These Healthy Buffalo Chicken Egg Muffins Pack 22 Grams Of Protein

<p>When it comes to keeping hunger at bay and <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/fitness/a28133423/how-to-build-muscle-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:building lean, strong muscles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">building lean, strong muscles</a>, protein is major. So, if you needed a reminder to eat more high-protein meals, well, consider this it. </p><p>In addition to helping to repair muscle damage after workouts, the stuff also keeps <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/weight-loss/a23105426/what-is-metabolism/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:your metabolism" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">your metabolism</a> revved throughout the day, explains nutritionist <a href="https://kellyjonesnutrition.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kelly Jones" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kelly Jones</a>, RD, CSSD. </p><p>Oh, and it fills you up, too. “Since protein moves more slowly through the stomach than carbohydrates and fat, it can contribute to feelings of fullness after a meal,” says Jones. That’s why she always recommends you load up on protein (along with some fat and fiber) at meals to feel more satisfied. </p><p>FYI: Protein is especially important for anyone who regularly hits up bootcamp class or never misses a gym day. Exactly how much YOU need, though, depends. To figure out how much you should eat at each meal, Jones recommends multiplying your weight in pounds by 0.13. For a 130-pound person, that’s about 17 grams per meal; for a 200-pound person, that’s about 26 grams. (If you don't feel like doing the math, just shoot for somewhere between 15 and 30 grams.)</p><p>And don’t worry; getting there is easier than you think. “You can easily achieve this amount with a four-ounce serving of chicken, two eggs paired with whole-grain toast, or tofu paired with <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/food/a23570613/quinoa-health-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:quinoa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">quinoa</a>,” says Jones. The options are ~limitless~. Get started with one of these 25 high-protein meals.</p>
<p>Farro and lentils make this bowl oh-so filling. Double up on the pesto and use the leftovers all week long.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://kellyjonesnutrition.com/vegan-grain-bowl/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a> </p><p><em>Per serving: 480 calories, 19 g fat (3 g saturated), 270 mg sodium, 62 g carbs, 16 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 20 g protein</em></p>
<p>This spicy, protein-packed dish packs major flavor for little clean-up.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://kellyjonesnutrition.com/sheet-pan-miso-ginger-tempeh/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a> </p><p><em>Per serving: 430 calories, 14 g fat (2 g saturated), 440 mg sodium, 54 g carbs, 17 g fiber, 15 g sugar, 28 g protein</em></p>
<p>Made with avocado, chicken, and eggs, this hearty meal pretty much comes with the guarantee that you’ll be full for hours. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://whatgreatgrandmaate.com/whole30-cobb-salad-paleo-keto/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a> </p><p><em>Per serving: 521 calories, 42 g fat (9g saturated), 518 mg sodium, 8 g carbs, 4 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 27 g protein</em></p>
<p>This better-for-you version of your favorite takeout dish doesn’t disappoint—and comes together in just 25 minutes. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://whatgreatgrandmaate.com/whole30-sesame-chicken/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p><p><em>Per serving: 432 calories, 25 g fat (3 g saturated), 938 mg sodium, 19 g carbs, 1 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 29 g protein</em></p>
<p>Serve these meatballs with a side of veggies and hummus, and you’re in Mediterranean heaven. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.panningtheglobe.com/turkey-falafel-meatballs-with-lemon-yogurt-sauce/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a> </p><p><em>Per serving: 338 calories, 19.1 g fat (3.6 g saturated), 732.6 mg sodium, 20.6 g carbs, 3.6 g fiber, 4.9 g sugar, 22 g protein</em></p>
<p>You’ll fire up the grill in the dead of winter to make this tropical-vibed chicken. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.panningtheglobe.com/mexican-spiced-grilled-chicken-nectarine-salsa/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a> </p><p><em>Per serving: 351 calories, 12.8 g fat (2.1 g saturated), 890.2 mg sodium, 23.2 g carbs, 4.3 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 37.2 g protein</em></p>
<p>Just a little bit of this citrusy, sweet salmon goes a long way. Pair it with some roasted veggies and call it a day.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.averiecooks.com/sheet-pan-honey-lemon-salmon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p><p><em>Per serving: 758 calories, 54 g fat (24 g saturated), 831 mg sodium, 27 g carbs, 1 g fiber, 24 g sugar, 43 g protein</em></p>
<p>A combo of chicken and black beans give this salad a serious protein punch. Add the mixture to a lettuce wrap or tortilla for a more travel-friendly meal.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.averiecooks.com/chicken-avocado-black-bean-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a> </p><p><em>Per serving: 676 calories, 27 g fat (5 g saturated), 750 mg sodium, 55 g carbs, 17 g fiber, 18 g sugar, 56 g protein</em></p>
<p>If one thing is true about fish tacos, it’s that the more colorful the toppings are, the better!</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.cookingclassy.com/fish-tacos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p><p><em>Per serving: 487 calories, 28 g fat (7 g saturated), 332 mg sodium, 34 g carbs, 8 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 30 g protein</em></p>
