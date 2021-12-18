Happy Birthday, Billie Eilish! 20 of Her Biggest Moments So Far

CBC
Canada's Eliot Grondin captured a World Cup snowboard cross silver medal on Saturday in Cervinia, Italy. The Sainte-Marie, Que., native finished just behind Austria's Jakob Dusek, who took the win. Lucas Eguibar of Spain finished in the bronze-medal position. Fellow Canadians Kevin Hill and Liam Moffatt finished 19th and 22nd, respectively. The silver moves Grondin into fourth place in the overall standings. WATCH | Canada's Grondin captures silver: On the women's side, Michela Moioli of Italy c