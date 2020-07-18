These Healthy Buffalo Chicken Egg Muffins Pack 22 Grams Of Protein

When it comes to keeping hunger at bay and building lean, strong muscles, protein is major. So, if you needed a reminder to eat more high-protein meals, well, consider this it.

In addition to helping to repair muscle damage after workouts, the stuff also keeps your metabolism revved throughout the day, explains nutritionist Kelly Jones, RD, CSSD.

Oh, and it fills you up, too. “Since protein moves more slowly through the stomach than carbohydrates and fat, it can contribute to feelings of fullness after a meal,” says Jones. That’s why she always recommends you load up on protein (along with some fat and fiber) at meals to feel more satisfied.

FYI: Protein is especially important for anyone who regularly hits up bootcamp class or never misses a gym day. Exactly how much YOU need, though, depends. To figure out how much you should eat at each meal, Jones recommends multiplying your weight in pounds by 0.13. For a 130-pound person, that’s about 17 grams per meal; for a 200-pound person, that’s about 26 grams. (If you don't feel like doing the math, just shoot for somewhere between 15 and 30 grams.)

And don’t worry; getting there is easier than you think. “You can easily achieve this amount with a four-ounce serving of chicken, two eggs paired with whole-grain toast, or tofu paired with quinoa,” says Jones. The options are ~limitless~. Get started with one of these 25 high-protein meals.