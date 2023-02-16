Hailey Bieber And Jennifer Garner’s Alo Leggings Are 40 Percent Off Right Now

  • <p>Presidents Day is an underrated time to shop. From sales on <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a42660640/best-presidents-day-mattress-sales/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mattresses" class="link ">mattresses</a> to <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g27828/new-classic-white-sneakers-to-buy-now/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sneakers" class="link ">sneakers</a>, and almost everything in between, it’s a fantastic time to save. Plus, let’s be real—upgrading your wardrobe is never a bad idea. So, why not cash in on low prices from your fave brands like <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42939524%2Falo-yoga-presidents-day-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lululemon" class="link ">Lululemon</a> and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42939524%2Falo-yoga-presidents-day-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alo Yoga" class="link ">Alo Yoga</a>? </p><p>Speaking of Alo, you’ll be happy to know that the brand—loved by celebs like <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/a42743976/hailey-bieber-ugg-mini-restock/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hailey Bieber" class="link ">Hailey Bieber</a>, <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g40579639/amazon-prime-day-alo-yoga-leggings-sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kendall Jenner" class="link ">Kendall Jenner</a>, and even Jennifer Garner—is having a Presidents Day sale you just can’t miss. Right now, you can score deals up to 40 percent off new workout gear.</p><p>Fashion editors are huge fans of the athleisure brand for their ultra comfortable and versatile pieces, like these <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a39397206/alo-yoga-flare-pants-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:editor-tested flare yoga pants" class="link ">editor-tested flare yoga pants</a> that can can take you from an early morning workout to a day at the office. </p><p>Below, see our top 15 picks from <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fpages%2Fsale&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42939524%2Falo-yoga-presidents-day-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Alo Yoga sale" class="link ">the Alo Yoga sale</a>. Whether you’re on the hunt for <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g25602198/cozy-sweatpants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cozy sweatpants" class="link ">cozy sweatpants</a> for your WFH days or <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw6162r-high-waist-vapor-short-black-camouflage&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42939524%2Falo-yoga-presidents-day-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:biker shorts" class="link ">biker shorts</a> for those warm weather days, the sale section is hot right now. </p>
    Hailey Bieber And Jennifer Garner’s Alo Leggings Are 40 Percent Off Right Now

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw9392r-ribbed-blissful-bra-blue-skies&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42939524%2Falo-yoga-presidents-day-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This sports bra made from soft ribbed fabric is designed with a flattering Y-back and V-neck front. It offers light support, comes with removable cups, and is available in soft pastel and classic, neutral colors. </p>
    Ribbed Blissful Bra

    Alo Yoga

    This sports bra made from soft ribbed fabric is designed with a flattering Y-back and V-neck front. It offers light support, comes with removable cups, and is available in soft pastel and classic, neutral colors.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw51033r-high-waist-ribbed-whisper-pant-athletic-heather-grey&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42939524%2Falo-yoga-presidents-day-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who doesn’t love a <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g25602198/cozy-sweatpants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cozy sweatpant" class="link ">cozy sweatpant</a>? This high-waisted pair has a soft elastic waistband, ankle cuffs, and a relaxed leg for a comfortable fit. They’re sure to be your new errand-running and WFH pants. </p>
    High-Waist Ribbed Whisper Pant

    Alo Yoga

    Who doesn’t love a cozy sweatpant? This high-waisted pair has a soft elastic waistband, ankle cuffs, and a relaxed leg for a comfortable fit. They’re sure to be your new errand-running and WFH pants.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$19.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fa0054u-airlift-headband-raisin&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42939524%2Falo-yoga-presidents-day-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Throw on the AirLift headband when you need to keep sweat and hair off your face during pilates, spin classes, or at-home workouts. It’s made with sweat-wicking material and is built with no-slip grips to help it stay in place as you work out. </p>
    Airlift Headband

    Alo Yoga

    Throw on the AirLift headband when you need to keep sweat and hair off your face during pilates, spin classes, or at-home workouts. It’s made with sweat-wicking material and is built with no-slip grips to help it stay in place as you work out.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$94.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw51109r-airbrush-high-waist-7-8-flutter-legging-california-sand&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42939524%2Falo-yoga-presidents-day-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>An <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a39397206/alo-yoga-flare-pants-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:editor-favorite" class="link ">editor-favorite</a>, these flared yoga pants are comfortable, versatile, and chic. The split hem at the front adds chic detail, so the pants are easy to dress up or down depending on your activity for the day. </p>
    Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Flutter Legging

    Alo Yoga

    An editor-favorite, these flared yoga pants are comfortable, versatile, and chic. The split hem at the front adds chic detail, so the pants are easy to dress up or down depending on your activity for the day.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$77.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw5561r-high-waist-airlift-legging-blue-skies&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42939524%2Falo-yoga-presidents-day-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The AirLift leggings are perfect for sweaty workouts. They’re designed with a second-skin feel, and their fabric is breathable, moisture-wicking, and smoothening for a lifted, sculpted look.</p>
    High-Waist Airlift Legging

    Alo Yoga

    The AirLift leggings are perfect for sweaty workouts. They’re designed with a second-skin feel, and their fabric is breathable, moisture-wicking, and smoothening for a lifted, sculpted look.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$94.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw4424r-velour-glimmer-full-zip-hoodie-steel-blue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42939524%2Falo-yoga-presidents-day-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This zip-up hoodie is made of soft velour fabric you’ll want to wrap yourself up in. Plus, it’s so on-trend right now. The hoodie has a cinched waist and drop shoulders to give it that just-right oversized, yet flattering fit. </p>
    Velour Glimmer Full Zip Hoodie

