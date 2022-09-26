These Fun Ghost Candles Will Get You in the Halloween Spirit—And They Make the Best Gifts

  • <p>Brace yourselves because it's officially spooky season. For those of us who are true Halloween lovers, there's nothing as exciting as when the temperatures start to drop, the leaves begin to fall, and the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/g28647854/amazon-halloween-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spookiest decorations" class="link ">spookiest decorations</a> start to make their annual appearances. While some people may think that Christmas is the time to give gifts, we completely disagree. There's no holiday quite as fun to surprise friends and family than Halloween.</p><p>Whether you're gifting for an adult or a kid, this list is packed with presents that are <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/a23012541/halloween-puns-funny-cute/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eerie-sistible" class="link ">eerie-sistible</a> for Halloween lovers of all ages. From the perfect present for the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g3488/halloween-punch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween party" class="link ">Halloween party</a> ghostess with the mostest to a gift for the lucky person who celebrates a birthday during spooky season, every item on this list is totally fa-boo-lous. </p>
    These Fun Ghost Candles Will Get You in the Halloween Spirit—And They Make the Best Gifts

    Brace yourselves because it's officially spooky season. For those of us who are true Halloween lovers, there's nothing as exciting as when the temperatures start to drop, the leaves begin to fall, and the spookiest decorations start to make their annual appearances. While some people may think that Christmas is the time to give gifts, we completely disagree. There's no holiday quite as fun to surprise friends and family than Halloween.

    Whether you're gifting for an adult or a kid, this list is packed with presents that are eerie-sistible for Halloween lovers of all ages. From the perfect present for the Halloween party ghostess with the mostest to a gift for the lucky person who celebrates a birthday during spooky season, every item on this list is totally fa-boo-lous.

  • <p><strong>Kikkerland</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.19</strong></p><p>The wooden pieces of this stacking game are shaped like bones, so it'll be even more difficult than the Jenga of your childhood. Gotta love a Halloween-themed challenge!</p>
    1) Stack the Bones Game

    Kikkerland

    The wooden pieces of this stacking game are shaped like bones, so it'll be even more difficult than the Jenga of your childhood. Gotta love a Halloween-themed challenge!

  KatesLight
amazon.com
$15.80
    2) Cute Ghost Candle (Handmade)

    KatesLight

    amazon.com

    $15.80

  CJ&J-Home
amazon.com
$22.99
Pair your fuzzy slippers with this cozy Halloween blanket. During the day it makes for a great accent throw to decorate your home. And at night, it glows in the dark so you can see just the bats and stars.
    3) Glow in The Dark Blanket

    CJ&J-Home

    amazon.com

    $22.99

    Pair your fuzzy slippers with this cozy Halloween blanket. During the day it makes for a great accent throw to decorate your home. And at night, it glows in the dark so you can see just the bats and stars.

  DASH
amazon.com
$12.99
DASH makes these mini waffle makers for just about every holiday and we're obsessed with all of them. How could we resist this cute pumpkin? Pair it with some pumpkin spice pancake mix for an extra-special gift.
    4) Mini Pumpkin Waffle Maker

    DASH

    amazon.com

    $12.99

    DASH makes these mini waffle makers for just about every holiday and we're obsessed with all of them. How could we resist this cute pumpkin? Pair it with some pumpkin spice pancake mix for an extra-special gift.

  Rockridge Press
amazon.com
$10.19
Want to manifest good energy and send away the bad vibes? This "spell book" can help you. It has nearly 10,000 five-star reviews.
    5) 'The Spell Book for New Witches'

    Rockridge Press

    amazon.com

    $10.19

    Want to manifest good energy and send away the bad vibes? This "spell book" can help you. It has nearly 10,000 five-star reviews.

  etsy.com
$28.00
No Halloween party is complete without this set of wine glasses. Go for the stemless shown here or get stemmed glasses with glitter.
    6) Halloween Stemless Wine Glasses

    etsy.com

    $28.00

    No Halloween party is complete without this set of wine glasses. Go for the stemless shown here or get stemmed glasses with glitter.

  New
markandgraham.com
$26.00
This bandana also comes in a fall-ready plaid print and can be customized with their pet's name for a special touch.
    7) Foggy Dog Halloween Bandana

    New

    markandgraham.com

    $26.00

    This bandana also comes in a fall-ready plaid print and can be customized with their pet's name for a special touch.

  harry
harryanddavid.com
$13.99
With notes of orange and cognac, this whole bean coffee takes a different approach to the sweet and spicy pumpkin brews that are everywhere come fall.
    8) Witch's Brew Coffee

    harry

    harryanddavid.com

    $13.99

    With notes of orange and cognac, this whole bean coffee takes a different approach to the sweet and spicy pumpkin brews that are everywhere come fall.

