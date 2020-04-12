Happy Easter! See How Stars Are Celebrating at Home This Year

The mom of four shared a beautiful family portrait on Instagram for the holiday. "Happy Easter!! celebrating this beautiful holiday of rebirth, renewal and hope a little differently than we are used to, but what a blessing to receive in this time when so many are experiencing loss, pain, fear and personal darkness. we got out of our sweatpants & dressed up yesterday to dye Easter eggs and just be together. crowding this time with simple, happy memories and traditions to hold on to. sending you all lots of love," Oz wrote on Instagram.