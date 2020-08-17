These Hair-Dryer Brushes Are Legit Taking Over the World

If you’ve looked at TikTok or Instagram even once in the last month, you’ve probably been inundated with videos and pics of people blowing out their hair with a hair-dryer brush. You know, the things that look like fat round brushes, but with a cord? And even though these hot-air brushes aren’t exactly new (they’ve been around for decades—just ask your mom), they’ve recently become incredibly trend and popular again, thanks to, shock, social media. But wait…



What are hair-dryer brushes?

Yeah, let’s get on the same page. A hair dryer-brush is a corded round brush that blows heat from the inside out to dry your hair as you brush, twirl, and style it. Basically, it combines your blow dryer and your round brush so you legit only need one tool to blow-out your hair (plus, obviously, a very good heat protectant spray). The result? Straight, yet bouncy hair.



Are hair-dryer brushes good?

It depends on your hair texture and skill level. If you’re someone who absolutely cannot give yourself a professional-looking blow out at home—especially if you have curly or thick hair—then yes, a hot-hair brush is definitely a good tool to try. But if you’re someone who is pretty skilled with a round brush and a blow dryer already, you might not find that it leaves your hair as smooth and sleek as your usual combo.



K, now onto what you came here for: The 12 best hair-dryer brushes for every hair type, preference, and budget.

