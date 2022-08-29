The Halloween Costume Everyone Was Wearing The Year You Were Born
The Halloween Costume Everyone Was Wearing The Year You Were Born
1950: Norma Desmond From Sunset BoulevardGetty Images
1951: Alice in WonderlandWalt Disney
1952: Singin’ in the RainGetty Images
1953: Peter PanWalt Disney
1954: GodzillaGetty Images
1955: Rebel Without a CauseGetty Images
1956: Anna Leonowens From The King and IGetty Images
1957: Julie Andrews as CinderellaGordon Parks - Getty Images
1958: Madeleine Elster From VertigoGetty Images
1959: Marilyn MonroeGetty Images
1960: Marion Crane in PsychoGetty Images
1961: Holly Golightly From Breakfast at Tiffany’sGetty Images
1962: JFK and Jackie OBettmann - Getty Images
1963: The Lucy ShowCBS Photo Archive - Getty Images
1964: Elizabeth TaylorGetty Images
1965: The Rolling StonesGetty Images
1966: Star TrekGetty Images
1967: I Dream of JeannieGetty Images
1968: CasperHarvey Comics
1969: Elvis PresleyGetty Images
1970: The BeatlesGetty Images
1971: Willy WonkaSilver Screen Collection - Getty Images
1972: The GodfatherGetty Images
1973: Jan BradyCBS
1974: Daisy Buchanan from The Great GatsbyParamount
1975: JawsUniversal Pictures
1976: Rocky BalboaUnited Artists
1977: Princess LeiaGetty Images
1978: Tony Manero from Saturday Night FeverGetty Images
1979: SupermanWarner Bros.
1980: Daisy Duke from The Dukes of HazzardGetty Images
1981: Indiana JonesParamount
1982: AnnieColumbia Pictures
1983: MadonnaGetty Images
1984: The Crew From GhostbustersGetty Images
1985: Marty McFly from Back to the FutureUniversal Pictures
1986: Jem and the HologramsHasbro
1987: RoboCopOrion Pictures
1988: GarfieldCBS
1989: BatmanWarner Bros.
1990: Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesNew Line Cinema
1991: Morticia AddamsGetty Images
1992: CatwomanGetty Images
1993: A Dinosaur from Jurassic ParkGetty Images
1994: A Lion from The Lion KingDisney
1995: The Star Trek CastCBS
1996: ScreamDimensions Films
1997: Spice GirlsGetty Images
1998: The Big LebowskiMondadori Portfolio - Getty Images
1999: TarzanDisney
2000: Fred FlintstoneUniversal Pictures
2001: Josie and the PussycatsUniversal Pictures
2002: Hermoine GrangerWarner Bros.
2003: Spider-ManGetty Images
2004: Jack SparrowGetty Images
2005: The Grey's Anatomy CastABC
2006: V from V for VendettaWarner Bros.
2007: Hannah MontanaGetty Images
2008: The High School Musical CastDisney
2009: Lady GagaGetty Images
2010: Princess TianaDisney
2011: Sue SylvesterGetty Images
2012: Katniss EverdeenLionsgate
2013: Iron ManMarvel
2014: Anna From FrozenDisney
2015: Harley Quinn from Suicide SquadDC/Warner Bros. Pictures
2016: The Kids From Stranger ThingsNetflix
2017: Wonder WomanWarner Bros.
2018: The NunNew Line Cinema
2019: HustlersSTXfilms
2020: 'Baby Yoda' from The MandalorianDisney
2021: Cruella de VilDisney