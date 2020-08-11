The Hand Soaps You Need Right Now

We're washing our hands constantly, which makes the soap we're using that much more important. Hand soap has entered the bodycare echelon as a major contender in the space; more brands are making it, everyone is stocking up on it, and we're all humming the chorus to Britney Spears's Hit Me Baby One More Time to make sure we get our CDC-recommended 20 seconds in—right? And while cutting down on the spread of germs is always a good thing, if you're interested in shopping for hand soaps with clean formulas, chic packaging, or cult-favorite status, keep on scrolling.