’t be good for any precision work, but will see you through most tasks. </p>
<p><strong>Snow Deer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L4KKPFW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42008945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mittens may appear retro, but their warmth retention is unmatched. And unlike the classic winter staple of yore, these have modern heating technology to keep your hands toasty for up to six hours. There are three heat settings that range from 100 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit, with a polyester fill and a fleece lining to keep in the warmth. Since they’re mittens, they don’t afford the dexterity of gloves, so these are best suited for hiking or winter sports. However, they do have separate finger gloves on the inside. </p><p>These mittens have earned high marks with customers, who say they warm up fast and are well-insulated. Some have even attested to their heat retention in cases where the temperature dipped into the single digits. </p>
<p><strong>HotHands</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005YXGW0A?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42008945%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>So these aren’t heated gloves per se, but these fleece mitts are a way of keeping warm in a pinch. HotHands hand warmers have been doing the job in the pockets of coats and jackets, but the brand’s mittens take it a step further by holding the warming packets in place and adding Thinsulate insulation. You can pull the mitten “flap” back if you want to used the inner gloved fingers for your phone or work. Each pair of gloves comes with two HotHands packets that can last up to 10 hours. </p><p>Reviewers say these are great to have on hand in a cold winter and were surprised that the mittens are very warm even without the HotHands packets. Though not battery-heated gloves, HotHands mittens are a good affordable option. </p>

