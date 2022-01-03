Happy New Year! See How the Stars Rang in 2022

  • <p>Cheers to the coolest couple cruising into 2022! "Happy New Year from me and my boo! 🎉🥳 " Mrs. Obama captioned her iconic pic with her husband and former president. "Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health."</p>
    1/8

    Michelle and Barack Obama

    Cheers to the coolest couple cruising into 2022! "Happy New Year from me and my boo! 🎉🥳 " Mrs. Obama captioned her iconic pic with her husband and former president. "Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health."

  • <p>The new mama is smitten with her baby boy, <a href="https://people.com/parents/olivia-munn-john-mulaney-introduce-baby-boy-malcolm-hiep-mulaney-instagram/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney</a>, whom she shares with comedian John Mulaney. The cute duo entered the new year together, cuddling in bed.</p>
    2/8

    Olivia Munn

    The new mama is smitten with her baby boy, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, whom she shares with comedian John Mulaney. The cute duo entered the new year together, cuddling in bed.

  • <p>The <em>This Is Us </em>star posted a collection of highlights from the past year to <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CYKIgZSJPjw/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a>, sharing photos of her husband Taylor Goldsmith, her new son Gus and some of her friends. "2021 you were certainly strange but overwhelmingly magical," she began her slideshow caption. "Best year of my life for one giant reason. Grateful grateful grateful indeed."</p> <p>Moore added, "Cheers to a happy and healthy 2022 for us all."</p>
    3/8

    Mandy Moore

    The This Is Us star posted a collection of highlights from the past year to Instagram, sharing photos of her husband Taylor Goldsmith, her new son Gus and some of her friends. "2021 you were certainly strange but overwhelmingly magical," she began her slideshow caption. "Best year of my life for one giant reason. Grateful grateful grateful indeed."

    Moore added, "Cheers to a happy and healthy 2022 for us all."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The SKIMS mogul wants her fans to "set your intentions high!" and to "only accept positivity and productivity!" in her New Year's note on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CYMkOVsJ0uG/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a>. "May this year be filled with love, joy, happiness and health! ✨ " she added.</p>
    4/8

    Kim Kardashian

    The SKIMS mogul wants her fans to "set your intentions high!" and to "only accept positivity and productivity!" in her New Year's note on Instagram. "May this year be filled with love, joy, happiness and health! ✨ " she added.

  • <p>"Starting the New Year off strong! HAPPY NEW YEAR you legends, love from downunder!" the stunner star captioned her glamorous <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CYJvuAVpr_a/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New Year's Instagram pic." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">New Year's Instagram pic.</a></p>
    5/8

    Rebel Wilson

    "Starting the New Year off strong! HAPPY NEW YEAR you legends, love from downunder!" the stunner star captioned her glamorous New Year's Instagram pic.

  • <p>The crowd in Nassau, Bahamas, got a special treat when Doja Cat stopped by to perform on New Year's Day from the Royal Deck at Atlantis Paradise Island.</p>
    6/8

    Doja Cat

    The crowd in Nassau, Bahamas, got a special treat when Doja Cat stopped by to perform on New Year's Day from the Royal Deck at Atlantis Paradise Island.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The cute couple got dressed up and enjoyed the night with Harvey sitting on Jordan's lap. The model and SKN by LH founder shared <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CYPVXRaFBEO/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:more adorable photos" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">more adorable photos</a> of her and the <em>Black Panther</em> star from their night on Instagram, including one where the couple share a sweet New Year's kiss. "Happy New Year 🖤🥂" she captioned the post.</p>
    7/8

    Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey

    The cute couple got dressed up and enjoyed the night with Harvey sitting on Jordan's lap. The model and SKN by LH founder shared more adorable photos of her and the Black Panther star from their night on Instagram, including one where the couple share a sweet New Year's kiss. "Happy New Year 🖤🥂" she captioned the post.

  • <p>Lee and <a href="http://benyoucef.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:boyfriend Ben Youcef" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">boyfriend Ben Youcef</a> rang in 2022 with good food and even better company. They counted down to midnight on New Year's Eve night at Nobu Malibu.</p> <p>"They are very much looking forward to the New Year," a source close to the pair told PEOPLE exclusively of the lifestyle icon and her actor-producer beau. "They are happier than ever."</p>
    8/8

    Sandra Lee

    Lee and boyfriend Ben Youcef rang in 2022 with good food and even better company. They counted down to midnight on New Year's Eve night at Nobu Malibu.

    "They are very much looking forward to the New Year," a source close to the pair told PEOPLE exclusively of the lifestyle icon and her actor-producer beau. "They are happier than ever."

<p>Cheers to the coolest couple cruising into 2022! "Happy New Year from me and my boo! 🎉🥳 " Mrs. Obama captioned her iconic pic with her husband and former president. "Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health."</p>
<p>The new mama is smitten with her baby boy, <a href="https://people.com/parents/olivia-munn-john-mulaney-introduce-baby-boy-malcolm-hiep-mulaney-instagram/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney</a>, whom she shares with comedian John Mulaney. The cute duo entered the new year together, cuddling in bed.</p>
<p>The <em>This Is Us </em>star posted a collection of highlights from the past year to <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CYKIgZSJPjw/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a>, sharing photos of her husband Taylor Goldsmith, her new son Gus and some of her friends. "2021 you were certainly strange but overwhelmingly magical," she began her slideshow caption. "Best year of my life for one giant reason. Grateful grateful grateful indeed."</p> <p>Moore added, "Cheers to a happy and healthy 2022 for us all."</p>
<p>The SKIMS mogul wants her fans to "set your intentions high!" and to "only accept positivity and productivity!" in her New Year's note on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CYMkOVsJ0uG/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a>. "May this year be filled with love, joy, happiness and health! ✨ " she added.</p>
<p>"Starting the New Year off strong! HAPPY NEW YEAR you legends, love from downunder!" the stunner star captioned her glamorous <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CYJvuAVpr_a/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New Year's Instagram pic." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">New Year's Instagram pic.</a></p>
<p>The crowd in Nassau, Bahamas, got a special treat when Doja Cat stopped by to perform on New Year's Day from the Royal Deck at Atlantis Paradise Island.</p>
<p>The cute couple got dressed up and enjoyed the night with Harvey sitting on Jordan's lap. The model and SKN by LH founder shared <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CYPVXRaFBEO/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:more adorable photos" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">more adorable photos</a> of her and the <em>Black Panther</em> star from their night on Instagram, including one where the couple share a sweet New Year's kiss. "Happy New Year 🖤🥂" she captioned the post.</p>
<p>Lee and <a href="http://benyoucef.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:boyfriend Ben Youcef" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">boyfriend Ben Youcef</a> rang in 2022 with good food and even better company. They counted down to midnight on New Year's Eve night at Nobu Malibu.</p> <p>"They are very much looking forward to the New Year," a source close to the pair told PEOPLE exclusively of the lifestyle icon and her actor-producer beau. "They are happier than ever."</p>
Diane J. Cho

From low-key celebrations at home to enjoying fun getaways in the sun, here's how celebs headed into 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories