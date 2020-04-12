Happy Easter! See How Stars Are Celebrating at Home This Year

Happy Easter! See How Stars Are Celebrating at Home This YearPeopleApril 12, 2020, 5:00 p.m. UTCWith everyone staying at home and social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, the spring holiday looks a little different this year, even in HollywoodIrwin FamilyRobert Irwin took an Easter selfie with newlyweds Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin. "Happy egg day everyone! Hope the Easter bunny was good to you! Have a safe and healthy Easter," he wrote on Instagram.Carson Daly"Fun dressing up for Easter (home) family mass this morning. Especially grateful for our blessings this Easter & praying for all those impacted lately. Also thankful for our Catholic parish St. Mary’s & Father Bob & clergy for providing services & leading our community through this crazy time. Happy Easter to you all! (I may have had a screwdriver during this mass, please keep that fact between us) Amen," Daly shared, along with a photo of his family, including newborn daughter Goldie.Andy CohenThe Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host celebrated the big day with his son Ben in an adorable selfie, which featured Cohen's face mask.Scroll to continue with contentAdHoda KotbThe Today show co-host shared a sweet candid photo of her daughters Hope and Haley on Easter morning.Céline Dion"As we all spend this #EasterSunday at home, now more than ever, I want to wish you and your loved ones the very best of health… let's take care of each other," Dion told fans on Instagram.MadonnaThe singer shared footage from her family egg hunt on Instagram, writing, "So much has happened in a year!!! 🥚 🐰 🐣 #easter #estere #stella #davidbanda #mercyjames."Nicole "Snooki" PolizziThe Jersey Shore reality star shared a too-cute photo of her three kids dressed in matching bunny-themed pajamas. "Happy Easter from my crew to yours," she wrote on Instagram.Jenni "JWoww" FarleyThe mom of two took her own Easter portrait this year at home. "Took this photo the other day for Easter. No mall Bunny just an iPhone and a bunch of cheap stuff off amazon had the best egg and scavenger hunt for Easter 💙💜 Happy Easter everyone," the MTV star wrote.David HarbourThe Black Widow star wore a pair of bunny ears while posing outdoors while spending the day with his girlfriend Lily Allen.Daphne OzThe mom of four shared a beautiful family portrait on Instagram for the holiday. "Happy Easter!! celebrating this beautiful holiday of rebirth, renewal and hope a little differently than we are used to, but what a blessing to receive in this time when so many are experiencing loss, pain, fear and personal darkness. we got out of our sweatpants & dressed up yesterday to dye Easter eggs and just be together. crowding this time with simple, happy memories and traditions to hold on to. sending you all lots of love," Oz wrote on Instagram.