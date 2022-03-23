How Hampden and Proenza Schouler Took Over Charleston

  • <p class="body-dropcap">When Stacy Smallwood founded her <a href="https://shop.harpersbazaar.com/the-edit/chic-escapes/city-guide-charleston.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:independent luxury boutique Hampden" class="link ">independent luxury boutique Hampden</a> in 2007 on Charleston’s iconic King Street, she started with just 1,500 square feet and a handful of labels that weren’t yet in high demand in the city of Southern charm. Now, 15 years later, Hampden has expanded to more than 10,000 square feet of space, is home to more than 175 brands, and boasts a die-hard, loyal following.</p><p class="body-dropcap">“I was only 27 when I opened the store, and I was just young and dumb enough to take that chance,” says Smallwood, who successfully moved the needle on what modern style looks like in Charleston by taking a nontraditional, customer-first route. “Instead of catering to a typical Southern floral customer, I went with my gut,” Smallwood says, adding that the store’s top-performing brands are Sacai, Marni, and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fcollections%2Fproenza-schouler&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Proenza Schouler" class="link ">Proenza Schouler</a>. “I always look for something different in the market, and then I gauge the interest of my personal shoppers. The city has evolved with Hampden.” As <a href="https://www.businessoffashion.com/articles/retail/fashion-is-betting-on-the-american-south/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LVMH begins opening Balenciaga and Gucci stores in small Southern cities" class="link ">LVMH begins opening Balenciaga and Gucci stores in small Southern cities</a>, you could argue that Smallwood helped set the stage for a high fashion takeover south of the Mason Dixon. </p><p class="body-dropcap">To celebrate the store’s 15-year anniversary, Smallwood partnered with Proenza Schouler on an in-store event, held on March 22, just one day shy of when the pre-fall 2022 collection is available for preorder on Hampden’s site. The alignment makes sense: Not only is <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/features/a38957571/0146-0150-new-york-fashion-s-paradigm-shift-march-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Proenza Schouler celebrating its own anniversary, of 20 years" class="link ">Proenza Schouler celebrating its own anniversary, of 20 years</a>, but Hampden saw nearly $1 million in Proenza Schouler sales over the last 12 months. And when you combine the main collection with its White Label line, the brand is now responsible for 5 percent of the store’s overall business—no small chunk when you consider the breadth of brands Hampden carries. </p><p class="body-dropcap">But how exactly does the label’s decidedly downtown aesthetic translate to Charleston’s more feminine-forward fashion scene? “There’s a sophistication to Proenza Schouler that you don’t find elsewhere,” Smallwood, who’s been buying heavily into each collection for seven years, says. She began by stocking Proenza Schouler’s fall 2015 collection—a season of subtly sequined separates and off-the-shoulder, chic, work-ready dresses that helped redefine what modern workwear could be—and customers took notice. “Most of our clients are established women in their 40s. She’s cool and wants an element of femininity that Proenza [Schouler] is able to provide, because it balances feminine and edge. They’re designing for women who know what they like, see the value in it, and they look for pieces that you want to have in your wardrobe forever. There’s an elevated factor that they’ve been able to maintain—and our clientele has noticed,” she adds.</p><p class="body-dropcap">The colorful dresses from Proenza Schouler’s spring 2022 collection have been selling quickly, though Smallwood never thought otherwise. “Dresses overall are our number one category for the store,” she shares, “and the colorful spring 2022 dress in the jersey fabric has been a huge hit. It’s comfortable but statement making.”</p><p class="body-dropcap">But it’s not just one-sided: Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez never took Hampden’s business for granted. “[Smallwood] has one of the most successful independent boutiques in the country, and she’s buying—and selling through—an amazing amount of fashion,” Hernandez says, adding that the numbers are truly impressive. “When one store is buying more than 75 percent of any given runway show, you know something special is happening there.”</p><p class="body-dropcap">When the fashion world closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the brand hosted an exclusive trunk show for Hampden’s top clientele—something they repeated only with Moda Operandi that season. McCollough, who called Hampden “one of the most important resources for luxury designer fashion in the South,” says the store has been game-changing for its business. “Hampden is such an important and meaningful store, and Stacy has been so successful in bringing high fashion to Charleston. Stacy’s love for the Proenza Schouler brand has allowed us to get into the closets of so many wonderful women within Charleston and beyond.”</p><p class="body-dropcap">That trunk show helped set the stage for how Smallwood has translated her in-store service into a digital experience. For anyone who can’t make it to Charleston to experience Hampden firsthand, there’s good news: Every single piece in the store is also available to shop on Hampden’s website. To enhance the experience, Smallwood just signed on to Shopify Plus’s Try Now program, which allows customers anywhere in the United States to order up to eight pieces and try them on at home—free of charge. “That’s a huge part of our ethos at Hampden, to connect our customer who isn’t here,” she says. Shop Hampden’s selection of Proenza Schouler pre-fall 2022 below.</p>
    1/12

