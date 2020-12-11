Hanukkah Sameach! How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating Hanukkah 2020

Six returnees from last winter’s gold medal-winning squad will headline the team, including forwards Quinton Byfield, Dylan Cozens, Connor McMichael and Dawson Mercer, as well as defensemen Bowen Byram and Jamie Drysdale.
A Wayne Gretzky rookie card sold to a buyer for $1.29 million, making it the first hockey card in history to fetch more than $1 million.
Kyrie Irving doesn't seem bothered by his $25,000 fine.
Jimmy Butler may have talked his way out of a tampering fine.
Disney is brining back the Mighty Ducks in a new streaming series.
Ferguson is a -165 favorite, while Oliveira is a +140 underdog.
Ahead of his blockbuster world title defense against Kubrat Pulev December 12 on DAZN, Anthony Joshua predicts a knockout in Rounds 7 through 9 and discusses a fight with Tyson Fury in 2021.
The UFC's roughest fight could be in the courtroom over the next few years.
About to start your fantasy basketball season but unsure how to navigate your Category league? We can help.
YouTube sensation Logan Paul vows the greatest upset in sports history when the two face off in a boxing exhibition fight in 2021
Entering the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, make sure to check these rankings before setting your lineup.
Looking for a gift idea for the sports fan in your life? We're here to help.
TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is optimistic his team will be able play in Toronto next season, but adds there are currently too many variables to begin planning. Speaking to reporters on a video conference call Friday, Shapiro said the Major League Baseball team is looking at alternatives should the Blue Jays find themselves nomads once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We'll adapt to what happens," Shapiro said. "We want to play in Toronto, we want to play in Canada. That remains our hope." The Blue Jays also hoped to play the 2020 season at Rogers Centre, but those plans were dashed when the federal government did not give its approval. A major concern was constant travel across the Canada-U. S. border. The border remains closed to non-essential travel due to the pandemic, and those entering the country are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine. "Yes, I am optimistic," Shapiro said. "But this whole pandemic and crisis has been kind of walking the tightrope between optimism and being candid and real as to what the circumstances are." He conceded that opening the season in Toronto with fans at Rogers Centre is "almost impossible." However, Shapiro said the club will wait "as long as possible" before making any concrete decisions on where it will play. The state of COVID-19 in Canada and the U.S. in the spring, as well as the development and availability of vaccines, will be among factors to consider. "We want to have all the information, and things are moving so rapidly," Shapiro said. "Our optimism and our hope leads us to want to be here, but not to count on that." Shapiro said the Blue Jays, who spent the 2020 season at Sahlen Field — the Buffalo, N.Y., base of their triple-A affiliate — have an idea of what they're looking for should they be forced to camp south of the border. He added, however, the ability to sell tickets is not a prime concern. "Location, proximity to the teams that we play and what travel looks like, most importantly health and safety," he said in listing off priorities. "Somewhere in that is revenue, but that's not at the top of the list." Shapiro said when the Blue Jays do get back to Rogers Centre, one of the planned upgrades for the facility is new turf. "It's not grass," he said, but noted that a new turf surface will be permanently affixed and won't require seams. Shapiro's comments came a two days after the Blue Jays announced their new minor-league structure to get in line with new MLB standards. All clubs had to cut down to four affiliates While the single-A Lansing Lugnuts were a casualty in Toronto's system, the Vancouver Canadians were changed from short-season single-A to a full-season club. "I think with Vancouver it was weighing what an incredible impact that affiliation has meant to the organization historically," Shapiro said. "There has been something incredibly powerful about our young players going there and getting their first taste of what it means to play in Canada." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2020. The Canadian Press
