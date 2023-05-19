Harrison Ford and <em>Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny</em> cast blast into Cannes: See exclusive photos

More than 40 years after his bitter battle with Bob Guccione over cult classic “Caligula,” Italian director Tinto Brass is still fighting. Just as Penthouse Films International has unveiled a new cut of the raunchy 1980 epic about the fall of the Roman ruler titled “Caligula: The Ultimate Cut” – that screened on Wed. in […]
Calista Flockhart posted a sweet pic of her actor husband admiring her black tulle gown before the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
‘Indiana Jones’ star drew laughter with deadpan response
Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said the company is removing shows and movies from Disney+ and Hulu to be "strategic" with "content creation."
Cannes has been accused of refusing entry to a critic of a controversial film included at the festival.
Emily Ratajkowski just dropped a major Instagram post that shows off her toned butt in a thong bikini. The model's go-to workout is a Zumba class.
Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart have been together since 2002
DiCaprio leads Martin Scorsese’s newest crime drama based on the Osage Indian Murders of the early 1900s
"They talked to me about Ghost early on. I said, 'It'll never work.'"
Cyrus told British Vogue that she "would never harshly judge a child" the way she felt judged as a young star
Costner is leaving Yellowstone Season Five for Horizon, another epic western.
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is a dutifully eager but ultimately rather joyless piece of nostalgic hokum. It’s the fifth installment of the “Indiana Jones” franchise, and though it has its quota of “relentless” action, it rarely tries to match (let alone top) the ingeniously staged kinetic bravura of “Raiders of the Lost […]
After years in development purgatory, Gladiator 2 is finally on the way - but what will it be about? Here's everything we know so far.
Actor will, instead, work as an executive producer on the film
New project, out June 23, will include singles "Bops" and "Body"
As for the college grad's next steps, Lola previously spoke to PEOPLE in August about kick-starting her music career with her debut single, "Paranoia Silverlining"
The “Old Guard” sequel starring Charlize Theron doesn’t even have an official release date, but a third installment may already be brewing. “There’s an ending to No. 2 that kind of demands a No. 3, which makes me very happy,” producer Marc Evans told me at the premiere of “The Mother,” Netflix’s new Jennifer Lopez […]
The latest installment to the "Fast and the Furious" franchise has a scene we never thought we'd get in the movie.
Fans of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will say goodbye to Molly Burnett who is exiting the NBC series in which she portrayed Detective Grace Muncy after less than a year on the show, Deadline has confirmed. She joined the series in July and made her debut in the second episode of Season 24 […]
Chicago Fire gives update on Kelly Severide absence as Taylor Kinney takes a break from the show due to a personal matter.