    How Hampden and Proenza Schouler Took Over Charleston

    When Stacy Smallwood founded her independent luxury boutique Hampden in 2007 on Charleston’s iconic King Street, she started with just 1,500 square feet and a handful of labels that weren’t yet in high demand in the city of Southern charm. Now, 15 years later, Hampden has expanded to more than 10,000 square feet of space, is home to more than 175 brands, and boasts a die-hard, loyal following.

    “I was only 27 when I opened the store, and I was just young and dumb enough to take that chance,” says Smallwood, who successfully moved the needle on what modern style looks like in Charleston by taking a nontraditional, customer-first route. “Instead of catering to a typical Southern floral customer, I went with my gut,” Smallwood says, adding that the store’s top-performing brands are Sacai, Marni, and Proenza Schouler. “I always look for something different in the market, and then I gauge the interest of my personal shoppers. The city has evolved with Hampden.” As LVMH begins opening Balenciaga and Gucci stores in small Southern cities, you could argue that Smallwood helped set the stage for a high fashion takeover south of the Mason Dixon.

    To celebrate the store’s 15-year anniversary, Smallwood partnered with Proenza Schouler on an in-store event, held on March 22, just one day shy of when the pre-fall 2022 collection is available for preorder on Hampden’s site. The alignment makes sense: Not only is Proenza Schouler celebrating its own anniversary, of 20 years, but Hampden saw nearly $1 million in Proenza Schouler sales over the last 12 months. And when you combine the main collection with its White Label line, the brand is now responsible for 5 percent of the store’s overall business—no small chunk when you consider the breadth of brands Hampden carries.

    But how exactly does the label’s decidedly downtown aesthetic translate to Charleston’s more feminine-forward fashion scene? “There’s a sophistication to Proenza Schouler that you don’t find elsewhere,” Smallwood, who’s been buying heavily into each collection for seven years, says. She began by stocking Proenza Schouler’s fall 2015 collection—a season of subtly sequined separates and off-the-shoulder, chic, work-ready dresses that helped redefine what modern workwear could be—and customers took notice. “Most of our clients are established women in their 40s. She’s cool and wants an element of femininity that Proenza [Schouler] is able to provide, because it balances feminine and edge. They’re designing for women who know what they like, see the value in it, and they look for pieces that you want to have in your wardrobe forever. There’s an elevated factor that they’ve been able to maintain—and our clientele has noticed,” she adds.

    The colorful dresses from Proenza Schouler’s spring 2022 collection have been selling quickly, though Smallwood never thought otherwise. “Dresses overall are our number one category for the store,” she shares, “and the colorful spring 2022 dress in the jersey fabric has been a huge hit. It’s comfortable but statement making.”

    But it’s not just one-sided: Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez never took Hampden’s business for granted. “[Smallwood] has one of the most successful independent boutiques in the country, and she’s buying—and selling through—an amazing amount of fashion,” Hernandez says, adding that the numbers are truly impressive. “When one store is buying more than 75 percent of any given runway show, you know something special is happening there.”