NEW YORK — The winless New York Jets will be short-handed in Seattle.Linebacker Jordan Jenkins, wide receiver Denzel Mims, right guard Greg Van Roten and safeties Ashtyn Davis and Bennett Jackson were all ruled out by coach Adam Gase on Friday for the team's game against the Seahawks on Sunday.Leading receiver Jamison Crowder and offensive lineman Pat Elflein are questionable, as is running back Frank Gore, whose availability is uncertain after he completed the NFL's concussion protocol.Crowder, who has 40 catches for 503 yards and five touchdowns, injured a calf early in practice Thursday and didn't participate Friday. Mims had previously been ruled out while he takes care of a family matter at home in Texas. That would leave the Jets with only one of their starting receivers: Breshad Perriman, who was limited the first two days of practice with a shoulder ailment but practiced fully on Friday.“It's not ideal, but there's really nothing anybody can do about it,” Gase said of the injuries at wide receiver.Jenkins, the team's longest-tenured player, has been dealing with a shoulder injury. Gase said Jenkins won't be sidelined for the season, but the injury will keep him out at least one game.“He wanted to try to go this week,” Gase said. “It's just really his range of motion is not where he needs it to be to play at the level he needs to play at. ... Him going out there and really playing with one arm, that's not fair to either of us, as far as the team or for him."Van Roten has a toe injury, leaving New York without its starting guards. Alex Lewis is on the non-football injury list to deal with a personal issue. Elflein has filled in the last two games for Lewis, but his availability is also uncertain.With Davis and Jackson both out, the Jets had only Marcus Maye and Matthias Farley as healthy safeties on the active roster.When asked what the Jets are planning at the position, Gase quipped: “We're looking for volunteers.”The team announced it signed safety J.T. Hassell, who had been released from New England's practice squad on Wednesday. It appeared unlikely that Hassell would be able to clear COVID-19 protocols and join the Jets in time to play Sunday.Gase said players have cross-trained positions throughout the season and New York will have some options. Cornerback Elijah Campbell has previous experience playing safety, so he could be an option. Saquan Hampton, currently on the practice squad, is another possibility.Gore was injured last Sunday on his first carry against Las Vegas. Ty Johnson and Josh Adams replaced him, and Johnson ran for a career-high 104 yards while Adams had 74.Johnson was added to the team's injury report with a knee issue, but he fully participated in practice.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
Wayne Gretzky's name appears at No. 1 an astounding 60 times in the NHL's record book. More than two decades after retiring, The Great One set another high-water mark Friday. A mint condition 1979 O-Pee-Chee Gretzky rookie card became hockey's first to cost more than US$1 million when it fetched $1.29 million at auction. "Gretzky is the greatest of all time," said Chris Ivy of Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale. "This is his rookie card, and then add onto all that it's O-Pee-Chee, which is the Canadian version, and is highly sought after." The online auction house said the trading card, which features Gretzky in his Edmonton Oilers uniform during the team's final WHA season before the franchise joined the NHL, is just one of two with No. 99 from O-Pee-Chee's 1979 run to receive a perfect "gem mint" score from the Professional Sports Authenticator grading service. That's out of the 5,711 Gretzky cards the PSA evaluated. By comparison, there are more than 300 rookie cards of NBA great Michael Jordan by Fleer with the same "gem mint" rating. Ivy said it's extremely rare to find a Gretzky rookie card from O-Pee-Chee, which was essentially the Canadian arm of U.S.-based Topps, in perfect condition because of production issues in the late 1970s. "Ninety per cent of the cards as they came out of the factory wouldn't be considered 'gem mint' by today's grading standards," Ivy, Heritage's director of sports auctions, said in a phone interview with The Canadian Press from Dallas. "They were using recycled cardboard that chipped easily, they were off-centre, and there were a lot of print defects. "That this card survived 40-plus years in this perfect condition ... the desirability of it for collectors is to have the best of the best, and that's what this is." A Topps 1979 Gretzky rookie card using the identical picture and classified with the same "gem mint" designation also sold for $720,000 during the same Heritage auction. PSA has examined 6,048 Gretzky cards from that 1979 run, and again deemed only two worthy of its highest grade. Ivy said although the