    Alo Yoga

    This zip-up hoodie is made of soft velour fabric you’ll want to wrap yourself up in. Plus, it’s so on-trend right now. The hoodie has a cinched waist and drop shoulders to give it that just-right oversized, yet flattering fit.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$44.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw9355r-airlift-intrigue-bra-sterling&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42939524%2Falo-yoga-presidents-day-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Shop the Airlift Intrigue Bra in any of the 11 color options, and you’ll find yourself wearing it time and time again. The smoothing and lifting bra is made with adjustable straps, offers light support, and keeps you dry thanks to its sweat-wicking properties. </p>
    Airlift Intrigue Bra

    Alo Yoga

    Shop the Airlift Intrigue Bra in any of the 11 color options, and you’ll find yourself wearing it time and time again. The smoothing and lifting bra is made with adjustable straps, offers light support, and keeps you dry thanks to its sweat-wicking properties.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw5987r-ribbed-high-waist-7-8-blissful-legging-cranberry&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42939524%2Falo-yoga-presidents-day-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These high-waisted leggings hit right above your ankle for a slightly cropped look and are made out of a soft ribbed fabric that’s ultra comfy for lounging or running errands. The leggings are also made with four-way stretch for a super comfortable fit. </p>
    Ribbed High-Waist 7/8 Blissful Legging

    Alo Yoga

    These high-waisted leggings hit right above your ankle for a slightly cropped look and are made out of a soft ribbed fabric that’s ultra comfy for lounging or running errands. The leggings are also made with four-way stretch for a super comfortable fit.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$47.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw1407r-choice-polo-buttercup&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42939524%2Falo-yoga-presidents-day-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Choice Polo is a trendy pick for spring that fits right in with the tennis skirt trend, but you can also pair it with leggings or shorts. You can grab it in three light shades—yellow, pink, and blue. </p>
    Choice Polo

    Alo Yoga

    The Choice Polo is a trendy pick for spring that fits right in with the tennis skirt trend, but you can also pair it with leggings or shorts. You can grab it in three light shades—yellow, pink, and blue.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw6137r-alosoft-aura-short-zinc-heather&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42939524%2Falo-yoga-presidents-day-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Biker short season is almost here, so scoop up the Alosoft Aura Short if you like pants with a really short inseam. They’re also designed with four-way stretch, so your movement will never feel restricted. </p>
    Alosoft Aura Short

    Alo Yoga

    Biker short season is almost here, so scoop up the Alosoft Aura Short if you like pants with a really short inseam. They’re also designed with four-way stretch, so your movement will never feel restricted.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$61.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw9492r-vapor-aurora-take-charge-bra-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42939524%2Falo-yoga-presidents-day-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This sports bra pick offers light to medium support for your workouts and activities. It comes in a trendy print that doesn’t feel overwhelming and the bra is also designed with a fun criss-cross strapped back. </p>
    Vapor Aurora Take Charge Bra

    Alo Yoga

    This sports bra pick offers light to medium support for your workouts and activities. It comes in a trendy print that doesn’t feel overwhelming and the bra is also designed with a fun criss-cross strapped back.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw1367r-kick-it-crop-tee-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42939524%2Falo-yoga-presidents-day-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Throw this tee over your sports bra for a little more coverage. The cinched hemline makes it have an ultra-cropped fit, but the baggy shoulders allow for a wide range of motion. The shirt is a favorite for street style looks and cool gym ’fits. </p>
    Kick It Crop Tee

    Alo Yoga

    Throw this tee over your sports bra for a little more coverage. The cinched hemline makes it have an ultra-cropped fit, but the baggy shoulders allow for a wide range of motion. The shirt is a favorite for street style looks and cool gym ’fits.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw6162r-high-waist-vapor-short-black-camouflage&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42939524%2Falo-yoga-presidents-day-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A longer length biker short option, the Vapor Short is made out of ultra-light fabric that’s meant to feel like a second skin. It’s high-waisted for extra coverage up top, and super breathable, so you stay dry all day. </p>
    High-Waist Vapor Short

    Alo Yoga

    A longer length biker short option, the Vapor Short is made out of ultra-light fabric that’s meant to feel like a second skin. It’s high-waisted for extra coverage up top, and super breathable, so you stay dry all day.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$54.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw6237r-accolade-sweat-short-raspberry-sorbet&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42939524%2Falo-yoga-presidents-day-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These ultra comfortable sweat shorts provide awesome coverage without making you feel closed in like biker shorts do. They’re loose to give you full range of motion and can also be paired with a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw3550rg-accolade-hoodie-raspberry-sorbet&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42939524%2Falo-yoga-presidents-day-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matching hoodie" class="link ">matching hoodie</a>. </p>
    Accolade Sweat Short

    Alo Yoga

    These ultra comfortable sweat shorts provide awesome coverage without making you feel closed in like biker shorts do. They’re loose to give you full range of motion and can also be paired with a matching hoodie.

  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw5966r-illusion-seamless-high-waist-legging-anthracite-highlighter&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42939524%2Falo-yoga-presidents-day-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These leggings will add a nice pop of color to your workout outfit. The seamless fabric makes the workout pants soft and stretchy. Plus, the criss-cross stripe pattern accentuates your figure.</p>
    Illusion Seamless High-Waist Legging

    Alo Yoga

    These leggings will add a nice pop of color to your workout outfit. The seamless fabric makes the workout pants soft and stretchy. Plus, the criss-cross stripe pattern accentuates your figure.

Alo Yoga leggings worn by Hailey Bieber are 40 percent off during Presidents Day deals. Shop Alo Yoga's Presidents' Day sale on workout clothes and athleisure.