    When the fashion world closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the brand hosted an exclusive trunk show for Hampden’s top clientele—something they repeated only with Moda Operandi that season. McCollough, who called Hampden “one of the most important resources for luxury designer fashion in the South,” says the store has been game-changing for its business. “Hampden is such an important and meaningful store, and Stacy has been so successful in bringing high fashion to Charleston. Stacy’s love for the Proenza Schouler brand has allowed us to get into the closets of so many wonderful women within Charleston and beyond.”

    That trunk show helped set the stage for how Smallwood has translated her in-store service into a digital experience. For anyone who can’t make it to Charleston to experience Hampden firsthand, there’s good news: Every single piece in the store is also available to shop on Hampden’s website. To enhance the experience, Smallwood just signed on to Shopify Plus’s Try Now program, which allows customers anywhere in the United States to order up to eight pieces and try them on at home—free of charge. “That’s a huge part of our ethos at Hampden, to connect our customer who isn’t here,” she says. Shop Hampden’s selection of Proenza Schouler pre-fall 2022 below.

    Astrid Stawiarz - Getty Images
  • <p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>Hampden</p><p><strong>$2490.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fshibori-turtleneck-dress-in-cobalt&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    2/12

    1) Shibori Turtleneck Dress in Cobalt

    Proenza Schouler

    Hampden

    $2490.00

    Shop Now

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>Hampden</p><p><strong>$1190.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Ffrayed-cotton-knit-skirt-in-ecru&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    3/12

    2) Frayed Cotton Knit Skirt in Ecru

    Proenza Schouler

    Hampden

    $1190.00

    Shop Now

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>Hampden</p><p><strong>$1595.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fbraided-chain-shoulder-bag-in-bronze&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    4/12

    3) Braided Chain Shoulder Bag in Bronze

    Proenza Schouler

    Hampden

    $1595.00

    Shop Now

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>Hampden</p><p><strong>$1690.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Ftwist-back-viscose-crepe-knit-dress-in-teal&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    5/12

    4) Twist Back Viscose Crepe Knit Dress in Teal

    Proenza Schouler

    Hampden

    $1690.00

    Shop Now

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>Hampden</p><p><strong>$890.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fmatte-jersey-shirt-in-blue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    6/12

    5) Matte Jersey Shirt in Blue

    Proenza Schouler

    Hampden

    $890.00

    Shop Now

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>Hampden</p><p><strong>$1990.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fbi-stretch-crepe-fringe-dress-in-white&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    7/12

    6) Bi-Stretch Crepe Fringe Dress in White

    Proenza Schouler

    Hampden

    $1990.00

    Shop Now

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>Hampden</p><p><strong>$890.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Ftie-dye-knit-top-in-cobalt-multi&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    8/12

    7) Tie Dye Knit Top in Cobalt Multi

    Proenza Schouler

    Hampden

    $890.00

    Shop Now

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>Hampden </p><p><strong>$2290.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fgrainy-leather-cropped-jacket-in-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    9/12

    8) Grainy Leather Cropped Jacket in Black

    Proenza Schouler

    Hampden

    $2290.00

    Shop Now

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>Hampden</p><p><strong>$1190.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Ftextured-viscose-crepe-pant-in-cream&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    10/12

    9) Textured Viscose Crepe Pant in Cream

    Proenza Schouler

    Hampden

    $1190.00

    Shop Now

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>Hampden</p><p><strong>$7990.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fleopard-printed-haircalf-coat-in-brown-multi&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    11/12

    10) Leopard Printed Haircalf Coat in Brown Multi

    Proenza Schouler

    Hampden

    $7990.00

    Shop Now

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>Hampden</p><p><strong>$1090.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fcotton-rib-knit-dress-in-ecru&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    12/12

