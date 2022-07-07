Get a Head Start on Fall with 20 Sweaters to Shop Now

  • <p>Let's be honest, sweater season does not start in September. There are chilly summer evenings and crisp Spring days, and trips to Scandinavia in August to contend with. Which, in case you missed the memo, are all wonderful opportunities to sport a good knit. But there is no arguing that fall is the sweet spot for sweater weather. </p><p>From cardis to turtlenecks, crewnecks, and polos, shop 20 sweaters that will elevate your wardrobe while keeping you cozy. If there's one category in our closet we have trouble parting with it's our sweater collection. These babies make it so you'll never have to—which also make them that much more worth the investment. </p>
    Get a Head Start on Fall with 20 Sweaters to Shop Now

    Let's be honest, sweater season does not start in September. There are chilly summer evenings and crisp Spring days, and trips to Scandinavia in August to contend with. Which, in case you missed the memo, are all wonderful opportunities to sport a good knit. But there is no arguing that fall is the sweet spot for sweater weather.

    From cardis to turtlenecks, crewnecks, and polos, shop 20 sweaters that will elevate your wardrobe while keeping you cozy. If there's one category in our closet we have trouble parting with it's our sweater collection. These babies make it so you'll never have to—which also make them that much more worth the investment.

    DEIRDRE LEWIS
  • <p><strong>Thom Browne</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$1020.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Fthom-browne-virgin-wool-sweater-2271893.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40530790%2Fwomens-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made in Italy 100% virgin wool, this iconic Thom Browne knit takes jeans and a sweater to a whole new level.</p>
    1) Virgin wool sweater

    Thom Browne

    mytheresa.com

    $1020.00

    Shop Now

    Made in Italy 100% virgin wool, this iconic Thom Browne knit takes jeans and a sweater to a whole new level.

    mytheresa.com
  • <p><strong>Chloe</strong></p><p>jennikayne.com</p><p><strong>$295.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jennikayne.com%2Fproducts%2Fstriped-cropped-cocoon-crewneck-camel-stripe&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40530790%2Fwomens-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We love a summer cotton sweater—bonus points if it's striped. And this subtle crop makes it perfect for wide leg summer trousers.</p>
    2) Chloe Crewneck

    Chloe

    jennikayne.com

    $295.00

    Shop Now

    We love a summer cotton sweater—bonus points if it's striped. And this subtle crop makes it perfect for wide leg summer trousers.

    jennikayne.com
  • <p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$450.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Fproenza-schouler-white-label-cotton-and-cashmere-cardigan-2246485.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40530790%2Fwomens-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A fitted cardi is great for AC heavy summer offices, or any time in the fall. Pair with jeans on the weekend and a pencil skirt for work. </p>
    3) White Label cotton and cashmere cardigan

    Proenza Schouler

    mytheresa.com

    $450.00

    Shop Now

    A fitted cardi is great for AC heavy summer offices, or any time in the fall. Pair with jeans on the weekend and a pencil skirt for work.

    mytheresa.com
  • <p><strong>Tot\u00eame</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$570.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Ftoteme-striped-wool-and-cotton-sweater-1794822.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40530790%2Fwomens-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This fashion influencer adored style is 56% wool, 44% cotton and the perfect oversized shape.</p>
    4) Striped wool and cotton sweater

    Tot\u00eame

    mytheresa.com

    $570.00

    Shop Now

    This fashion influencer adored style is 56% wool, 44% cotton and the perfect oversized shape.

    mytheresa.com
  • <p><strong>NAKEDCASHMERE</strong></p><p>nakedcashmere.com</p><p><strong>$595.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nakedcashmere.com%2Fcollections%2Fwomens-cardigans%2Fproducts%2Frowen&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40530790%2Fwomens-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>100% cashmere and cable knit add up to one seriously cozy cardi.</p>
    5) ROWEN

    NAKEDCASHMERE

    nakedcashmere.com

    $595.00

    Shop Now

    100% cashmere and cable knit add up to one seriously cozy cardi.

    nakedcashmere.com
  • <p><strong>Khaite</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$1080.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fwomen%2Fp%2Fkhaite%2Fhana-jacquard-cashmere-sweater%2F530533&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40530790%2Fwomens-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The 'Hana' cashmere sweater has a collared v-neck, easy fit and cool collegiate attitude.</p>
    6) Hana Jacquard Cashmere Sweater

