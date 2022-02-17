"Harlem" Is Set to Return For a Second Season

"Harlem" is arguably one of the best TV shows to come out of 2021. Between the all-star cast, feel-good soundtrack, and real-life bond between the actors, there's just so much to love about it. And thanks to the show's renewal news, we'll get to swoon over the series for another season.

On Feb. 17, Prime Video announced that the show has officially been renewed for season two, though no specific plot details have been shared yet. Given its breakout success, there was no question that the show would be back on our screens in no time. Shortly after its winter premiere, the new series managed to snag two NAACP Image Award nominations for outstanding comedy series and outstanding directing in a comedy series. Just as viewers love the show, the cast does as well, and they already have their own predictions for season two.

Jerrie Johnson, who plays Tye, previously told POPSUGAR that when the show returns for its second installment, they want Tye to "attempt to engage romantically and consistently with one person or persons." And if the show decides to incorporate the COVID-19 pandemic in its storyline somehow, Johnson is curious to see what Tye would do during quarantine given that she wouldn't be able to go to the office. We also spoke with Sullivan Jones (Jameson), Robert Ri'chard (Shawn), and Juani Feliz (Isabella) about their expectations for season two - see what they had to say ahead.