    11) Cotton Rib Knit Dress in Ecru

    Proenza Schouler

    Hampden

    $1090.00

    Shop Now

    Courtesy
<p class="body-dropcap">When Stacy Smallwood founded her <a href="https://shop.harpersbazaar.com/the-edit/chic-escapes/city-guide-charleston.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:independent luxury boutique Hampden" class="link ">independent luxury boutique Hampden</a> in 2007 on Charleston’s iconic King Street, she started with just 1,500 square feet and a handful of labels that weren’t yet in high demand in the city of Southern charm. Now, 15 years later, Hampden has expanded to more than 10,000 square feet of space, is home to more than 175 brands, and boasts a die-hard, loyal following.</p><p class="body-dropcap">“I was only 27 when I opened the store, and I was just young and dumb enough to take that chance,” says Smallwood, who successfully moved the needle on what modern style looks like in Charleston by taking a nontraditional, customer-first route. “Instead of catering to a typical Southern floral customer, I went with my gut,” Smallwood says, adding that the store’s top-performing brands are Sacai, Marni, and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fcollections%2Fproenza-schouler&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Proenza Schouler" class="link ">Proenza Schouler</a>. “I always look for something different in the market, and then I gauge the interest of my personal shoppers. The city has evolved with Hampden.” As <a href="https://www.businessoffashion.com/articles/retail/fashion-is-betting-on-the-american-south/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LVMH begins opening Balenciaga and Gucci stores in small Southern cities" class="link ">LVMH begins opening Balenciaga and Gucci stores in small Southern cities</a>, you could argue that Smallwood helped set the stage for a high fashion takeover south of the Mason Dixon. </p><p class="body-dropcap">To celebrate the store’s 15-year anniversary, Smallwood partnered with Proenza Schouler on an in-store event, held on March 22, just one day shy of when the pre-fall 2022 collection is available for preorder on Hampden’s site. The alignment makes sense: Not only is <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/features/a38957571/0146-0150-new-york-fashion-s-paradigm-shift-march-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Proenza Schouler celebrating its own anniversary, of 20 years" class="link ">Proenza Schouler celebrating its own anniversary, of 20 years</a>, but Hampden saw nearly $1 million in Proenza Schouler sales over the last 12 months. And when you combine the main collection with its White Label line, the brand is now responsible for 5 percent of the store’s overall business—no small chunk when you consider the breadth of brands Hampden carries. </p><p class="body-dropcap">But how exactly does the label’s decidedly downtown aesthetic translate to Charleston’s more feminine-forward fashion scene? “There’s a sophistication to Proenza Schouler that you don’t find elsewhere,” Smallwood, who’s been buying heavily into each collection for seven years, says. She began by stocking Proenza Schouler’s fall 2015 collection—a season of subtly sequined separates and off-the-shoulder, chic, work-ready dresses that helped redefine what modern workwear could be—and customers took notice. “Most of our clients are established women in their 40s. She’s cool and wants an element of femininity that Proenza [Schouler] is able to provide, because it balances feminine and edge. They’re designing for women who know what they like, see the value in it, and they look for pieces that you want to have in your wardrobe forever. There’s an elevated factor that they’ve been able to maintain—and our clientele has noticed,” she adds.</p><p class="body-dropcap">The colorful dresses from Proenza Schouler’s spring 2022 collection have been selling quickly, though Smallwood never thought otherwise. “Dresses overall are our number one category for the store,” she shares, “and the colorful spring 2022 dress in the jersey fabric has been a huge hit. It’s comfortable but statement making.”</p><p class="body-dropcap">But it’s not just one-sided: Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez never took Hampden’s business for granted. “[Smallwood] has one of the most successful independent boutiques in the country, and she’s buying—and selling through—an amazing amount of fashion,” Hernandez says, adding that the numbers are truly impressive. “When one store is buying more than 75 percent of any given runway show, you know something special is happening there.”</p><p class="body-dropcap">When the fashion world closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the brand hosted an exclusive trunk show for Hampden’s top clientele—something they repeated only with Moda Operandi that season. McCollough, who called Hampden “one of the most important resources for luxury designer fashion in the South,” says the store has been game-changing for its business. “Hampden is such an important and meaningful store, and Stacy has been so successful in bringing high fashion to Charleston. Stacy’s love for the Proenza Schouler brand has allowed us to get into the closets of so many wonderful women within Charleston and beyond.”</p><p class="body-dropcap">That trunk show helped set the stage for how Smallwood has translated her in-store service into a digital experience. For anyone who can’t make it to Charleston to experience Hampden firsthand, there’s good news: Every single piece in the store is also available to shop on Hampden’s website. To enhance the experience, Smallwood just signed on to Shopify Plus’s Try Now program, which allows customers anywhere in the United States to order up to eight pieces and try them on at home—free of charge. “That’s a huge part of our ethos at Hampden, to connect our customer who isn’t here,” she says. Shop Hampden’s selection of Proenza Schouler pre-fall 2022 below.</p>
<p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>Hampden</p><p><strong>$2490.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fshibori-turtleneck-dress-in-cobalt&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>Hampden</p><p><strong>$1190.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Ffrayed-cotton-knit-skirt-in-ecru&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>Hampden</p><p><strong>$1595.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fbraided-chain-shoulder-bag-in-bronze&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>Hampden</p><p><strong>$1690.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Ftwist-back-viscose-crepe-knit-dress-in-teal&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>Hampden</p><p><strong>$890.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fmatte-jersey-shirt-in-blue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>Hampden</p><p><strong>$1990.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fbi-stretch-crepe-fringe-dress-in-white&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>Hampden</p><p><strong>$890.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Ftie-dye-knit-top-in-cobalt-multi&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>Hampden </p><p><strong>$2290.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fgrainy-leather-cropped-jacket-in-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>Hampden</p><p><strong>$1190.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Ftextured-viscose-crepe-pant-in-cream&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>Hampden</p><p><strong>$7990.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fleopard-printed-haircalf-coat-in-brown-multi&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>Hampden</p><p><strong>$1090.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhampdenclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fcotton-rib-knit-dress-in-ecru&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39505999%2Fhampden-boutique-charleston-proenza-schouler%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>

