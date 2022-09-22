You Need a Heated Eyelash Curler (Trust Us)

  There's nothing wrong with sticking with the classics when it comes to your beauty tools, but in the case of eyelash curlers, a souped-up version with heat changes everything. Most often seen in wand form, these devices use a gentle influx of heat starting at the root to lift and curl lashes with minimal effort. While these tools can be game-changing for those with shorter or straighter lashes, experts advise using caution when incorporating them into your makeup rotation, as using too much heat around the eye can be dangerous. 

"Human skin can sustain first-degree burns at 118 degrees Fahrenheit and second-degree burns at 131 degrees. Since the skin of the eyelids is especially thin, it will damage easier and at lower temperatures," clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology Natasha Herz, MD, says in a statement. Heated lash curlers require a steady hand and patience, since poking your eye with a hot tool is about as fun as it sounds.

Like with any other high-tech tool, we recommend starting slowly with a heated curler to familiarize yourself with its capabilities before officially using it. Additionally, professionals suggest starting on the lowest possible temperature setting, and being careful not to go over the same area repeatedly when curling to minimize potential damage. To ensure your lashes are safely curled and lifted—and to avoid the dreaded curler pinch—we've rounded up seven of the best heated eyelash curlers to shop now that give your manual tools, extensions, and lash strips a run for their money.
    There's nothing wrong with sticking with the classics when it comes to your beauty tools, but in the case of eyelash curlers, a souped-up version with heat changes everything. Most often seen in wand form, these devices use a gentle influx of heat starting at the root to lift and curl lashes with minimal effort. While these tools can be game-changing for those with shorter or straighter lashes, experts advise using caution when incorporating them into your makeup rotation, as using too much heat around the eye can be dangerous.

    “Human skin can sustain first-degree burns at 118 degrees Fahrenheit and second-degree burns at 131 degrees. Since the skin of the eyelids is especially thin, it will damage easier and at lower temperatures,” clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology Natasha Herz, MD, says in a statement. Heated lash curlers require a steady hand and patience, since poking your eye with a hot tool is about as fun as it sounds.

    Like with any other high-tech tool, we recommend starting slowly with a heated curler to familiarize yourself with its capabilities before officially using it. Additionally, professionals suggest starting on the lowest possible temperature setting, and being careful not to go over the same area repeatedly when curling to minimize potential damage. To ensure your lashes are safely curled and lifted—and to avoid the dreaded curler pinch—we've rounded up seven of the best heated eyelash curlers to shop now that give your manual tools, extensions, and lash strips a run for their money.

  Grande Cosmetics

ulta.com

$35.00

Since this eyelash curler is rechargable, you'll never have to worry about keeping a pack of batteries around. It's also designed with a grooved safety slot and multiple heat settings to prevent your lid from getting accidentally singed. 

Customer review:

"This is the best heated eyelash curler I've ever used—and I have used several. It heats up fast and is super easy to use as well as clean. I could not be happier with my purchase." —Tammy M.
    Grande LASH-LIFT Heated Lash Curler

    Grande Cosmetics

    ulta.com

    $35.00

    Since this eyelash curler is rechargable, you'll never have to worry about keeping a pack of batteries around. It's also designed with a grooved safety slot and multiple heat settings to prevent your lid from getting accidentally singed.

    Customer review:

    "This is the best heated eyelash curler I've ever used—and I have used several. It heats up fast and is super easy to use as well as clean. I could not be happier with my purchase." —Tammy M.

  Panasonic

amazon.com

$33.96

Similar to the look of a manual curler, this heated one from Panasonic uses a set of curved curler pads to lift lashes with one button, and lasts for up to a month on a single charge. 

Customer review:

"I have long eyelashes but they no longer curl up the way they used to—from the front I can't even tell they're there. This device completely fixed that problem! It immediately [helps] my eyelashes curl right up to my eyebrows! This tool was a godsend!" —Kim H.
    Heated Curved Eyelash Curler

    Panasonic

    amazon.com

    $33.96

    Similar to the look of a manual curler, this heated one from Panasonic uses a set of curved curler pads to lift lashes with one button, and lasts for up to a month on a single charge.