Topps card is slightly more rare, O-Pee-Chee sits atop of the heap for collectors. "O-Pee-Chee has always outperformed Topps in hockey simply because they're the Canadian brand," he said. "They're the same cards, essentially, but hockey is the national sport of Canada. "If you're collecting hockey (cards), the collectors want O-Pee-Chee." The $1.29-million price tag includes a buyer's premium of 20 per cent, which goes to the auction house for marketing costs and handling the sale. A four-time Stanley Cup winner, Gretzky retired from the NHL in 1999 with a record 894 goals, 1,963 assists and 2,857 points. "Baseball has a much longer history and has a lion's of the sports collectors market as a whole, but hockey has its place, and Gretzky definitely goes on the Mount Rushmore of greatest of all time," Ivy said. "He's right up there with Babe Ruth and Michael Jordan." Ivy added that the COVID-19 pandemic has created a boost to the sports collectors market as a number of people returned to old hobbies while stuck at home. "A lot of the people who grew up in the 1980s going to sports collectible shows and watching Gretzky, watching Michael Jordan, they're at ages now where they have careers," he said. "A lot of them are successful and have some expendable income." And instead of real estate or the stock market, Ivy also believes those with the means are looking to invest their money differently. "They want hard assets to hedge against potential future inflation," he said. "That's exactly what we're offering here, and it's more fun. You can't put IBM stock on the wall. "It's a good conversation piece, it's fun and it's an alternative investment people really enjoy." A number of bidders were interested in the Gretzky O-Pee-Chee — the card previously sold for $465,000 in 2016 — which the auction house expected would snag at least $1 million. "We're very excited and glad it got to (almost) $1.3 million," he said. "It very easily could have sold for $1.1 million and it just as easily could have sold for $1.6 million. It comes down to who's willing to cut the cheque. It set a record ... one more record to add to Wayne Gretzky's tally. "He deserves to have the highest-selling hockey card of all time." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2020. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Derrick Gordon came out as gay during his sophomore season at UMass in 2014.
Yahoo Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes and senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill break down the two-time MVP's pending decision to stay in Milwaukee, whether or not he'll sign his supermax deal and if he doesn't -- how it will hang over the team during the upcoming season.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is listed as questionable for the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.Jones was a full participant in practice on Friday for the first time since his hamstring injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29. The 23-year-old quarterback was limited during practice on Wednesday and Thursday.Backup Colt McCoy started at quarterback last week in the Giants' 17-12 win over the Seattle Seahawks. McCoy completed 13 of 22 passes for 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception.Also for the Giants, inside linebacker Blake Martinez (back), cornerback Darney Holmes (knee), offensive tackle Matt Peart (ankle) are questionable. Martinez and Holmes didn't practice on Friday. Peart was limited. Martinez ranks third in the NFL with 111 total tackles, including 63 solo.The Cardinals expect to have veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald after he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Fitzgerald spent 13 days on the list and missed two games.Arizona has several players listed as questionable for Sunday's game, including linebacker Isaiah Simmons (neck/back), receiver DeAndre Hopkins (neck/back), kicker Zane Gonzalez (back), running back Kenyan Drake (hip), linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) and right tackle Kelvin Beachum (back). Safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) and cornerback Johnathan Joseph (neck) are out.Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Hopkins was battling “lingering soreness” but should be “ready to roll” against the Giants.Sunday's game between New York (5-7) and Arizona (6-6) is crucial to both teams' playoff hopes. The Giants are tied with Washington for first place in the NFC East. The Cardinals are third in the NFC West behind the Rams and Seahawks.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
"I can’t imagine that any coaches are sitting out there saying, ‘My team’s in a great place mentally.’”
