1 / 5

Love at Daisy Hills

Saturday, September 19 at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Jo's (played by Cindy Busby) failing family business brings her ex-boyfriend, Blake (played by Marshall Williams), back to town — but even as the two quarrel over the best way to turn a profit, sparks fly.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.