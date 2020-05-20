Happy Birthday, Cher! 'Turn Back Time' with These Photos of Her Most Iconic Outfits

You better "Believe" that Cher has always been a fashion icon

<p>Or should we say, "Bangs Bangs?" </p> <p>In this photo of the icon, taken circa 1968, Cher manages to pull off bangs in a way that might just convince you to cut your own (although, please don’t). </p>
<p>Cher looked <em>abs</em>-olutely radiant in 1973 at the Academy Awards.</p>
<p>When in doubt, add more feathers. It worked for Cher in 1960. </p>
<p>Cher (with the help of designer Bob Mackie, naturally) practically invented the naked dress that we see so many celebs rock today. </p>
<p>In 1972, Cher looked effortlessly elegant in a lilac sequined gown for <i>The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour. </i></p>
<p>Cher didn't shy away from dramatic looks while filming<em> The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour </em>in 1972. </p>
<p>All hail Cher in this electric blue jumpsuit circa 1978. </p>
<p>... for this look! Somehow, Cher managed to make a peasant blouse look impeccably sexy in 1977.</p>
<p>Plenty of stars go braless in sheer tops nowadays, but <a href="http://people.com/style/cher-style-icon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cher did it first." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cher did it first.</a> Here she is in a Bob Mackie (who else?) design in 1978. </p>
<p>Cher infamously wore her controversial 1986 Oscar gown <a href="https://people.com/style/cher-says-she-wore-her-controversial-1986-oscars-gown-to-send-a-message-to-the-academy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:to spite the Academy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">to spite the Academy</a>, and accidentally landed herself on the list of most amazing Oscar dresses of all time! </p>
<p>... is look as good as Cher so that I can rock this dress that she wore to the Academy Awards in 1988. She won that year for her role in <i>Moonstruck</i>. </p>
<p>Cher's hairspray was certainly 'Strong Enough' when she rocked this outfit that can only be described as 'Shakespearean Chic,' and paired it with big '80s hair in 1981. </p>
<p>I lost my "Train of Thought" looking at this understated (well, by Cher's standard) but gorgeous look that Cher rocked at the 1983 Academy Awards. </p>
<p>Cher channeled Cleopatra when she attended Bob Mackie's Halloween party in 1988. </p>
<p>In 1987, Cher performed in this barely there leotard and leather jacket and we have never been the same. </p>