  Candlewick
amazon.com
$10.88
Gustavo has a hard time making friends, but over the course of this picture book, the little ghost attempts to conquer his fear and meet new people. A great life lesson for everyone—no matter the season.
    9) 'Gustavo, the Shy Ghost'

    Candlewick

    amazon.com

    $10.88

    Gustavo has a hard time making friends, but over the course of this picture book, the little ghost attempts to conquer his fear and meet new people. A great life lesson for everyone—no matter the season.

  etsy.com
$32.99
For your crafty friends, why not surprise them with this embroidery kit? It doubles as the cutest season décor when they're finished.
    10) Halloween Witch Embroidery Kit

    etsy.com

    $32.99

    For your crafty friends, why not surprise them with this embroidery kit? It doubles as the cutest season décor when they're finished.

  New
markandgraham.com
$34.99
Their charcuterie just got a whole lot spookier. Leave this marble cheese board blank or customize it with whatever text you prefer.
    11) Ghost Marble Cheese Board

    New

    markandgraham.com

    $34.99

    Their charcuterie just got a whole lot spookier. Leave this marble cheese board blank or customize it with whatever text you prefer.

  williams-sonoma.com
$14.95
This pumpkin mug simply could not be more beautiful. They'll use it all season long!
    12) Sculptural Pumpkin Mug

    williams-sonoma.com

    $14.95

    This pumpkin mug simply could not be more beautiful. They'll use it all season long!

  TAZO
amazon.com
$28.49
Move over pumpkin spice lattes, because here's an autumnal drink for all the tea fans out there. If you're a fan of chai, you should definitely give the pumpkin spice flavor a try this fall.
    13) TAZO Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea (3 Pack)

    TAZO

    amazon.com

    $28.49

    Move over pumpkin spice lattes, because here's an autumnal drink for all the tea fans out there. If you're a fan of chai, you should definitely give the pumpkin spice flavor a try this fall.

  potterybarn.com
$24.50
Your fall dinner table will look even more festive with these pumpkin salt-and-pepper cellars.
    14) Pumpkin Shaped Stoneware Salt & Pepper Cellars

    potterybarn.com

    $24.50

    Your fall dinner table will look even more festive with these pumpkin salt-and-pepper cellars.

  uncommongoods.com
$19.00
Take your puzzle time to the next level with this murder mystery puzzle. As you read the story, you'll be able to put the pieces together and solve the crime when the final picture is complete.
    15) Murder Mystery Jigsaw Puzzle

    uncommongoods.com

    $19.00

    Take your puzzle time to the next level with this murder mystery puzzle. As you read the story, you'll be able to put the pieces together and solve the crime when the final picture is complete.

  WoodByStu
etsy.com
$15.00
This door mat uses a quote from this hilarious Vine video, but you don't even need to know the reference to enjoy it. You just have to love Halloween.
    16) 'I Love Halloween' Door Mat

    WoodByStu

    etsy.com

    $15.00

    This door mat uses a quote from this hilarious Vine video, but you don't even need to know the reference to enjoy it. You just have to love Halloween.

  Keewah
amazon.com
$9.99
These stainless steel cookie cutters are durable enough to stand up to multiple batches of Halloween cookies. They're also large enough to provide great cookie canvases for little ones to decorate.
    17) Large Halloween Cookie Cutter Set

    Keewah

    amazon.com

    $9.99

    These stainless steel cookie cutters are durable enough to stand up to multiple batches of Halloween cookies. They're also large enough to provide great cookie canvases for little ones to decorate.

  williams-sonoma.com
$59.95
Another epic Halloween beverage holder are these black goblets. How awesome would these look at an autumnal dinner party?
    18) Black Matte & Copper Wine Glasses, Set of 4

    williams-sonoma.com

    $59.95

    Another epic Halloween beverage holder are these black goblets. How awesome would these look at an autumnal dinner party?

  williams-sonoma.com
$49.95
While on the topic of beverages, it never hurts to have some on-theme ice cubes. This mold gives you ice in the shape of skulls. Your cocktails are about to look way more spooky.
    19) Skull Etched Glass & Ice Mold Set

    williams-sonoma.com

    $49.95

    While on the topic of beverages, it never hurts to have some on-theme ice cubes. This mold gives you ice in the shape of skulls. Your cocktails are about to look way more spooky.

  Anton Publications
amazon.com
$22.99
These charade cards prompt players to act out the holiday's most iconic people, places, things, songs, and movies. Any game night is instantly more fun with this activity.
    20) Halloween Charades

    Anton Publications

    amazon.com

    $22.99

    These charade cards prompt players to act out the holiday's most iconic people, places, things, songs, and movies. Any game night is instantly more fun with this activity.