LOS ANGELES — Cam Akers appears ready to provide the rushing brilliance that the Los Angeles Rams have been mostly missing since midway through their Super Bowl season two years ago.For the moment, coach Sean McVay insists his speedy rookie is still just one part of a ground attack that has shown signs of rejuvenation all season long for the Rams (9-4).Akers' 171-yard performance in the Rams’ 24-3 thrashing of New England on Thursday night evoked memories of just how effective McVay’s offence was when Todd Gurley was regularly churning out yards by the hundreds in 2017 and 2018.Gurley's production decline amid murky knee problems slowed the Rams on their way to the Super Bowl, and his ineffectiveness last season ultimately forced the Rams to reboot their running game without their franchise running back.That reboot looks like a success with the increasing emergence of Akers down the stretch: The Rams moved up to eighth in the NFL with 128.9 yards rushing per game after beating New England with 186 total yards on the ground. The Rams finished last season 26th in the league with 93.7 yards rushing per game after being third in 2018 with 139.4.Put another way: Akers rushed for more yards against the Patriots than Gurley managed in any game last season.Akers’ speed and elusiveness are undeniable, but McVay said Friday that Akers is still a part of a trio. Darrell Henderson also looked sharp before he was slowed by injuries, and Malcolm Brown is a reliable veteran leader.“I think what’s important for us is capitalizing on all the different playmakers that we do have,” McVay said. "Certainly Cam did a great job (Thursday) night, but that doesn’t mean that you won’t see opportunities for Darrell and Malcolm (Brown) moving forward, because both of those players have done a lot of really good things. ... We're really pleased with Cam, and not surprised."McVay thought the Rams’ rushing total could have been even bigger, but he got conservative on purpose after LA’s 90-yard scoring drive in the third quarter because of his defence’s dominance. The Rams still won a game with more yards rushing than yards passing for the first time since the 2018 season.A blowout win over the Patriots before a national television audience is a pretty good way to start a long weekend, and the Rams earned the right to a little satisfaction from their fourth win in five games out of their bye week, even while they realize they've got much more to do to stay atop the NFC West.Dominating the Pats — even this Brady-free, drastically weakened 2020 version of Bill Belichick's club — felt like a landmark in the Rams' surprisingly strong season.But veteran defensive tackle Michael Brockers believes it's only part of a process for an aspiring Super Bowl contender.“I don’t want to say we peaked, because after a peak, you’re going downhill,” said Brockers, who had two sacks. “So we’ll continue just to keep climbing, getting better and staying consistent each and every week.”WHAT'S WORKINGCo-ordinator Brandon Staley's defence thrashed another opponent, holding the Pats to 220 total yards, stopping three drives on downs and keeping New England out of the end zone entirely. Los Angeles' D nudged into the NFL lead for fewest total yards allowed (285.8) and yards passing allowed (191.7). Staley's group also bounced back superbly from allowing four touchdowns at Arizona last week.WHAT NEEDS HELPThe offence was undeniably inconsistent. The Rams had three lengthy scoring drives, but managed just 65 total yards on their other eight drives. McVay's purposely conservative second-half approach played a part, but the Rams probably need more than 17 offensive points to beat most good teams, even with their dominant defence.STOCK UPLinebacker Kenny Young had the biggest game of his three-year NFL career, making a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown while leading the Rams with eight tackles and getting a sack. Young hasn't always made major impacts this season despite having a prominent role in LA's thin group of inside linebackers, but he was all over the field against the Patriots.STOCK DOWNJared Goff shares the NFL lead in completions with Ben Roethlisberger (324), but his quarterback rating is down to 23rd in the league (60.6), and his 11th interception was his 15th turnover of the season. Goff is mostly getting the job done in 2020, but brilliant games have been rare.INJUREDMcVay reported no new injuries Friday after the Rams' second game in five days. He always credits the team's remarkable durability throughout his tenure to Reggie Scott, the team's senior director of sports medicine and performance.KEY NUMBER42 — The Rams' total sacks this season after dropping Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham six times. That's the second-most in the NFL for now, and it's more than the Rams managed in their entire 2018 regular season, which ended in the Super Bowl. Aaron Donald had 1 1/2 sacks to take the overall NFL lead with 12 1/2 this season, and he applied seven pressures on just 23 rushes, according to Next Gen Stats.WHAT'S NEXTAfter a long weekend off, the Rams prepare to host the New York Jets next Sunday, Dec. 20. McVay has already been talking up the winless club and its quarterback, former USC star Sam Darnold.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGreg Beacham, The Associated Press