<p>This fun spin on traditional chili is <em>the</em> perfect way to use up leftover shredded or rotisserie chicken. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.cookingclassy.com/white-chicken-chili/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p><p><em>Per serving: 383 calories, 14 g fat (6 g saturated), 525 mg sodium, 35 g carbs, 8 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 33 g protein</em></p>
<p>This Korean beef is the perfect balance of sweet and spice. You’ll be drizzling the sauce over every veggie you can find. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.cookingclassy.com/korean-beef-bowls/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a> </p><p><em>Per serving: 398 calories, 14 g fat (5 g saturated), 842 mg sodium, 35 g carbs, 11 g sugar, 29 g protein</em></p>
<p>These protein pancakes are just as good for dinner as they are for breakfast. Trust me, I’ve done it.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.averiecooks.com/peanut-butter-banana-protein-pancakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p><p><em>Per serving: 478 calories, 20 g fat (8 g saturated), 207 mg sodium, 61 g carbs, 4 g fiber, 43 g sugar, 23 g protein</em></p>
<p>Veggies, herbs, and protein add-ins like feta cheese and chicken make this colorful frittata satisfying at any meal.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://theforkedspoon.com/egg-frittata-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p><p><em>Per serving: 304 calories, 18 g fat (9 g saturated), 352 mg sodium, 9 g carbs, 1 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 25 g protein</em></p>
<p>Meal prep these turkey burgers to eat with baked fries one night and chopped up in a salad or stuffed into lettuce cups the next.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://theforkedspoon.com/mediterranean-grilled-turkey-burgers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p><p><em>Per serving: 404 calories, 8 g fat (3 g saturated), 909 mg sodium, 31 g carbs, 1 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 49 g protein</em></p>
<p>If you’ve been skeptical of raw fish ‘til now, this light ceviche recipe will win you over.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://theforkedspoon.com/ceviche-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p><p><em>Per serving: 227 calories, 4 g fat (0 g saturated), 1520 mg sodium, 30 g carbs. 7 g fiber, 11 g sugar, 25 g protein</em></p>
<p>Bookmark this recipe and get ready to put its creamy avocado sauce on EVERYTHING.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://avocadopesto.com/vegan-quinoa-power-bowls-avocado-sauce/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a> </p><p><em>Per serving: 773 calories, 36.6 g fat (8.1 g saturated), 190.9 mg sodium, 95.6 g carbs, 21.1 g fiber, 18.2 g sugar, 25 g protein</em></p>
<p>These tuna wraps are pretty much perfect dipped in Sriracha or coconut aminos. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://avocadopesto.com/tuna-hand-rolls/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p><p><em>Per serving: 262 calories, 16 g fat (2 g saturated), 627 mg sodium, 10 g carbs, 4 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 19 g protein</em></p>
<p>Creamy almond butter makes this chicken and grain bowl extra satisfying. The whole dish is done in 30 minutes!</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://avocadopesto.com/chicken-bowls/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p><p><em>Per serving: 555 calories, 31 g fat (4 g saturated), 639 mg sodium, 33 g carbs, 4 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 34 g protein</em></p>
<p>Whip up a big batch of these buff-chick egg muffins to grab throughout the week or freeze for later.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://therealfoodrds.com/buffalo-chicken-egg-muffins/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p><p><em>Per serving: 268 calories, 20 g fat, 676 mg sodium, 4 g carbs, 1 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 22 g protein</em></p>
<p>Pork is *highly* underrated—and this dish might just convince you to add it to your regular rotation.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://therealfoodrds.com/grilled-pork-tenderloin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p><p><em>Per serving: 210 calories, 12 g fat (2 g saturated), 440 mg sodium, 4 g carbs, 1 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 24 g protein</em></p>
<p>Salmon provides this dish with plenty of protein, but the real star is the elote-style vegetables. Add cotija cheese, lime juice, and cilantro to really amplify the vibe. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://therealfoodrds.com/grilled-salmon-with-elote-style-veggies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p><p><em>Per serving: 463 calories, 25 g fat (6 g saturated), 512 mg sodium, 18 g carbs, 4 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 44 g protein</em></p>
<p>Ginger, garlic, and lime give the chicken in this bowl crazy flavor, and grains like quinoa and veggies like broccoli make it super-filling. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.fitmittenkitchen.com/honey-ginger-chicken-power-bowls/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a> </p><p><em>Per serving: 494 calories, 20 g fat (4 g saturated), 50 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 19 g sugar, 31 g protein</em></p>
<p>Thai spices give these low-maintenance, slow-cooker meatballs fun flair.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.fitmittenkitchen.com/paleo-slow-cooker-thai-red-curry-turkey-meatballs-whole30/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p><p><em>Per serving: 411 calories, 23 g fat (3 g saturated), 777 mg sodium, 23 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 9 g sugar, 29 g protein</em></p>
<p>You’d better believe cheeseburgers are a great high-protein meal. Swap classic cheddar for gouda or goat cheese to make ‘em feel fancy.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.jessicagavin.com/grilled-burgers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE RECIPE">GET THE RECIPE</a></p><p><em>Per serving: 668 calories, 46 g fat (15 g saturated), 1098 mg sodium, 27 g carbs, 1 fiber, 7 g sugar, 34 g protein</em></p>