The South Carolina–based retailer and the iconic New York City label celebrated their anniversaries—together.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Alberta MLA Thomas Dang defends his decision to hack provincial COVID-19 vaccine records system

    Independent MLA Thomas Dang says he used basic encryption tools — and the premier's birthdate — to hack Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine records website last year, an admission that led to questions Tuesday about how the government was informed of the breach. On his website Tuesday, the Edmonton-South MLA described actions that prompted his departure from the NDP caucus and made him the subject of an ongoing RCMP investigation. "As an MLA, I believed I had an obligation to verify if such a negligent v

  • A sanctioned Russian oligarch's superyacht hurriedly left port in Montenegro without refueling shortly before a wave of EU sanctions were announced - report

    Roman Abramovich's $600 million superyacht docked in Montenegro on March 12. A port executive told the WSJ that the vessel left in a hurry.

  • Canadian seniors face delays in getting tax slips due to federal error

    Tens of thousands of Canadian seniors are still waiting to do their 2021 taxes through no fault of their own. As Tomasia DaSilva reports, the delay is due to a federal government error.

  • Ukrainian peace negotiators ‘unprepared’ for KGB tactics of Russia’s bully boys

    Ukraine's peace negotiators may not be prepared for the belligerent KGB tactics of their Russian counterparts, a senior government adviser has warned.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Sens sign Forsberg to three-year extension, trade Brown to Bruins and Sanford to Jets

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators signed goaltender Anton Forsberg to a three-year, US$8.25-million contract extension Monday. The deal with the pending unrestricted free agent that carries an average annual value of $2.75 million was announced just under five hours before the NHL's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. The 29-year-old is in his second season in the nation's capital after being claimed off waivers last March from the Winnipeg Jets. Ottawa made three more deals before the trade cutoff. The Senato

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Nashville's Josi, Winnipeg's Connor, Arizona's Crouse named NHL's stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse have been dubbed the NHL's three stars of the week. Josi put up nine assists in three games, helping the Predators to a pair of wins as Nashville fights to hang on to the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. The 31-year-old Swiss blue liner has at least three points in his last four games and leads all NHL defenceman in scoring with 75 points (17 goals, 28

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Senators extend goalie Anton Forsberg amid heavy trade speculation

    The deadline goaltending market got even thinner after the Senators inked Anton Forsberg to a three-year deal despite his strong trade value.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the