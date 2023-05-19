Harrison Ford and <em>Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny</em> cast blast into Cannes: See exclusive photos

  • <p>More than four decades after his globetrotting adventures first began, Indiana Jones is back for one last romp (but remember, it's not the years, honey, it's the mileage). In <a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/indiana-jones-5/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "><em>Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny</em></a>, everyone's favorite archaeologist picks up his pinch front fedora and bull whip one final time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Alongside his goddaughter, Helena, he soon finds himself facing off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who now works for NASA, in a rip-roaring race against time. The fifth film in the beloved franchise made its world debut at the <a href="https://ew.com/cannes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:76th International Cannes Film Festival;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">76<sup>th</sup> International Cannes Film Festival</a> on Thursday, and acclaimed photographer Misan Harriman was on hand to capture and commemorate the special occasion. EW has an exclusive look at the results, featuring portraits of <a href="https://ew.com/person/harrison-ford/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harrison Ford;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Harrison Ford</a>, <a href="https://ew.com/person/phoebe-waller-bridge/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Phoebe Waller-Bridge;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Phoebe Waller-Bridge</a>, <a href="https://ew.com/person/mads-mikkelsen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mads Mikkelsen;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Mads Mikkelsen</a>, director/co-writer James Mangold, producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall, and Disney CEO Bob Iger. Ahead of the film's debut in theaters June 30, flip through the special images ahead.</p>
    Harrison Ford

    Bob Iger and Harrison Ford

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge

    Mads Mikkelsen

    James Mangold

    Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy

    Bob Iger

Lauren Huff