    Khaite

    modaoperandi.com

    $1080.00

    Shop Now

    The 'Hana' cashmere sweater has a collared v-neck, easy fit and cool collegiate attitude.

    modaoperandi.com
  • <p><strong>Leset</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fwomen%2Fp%2Fleset%2Fmay-v-neck-polo-tunic%2F518063&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40530790%2Fwomens-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The 'May' sweater is oversized, with a polo collar in the green shade that isn't losing steam because it's that good.</p>
    7) May Cotton-Blend Polo Sweater

    Leset

    modaoperandi.com

    $250.00

    Shop Now

    The 'May' sweater is oversized, with a polo collar in the green shade that isn't losing steam because it's that good.

    modaoperandi.com
  • <p>shopfavoritedaughter.com</p><p><strong>$173.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshopfavoritedaughter.com%2Fcollections%2Fsweaters-sweatshirts%2Fproducts%2Fturtleneck-cable-pullover%3Fvariant%3D40483427156151&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40530790%2Fwomens-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>As one commenter said about this knit, "Love this sweater. Super cozy and soft. It is oversized, so I sized down one size and it is perfection. Looks great with jeans and booties." We concur.</p>
    8) THE MASHA TURTLENECK SWEATER

    shopfavoritedaughter.com

    $173.60

    Shop Now

    As one commenter said about this knit, "Love this sweater. Super cozy and soft. It is oversized, so I sized down one size and it is perfection. Looks great with jeans and booties." We concur.

    shopfavoritedaughter.com
  • <p><strong>Alanui</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$3530.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Falanui-icon-jacquard-cashmere-cardigan-2304126.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40530790%2Fwomens-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Alanui's Icon cardigan is done up in neutral shades of black, cream and gray, is 100% cashmere, and made as much for chilly nights by the beach as it is winter weekends in Aspen.</p>
    9) Icon Jacquard cashmere cardigan

    Alanui

    mytheresa.com

    $3530.00

    Shop Now

    Alanui's Icon cardigan is done up in neutral shades of black, cream and gray, is 100% cashmere, and made as much for chilly nights by the beach as it is winter weekends in Aspen.

    mytheresa.com
  • <p><strong>Loulou Studio</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$265.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Floulou-studio-biola-ribbed-knit-longline-polo-top-item-18010548.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40530790%2Fwomens-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The fitted button-up cardigan is made of wool and cashmere and looks so cool with a silk maxi skirt and slides.</p>
    10) Biola ribbed-knit longline polo top

    Loulou Studio

    farfetch.com

    $265.00

    Shop Now

    The fitted button-up cardigan is made of wool and cashmere and looks so cool with a silk maxi skirt and slides.

    farfetch.com
  • <p><strong>NILI LOTAN</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$1250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fwomen%2Fp%2Fnili-lotan%2Fhester-nautical-sweater%2F524403&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40530790%2Fwomens-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The 'Hester' sweater is a half-zip made from extra cozy cashmere and has those nautical stripes we love to love. </p>
    11) Hester Striped Cashmere Half-Zip Sweater

    NILI LOTAN

    modaoperandi.com

    $1250.00

    Shop Now

    The 'Hester' sweater is a half-zip made from extra cozy cashmere and has those nautical stripes we love to love.

    modaoperandi.com
  • <p><strong>Jonathan Simkhai</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$325.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Fjonathan-simkhai-sol-ribbed-knit-crop-cardigan-2306886.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40530790%2Fwomens-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The stretchy cropped Sol sweater is a little bit sexy and very wearable. Pair with oversized black trousers and heels for an unexpected date look.</p>
    12) Sol ribbed-knit crop cardigan

    Jonathan Simkhai

    mytheresa.com

    $325.00

    Shop Now

    The stretchy cropped Sol sweater is a little bit sexy and very wearable. Pair with oversized black trousers and heels for an unexpected date look.

    mytheresa.com
  • <p><strong>Vince</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$388.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Fvince-cashmere-cardigan-2269886.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40530790%2Fwomens-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This easy Vince cardigan can be worn layered with a button-down or turtleneck and on its worn with stirrup leggings or jeans.</p>
    13) Cashmere cardigan

    Vince

    mytheresa.com

    $388.00

    Shop Now

    This easy Vince cardigan can be worn layered with a button-down or turtleneck and on its worn with stirrup leggings or jeans.

