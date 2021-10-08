H&M Home collaborates with 3 female artists for stylish accessories range

  • <p><strong>H&M Home has collaborated with three female artists — creative duo <strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/sacree_frangine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sacrée Frangine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sacrée Frangine</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/brunnamancuso/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brunna Mancuso" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brunna Mancuso</a></strong> and Berlin-based <strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/dianaejaita/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Diana Ejaita" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Diana Ejaita</a></strong> — for a collection of personal pieces for the home. </strong></p><p>Available to buy in selected stores and <a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_gb/free-form-campaigns/7044c-artist-collab-diana-ejaita-sacree-frangine-brunna-mancuso.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:online" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">online</a> now, the 'For the Love of Art' range includes graphic cushions, blankets, ceramics and decorative posters to spruce up every corner of the home. Celebrating smaller arts and crafts businesses, all of the talented artists have been chosen by H&M Home to express their style through various homeware pieces. </p><p>Take a look at the gorgeous range below...</p>
    H&M Home collaborates with 3 female artists for stylish accessories range

    H&M Home has collaborated with three female artists — creative duo Sacrée Frangine, Brunna Mancuso and Berlin-based Diana Ejaita — for a collection of personal pieces for the home.

    Available to buy in selected stores and online now, the 'For the Love of Art' range includes graphic cushions, blankets, ceramics and decorative posters to spruce up every corner of the home. Celebrating smaller arts and crafts businesses, all of the talented artists have been chosen by H&M Home to express their style through various homeware pieces.

    Take a look at the gorgeous range below...

  • <p>Looking to brighten up an empty wall space? Designed by Brunna Mancuso at her art studio in São Paolo, Brazil, each poster in the collection has been made using various techniques, including watercolour, gouache, and acrylics.</p><p>Speaking about the inspiration behind drawing women, Brunna says: 'We are so powerful and delicate at the same time. I like to explore that in my work through the expressive brush strokes, the textures, the shapes, and colours. I'd love it if every woman on the planet felt as confident as the women I paint.'</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www2.hm.com/en_gb/productpage.1009580006.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
    1) Wall posters, £19.99

    Looking to brighten up an empty wall space? Designed by Brunna Mancuso at her art studio in São Paolo, Brazil, each poster in the collection has been made using various techniques, including watercolour, gouache, and acrylics.

    Speaking about the inspiration behind drawing women, Brunna says: 'We are so powerful and delicate at the same time. I like to explore that in my work through the expressive brush strokes, the textures, the shapes, and colours. I'd love it if every woman on the planet felt as confident as the women I paint.'

  • <p>Display your favourite plant in this stunning stoneware pot, created by Célia Amroune and Aline Kpade from Sacrée Frangine in their Paris studio. Right up our street, it features colours inspired by Mediterranean shores and has a timeless matte finish. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www2.hm.com/en_gb/productpage.1009577001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
    2) Stoneware plant pot, £19.99

    Display your favourite plant in this stunning stoneware pot, created by Célia Amroune and Aline Kpade from Sacrée Frangine in their Paris studio. Right up our street, it features colours inspired by Mediterranean shores and has a timeless matte finish.

  • <p>Created by Brunna Mancuso, this stunning female illustrative poster has been printed on sturdy 300 gsm paper with a slightly glossy finish. It's the perfect expressive piece to decorate your wall with.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www2.hm.com/en_gb/productpage.1009580001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
    3) Illustrative poster, £19.99

    Created by Brunna Mancuso, this stunning female illustrative poster has been printed on sturdy 300 gsm paper with a slightly glossy finish. It's the perfect expressive piece to decorate your wall with.

  • <p>Accentuate your decor with Italian-Nigerian Diana Ejaita's colourful cushions. Featuring images that portray the strength of femininity, each cushion cover has an embroidered motif on the front depicting a close conversation. They're right at the top of our wish list...</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www2.hm.com/en_gb/productpage.1009279001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
    4) Colourful cushions, £29.99

    Accentuate your decor with Italian-Nigerian Diana Ejaita's colourful cushions. Featuring images that portray the strength of femininity, each cushion cover has an embroidered motif on the front depicting a close conversation. They're right at the top of our wish list...

  • <p>This beautiful stoneware plant pot created by duo Sacrée Frangine features sun-ripened oranges on a cream background. </p><p>'Our pieces in the collection are gentle reminders to take time. Take time to dream, to contemplate a beautiful landscape, to smile, to spend time with people you love or miss,' say Célia Amroune and Aline Kpade from Sacrée Frangine.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www2.hm.com/en_gb/productpage.1009576001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p>
    5) Oranges plant pot, £34.99

    This beautiful stoneware plant pot created by duo Sacrée Frangine features sun-ripened oranges on a cream background.

    'Our pieces in the collection are gentle reminders to take time. Take time to dream, to contemplate a beautiful landscape, to smile, to spend time with people you love or miss,' say Célia Amroune and Aline Kpade from Sacrée Frangine.

  • <p>'For this collection, I was thinking of people being in dialogue with the environment; messages that inspire us to make choices in respect of nature,' says Diana Ejaita. 'I think these types of reflections are fundamental nowadays.'</p><p>Place this wool-blend blanket over your sofa or bed for a cosy winter refresh. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www2.hm.com/en_gb/productpage.1009280001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
    6) Wool-blend blanket, £49.99

    'For this collection, I was thinking of people being in dialogue with the environment; messages that inspire us to make choices in respect of nature,' says Diana Ejaita. 'I think these types of reflections are fundamental nowadays.'

    Place this wool-blend blanket over your sofa or bed for a cosy winter refresh.

  • <p>Designed by duo Sacrée Frangine, this beautiful large terracotta vase is inspired by feminine themes that explore the beauty of simple things and everyday life.</p><p>'Our pieces in the collection are gentle reminders to take time. Take time to dream, to contemplate a beautiful landscape, to smile, to spend time with people you love or miss,' says the creative duo. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www2.hm.com/en_gb/productpage.0998162001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p><p><strong>Follow House Beautiful on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/housebeautifuluk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a>.</strong></p>
    7) Large terracotta vase, £39.99

    Designed by duo Sacrée Frangine, this beautiful large terracotta vase is inspired by feminine themes that explore the beauty of simple things and everyday life.

    'Our pieces in the collection are gentle reminders to take time. Take time to dream, to contemplate a beautiful landscape, to smile, to spend time with people you love or miss,' says the creative duo.

    Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

