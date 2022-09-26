These Fun Ghost Candles Will Get You in the Halloween Spirit—And They Make the Best Gifts
1) Stack the Bones Game
1) Stack the Bones GameAmazon
2) Cute Ghost Candle (Handmade)Amazon
3) Glow in The Dark BlanketAmazon
4) Mini Pumpkin Waffle MakerAmazon
5) 'The Spell Book for New Witches'Amazon
6) Halloween Stemless Wine GlassesEtsy
7) Foggy Dog Halloween BandanaMark and Graham
8) Witch's Brew CoffeeHarry and David
9) 'Gustavo, the Shy Ghost'Amazon
10) Halloween Witch Embroidery KitEtsy
11) Ghost Marble Cheese BoardMark and Graham
12) Sculptural Pumpkin MugWilliams Sonoma
13) TAZO Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea (3 Pack)Amazon
14) Pumpkin Shaped Stoneware Salt & Pepper CellarsPottery Barn
15) Murder Mystery Jigsaw PuzzleUncommon Goods
16) 'I Love Halloween' Door MatEtsy
17) Large Halloween Cookie Cutter SetAmazon
18) Black Matte & Copper Wine Glasses, Set of 4Williams Sonoma
19) Skull Etched Glass & Ice Mold SetWilliams Sonoma
20) Halloween CharadesAmazon
21) Cauldron Bath BombEtsy
22) Pick Your Poison Card GameAmazon
23) Staub Enameled Cast Iron Pumpkin CocotteWilliams Sonoma
24) Smashing Pumpkin Amber Ale Extract Beer Recipe KitAmazon
25) Cozy Pumpkin PillowsPottery Barn
26) Family Boo ShirtsEtsy
27) Hedwig Cookie JarWilliams Sonoma
28) Front Porch Perfection Artisan Gift AssortmentHarry and David
29) Scary BingoUncommon Goods
30) Luna Witch DollMeri Meri