    mytheresa.com
  • <p><strong>everlane</strong></p><p>everlane.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-felted-merino-halfzip-sweater-hthr-oat&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40530790%2Fwomens-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A recent reviewer is obsessed with this zip-up, saying "Such a great sweater to dress up or down! I sized up (M) for a looser fit - and I couldn’t be happier. Thinking about purchasing in other colors."</p>
    14) The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater

    everlane

    everlane.com

    $145.00

    Shop Now

    A recent reviewer is obsessed with this zip-up, saying "Such a great sweater to dress up or down! I sized up (M) for a looser fit - and I couldn’t be happier. Thinking about purchasing in other colors."

    everlane.com
  • <p>cuyana.com</p><p><strong>$298.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cuyana.com%2Fclothing%2Fsweaters-and-capes%2Fsingle-origin-cashmere-long-cardigan%2F20032020.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40530790%2Fwomens-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Is it a robe or a sweater? We'd venture both and we're into it. A shawl collar, front patch pockets, small side slits add up to a chic sweater to wear in out. It's also made in a family-owned Italian mill and factory that has been in business since 1885, which is very chic and sustainable.</p>
    15) Single-Origin Cashmere Long Cardigan

    cuyana.com

    $298.00

    Shop Now

    Is it a robe or a sweater? We'd venture both and we're into it. A shawl collar, front patch pockets, small side slits add up to a chic sweater to wear in out. It's also made in a family-owned Italian mill and factory that has been in business since 1885, which is very chic and sustainable.

    cuyana.com
  • <p>jcrew.com</p><p><strong>$128.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2FBJ599&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40530790%2Fwomens-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cotton and lightweight, this varsity-inspired cardi is ready for a bikini or roomy khakis.</p>
    16) Cotton bouclé V-neck cardigan sweater

    jcrew.com

    $128.00

    Shop Now

    Cotton and lightweight, this varsity-inspired cardi is ready for a bikini or roomy khakis.

    jcrew.com
  • <p><strong>The Row</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$1590.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fthe-row%2Fclothing%2Fround-neck%2Fgalerie-oversized-cashmere-sweater%2F38063312419858531&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40530790%2Fwomens-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While certainly an investment piece, this cashmere stunner is a lifetime commitment we're ready to make.</p>
    17) THE ROW

    The Row

    net-a-porter.com

    $1590.00

    Shop Now

    While certainly an investment piece, this cashmere stunner is a lifetime commitment we're ready to make.

    net-a-porter.com
  • <p>outerknown.com</p><p><strong>$388.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.outerknown.com%2Fproducts%2Farcher-cashmere-crew-dark-navy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40530790%2Fwomens-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We have this sweater in two colors and we're totally in love. It's made sustainably with recycled cashmere, Italian yarn and biodegradable wool.</p>
    18) Archer Cashmere Crew

    outerknown.com

    $388.00

    Shop Now

    We have this sweater in two colors and we're totally in love. It's made sustainably with recycled cashmere, Italian yarn and biodegradable wool.

    outerknown.com
  • <p><strong>LA LIGNE</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$295.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fla-ligne%2Fclothing%2Fsweatshirts%2Fmarin-striped-wool-and-cashmere-blend-sweater%2F25185454455845190&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40530790%2Fwomens-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Did we mention we love a striped sweater. Add white jeans, aviators, and maybe a sailboat and never look better.</p>
    19) Marin striped wool and cashmere-blend sweater

    LA LIGNE

    net-a-porter.com

    $295.00

    Shop Now

    Did we mention we love a striped sweater. Add white jeans, aviators, and maybe a sailboat and never look better.

    net-a-porter.com
  • <p><strong>THE RANGE</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$350.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fthe-range%2Fclothing%2Fcardigans%2Fribbed-knit-cardigan%2F43769801097382526&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40530790%2Fwomens-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This 53% polyester, 45% cotton, 2% spandex cardigan is a great color, just the right amount cropped, and a little boxy in the best way.</p>
    20) Ribbed-knit cardigan

    THE RANGE

    net-a-porter.com

    $350.00

    Shop Now

    This 53% polyester, 45% cotton, 2% spandex cardigan is a great color, just the right amount cropped, and a little boxy in the best way.

    net-a-porter.com