  ZenBathCandiesLLC
etsy.com
$6.39
Take a relaxing fall bubble bath with these cauldron bath bombs. Each color has a different scent, and you can keep the plastic cauldron to put little treats in later.
    21) Cauldron Bath Bomb

    ZenBathCandiesLLC

    etsy.com

    $6.39

    Take a relaxing fall bubble bath with these cauldron bath bombs. Each color has a different scent, and you can keep the plastic cauldron to put little treats in later.

  Pick Your Poison
amazon.com
$19.79
Pick Your Poison is a "would you rather?" style card game that challenges everyone to think about what scenarios they'd rather be in. It's family friendly for all ages.
    22) Pick Your Poison Card Game

    Pick Your Poison

    amazon.com

    $19.79

    Pick Your Poison is a "would you rather?" style card game that challenges everyone to think about what scenarios they'd rather be in. It's family friendly for all ages.

  williams-sonoma.com
$199.95
Speaking of dinner parties, these cast-iron pumpkin-shaped dishes not only help deliver excellently cooked food, but they also look great when displayed on the table.
    23) Staub Enameled Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocotte

    williams-sonoma.com

    $199.95

    Speaking of dinner parties, these cast-iron pumpkin-shaped dishes not only help deliver excellently cooked food, but they also look great when displayed on the table.

  Northern Brewer
amazon.com
$55.99
Make your own seasonal brew with this pumpkin ale kit. If the directions are followed correctly, the end result should be a malty, spice-infused pumpkin flavored beverage. It makes five gallons of beer.
    24) Smashing Pumpkin Amber Ale Extract Beer Recipe Kit

    Northern Brewer

    amazon.com

    $55.99

    Make your own seasonal brew with this pumpkin ale kit. If the directions are followed correctly, the end result should be a malty, spice-infused pumpkin flavored beverage. It makes five gallons of beer.

  potterybarn.com
$29.50
If you prefer more of a neutral color palette in your home, look no further than these soft pumpkin pillows. They come in three colors and will match your home decor a little better than anything garishly orange.
    25) Cozy Pumpkin Pillows

    potterybarn.com

    $29.50

    If you prefer more of a neutral color palette in your home, look no further than these soft pumpkin pillows. They come in three colors and will match your home decor a little better than anything garishly orange.

  LinaStudioDesign
etsy.com
$11.52
Grab a Halloween themed shirt for every member of your family, big and small. The shirts come in a ton of different sizes and colors and the text can be customized however you'd like.
    26) Family Boo Shirts

    LinaStudioDesign

    etsy.com

    $11.52

    Grab a Halloween themed shirt for every member of your family, big and small. The shirts come in a ton of different sizes and colors and the text can be customized however you'd like.

  williams-sonoma.com
$69.95
For the Harry Potter fan in your life, this Hedwig the owl cookie jar is perfect for storing all that trick-or-treat candy. It makes great year-round decor, too.
    27) Hedwig Cookie Jar

    williams-sonoma.com

    $69.95

    For the Harry Potter fan in your life, this Hedwig the owl cookie jar is perfect for storing all that trick-or-treat candy. It makes great year-round decor, too.

  harry
harryanddavid.com
$89.99
Adults can't go trick-or-treating, but they can have gift packages delivered to their door, and that's the next best thing. These are grown up treats—cheese, crackers, honey, and assorted meats. Yum.
    28) Front Porch Perfection Artisan Gift Assortment

    harry

    harryanddavid.com

    $89.99

    Adults can't go trick-or-treating, but they can have gift packages delivered to their door, and that's the next best thing. These are grown up treats—cheese, crackers, honey, and assorted meats. Yum.

  UncommonGoods
uncommongoods.com
$20.00
This game is perfect for a Halloween party, and it's fun for all ages. "We used it at a family party with children and seniors. All were engaged and had fun," said one five-star review.
    29)

    UncommonGoods

    uncommongoods.com

    $20.00

    This game is perfect for a Halloween party, and it's fun for all ages. "We used it at a family party with children and seniors. All were engaged and had fun," said one five-star review.

  • <p><strong>meri meri</strong></p><p>merimeri.com</p><p><strong>$80.00</strong></p><p>Have you ever seen a cuter witch? This sweet little doll can be dressed in all kinds of outfits and comes with a unique identity. Her hat also doubles as a hair clip for anyone playing with her. The little ones in your life are sure to love her.</p>
    30) Luna Witch Doll

    meri meri

    merimeri.com

    $80.00

    Have you ever seen a cuter witch? This sweet little doll can be dressed in all kinds of outfits and comes with a unique identity. Her hat also doubles as a hair clip for anyone playing with her. The little ones in your life are sure to love her.

