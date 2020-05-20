Happy Birthday, Cher! 'Turn Back Time' with These Photos of Her Most Iconic Outfits

Happy Birthday, Cher! 'Turn Back Time' with These Photos of Her Most Iconic OutfitsPeopleMay 20, 2020, 9:36 p.m. UTCYou better "Believe" that Cher has always been a fashion iconHappy Birthday, Cher! 'Turn Back Time' with These Photos of Her Most Iconic Outfits'Bang Bang'Or should we say, "Bangs Bangs?" In this photo of the icon, taken circa 1968, Cher manages to pull off bangs in a way that might just convince you to cut your own (although, please don’t). 'I've Got You, Babe'Cher looked abs-olutely radiant in 1973 at the Academy Awards.Scroll to continue with contentAd'The Way of Love'When in doubt, add more feathers. It worked for Cher in 1960. 'All or Nothing'Cher (with the help of designer Bob Mackie, naturally) practically invented the naked dress that we see so many celebs rock today. 'Wasn't It Good'In 1972, Cher looked effortlessly elegant in a lilac sequined gown for The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour. 'Dressed to Kill'Cher didn't shy away from dramatic looks while filming The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour in 1972. 'Am I Blue?'All hail Cher in this electric blue jumpsuit circa 1978. 'Don't Hide Your Love'... for this look! Somehow, Cher managed to make a peasant blouse look impeccably sexy in 1977.'Skin Deep'Plenty of stars go braless in sheer tops nowadays, but Cher did it first. Here she is in a Bob Mackie (who else?) design in 1978. 'Dark Lady'Cher infamously wore her controversial 1986 Oscar gown to spite the Academy, and accidentally landed herself on the list of most amazing Oscar dresses of all time! 'All I Really Wanna Do'... is look as good as Cher so that I can rock this dress that she wore to the Academy Awards in 1988. She won that year for her role in Moonstruck. 'Strong Enough'Cher's hairspray was certainly 'Strong Enough' when she rocked this outfit that can only be described as 'Shakespearean Chic,' and paired it with big '80s hair in 1981. 'Train of Thought'I lost my "Train of Thought" looking at this understated (well, by Cher's standard) but gorgeous look that Cher rocked at the 1983 Academy Awards. 'Woman's World'Cher channeled Cleopatra when she attended Bob Mackie's Halloween party in 1988. 'Turn Back Time'In 1987, Cher performed in this barely there leotard and leather jacket and we have never been the same.