    Customer review:

    "I have long eyelashes but they no longer curl up the way they used to—from the front I can't even tell they're there. This device completely fixed that problem! It immediately [helps] my eyelashes curl right up to my eyebrows! This tool was a godsend!" —Kim H.

  Chella

amazon.com

$22.00

Here's a popular wand that uses gentle heat to curl your lashes, and works best after you've applied mascara. 

Customer review:

"My lashes grow straight and I've been frustrated for years using handheld curlers—they just don't cut for me. Finally decided it was time to get serious and get a heated lash curler. OMG. That's all I've got to say. You have to be careful but wowza does this curl my lashes!" —Linda W.
    Heated Eyelash Curler

    Chella

    amazon.com

    $22.00

    Here's a popular wand that uses gentle heat to curl your lashes, and works best after you've applied mascara.

    Customer review:

    "My lashes grow straight and I’ve been frustrated for years using handheld curlers—they just don’t cut for me. Finally decided it was time to get serious and get a heated lash curler. OMG. That’s all I’ve got to say. You have to be careful but wowza does this curl my lashes!" —Linda W.

  Panasonic

amazon.com

$15.10

Another coveted curler from Panasonic, this heated comb separates and curls lashes starting at the root with or without mascara, and is powered by a single AA battery. 

Customer review:

"I was skeptical when I first bought this, but I've been using it for a month and love it. My eyelash are normally very flat. This gives them enough of a lift to look noticeably longer and more lifted, but in a natural way." —Molly R.
    Heated Eyelash Curler Comb

    Panasonic

    amazon.com

    $15.10

    Another coveted curler from Panasonic, this heated comb separates and curls lashes starting at the root with or without mascara, and is powered by a single AA battery.

    Customer review:

    "I was skeptical when I first bought this, but I've been using it for a month and love it. My eyelash are normally very flat. This gives them enough of a lift to look noticeably longer and more lifted, but in a natural way." —Molly R.

  Dust2Oasis

amazon.com

$21.99

Over 3,200 Amazon customers swear by this lifting set that includes a comb in addition to a heated wand to help separate your lashes after they're volumized.

Customer review:

"I have never been able to curl my lashes, ever. This product is a game changer, it works! It has a sleek look, a lash comb and cleaning brush. So worth the money. Works right out of the box and yes, the cord is included. Great product." —Lisa B.
    Heated Eyelash Curler

    Dust2Oasis

    amazon.com

    $21.99

    Over 3,200 Amazon customers swear by this lifting set that includes a comb in addition to a heated wand to help separate your lashes after they're volumized.

    Customer review:

    "I have never been able to curl my lashes, ever. This product is a game changer, it works! It has a sleek look, a lash comb and cleaning brush. So worth the money. Works right out of the box and yes, the cord is included. Great product." —Lisa B.

  Vifycim

amazon.com

$18.79

We consider this device a cross between a manual curler and a heated wand, since it features a curved, clip design that lightly hugs your lashes and heats up in 30 seconds flat. 

Customer review:

"Just amazing and what I was looking for. My lashes are curly thanks to this amazing tool—buy it if you have rebel lashes!" —Nikole S.
    Heated Eyelash Curler

    Vifycim

    amazon.com

    $18.79

    We consider this device a cross between a manual curler and a heated wand, since it features a curved, clip design that lightly hugs your lashes and heats up in 30 seconds flat.

    Customer review:

    "Just amazing and what I was looking for. My lashes are curly thanks to this amazing tool—buy it if you have rebel lashes!" —Nikole S.

  Lash Star

bluemercury.com

$39.00

This heated curler contains an LCD temperature display with four temperature setting, and includes a nickel-chromium rod to give your lashes even heat distribution. As an added bonus, the tool can be used on falsies, extensions, and even your brows a boost.
    Heated Lash Curler

    Lash Star

    bluemercury.com

    $39.00

    This heated curler contains an LCD temperature display with four temperature setting, and includes a nickel-chromium rod to give your lashes even heat distribution. As an added bonus, the tool can be used on falsies, extensions, and even your brows a boost.

