61 Luxe Gift Ideas for the Man Who Has Everything

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Gift-giving season can be especially stressful if your list includes one or more tricky recipients. If you tend to be stumped over luxury gifts for men, we're here to help. Whether you’re shopping for dad, brother, boyfriend, or a close, platonic friend, the goal is to find something they’ll actually use without it feeling too practical. Some of the options ahead are luxuries (read: a splurge) while others just feel fancy, while still <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g4452/gifts-under-100/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coming in at under $100" class="link ">coming in at under $100</a> (if you're looking for <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g6487/gifts-under-20/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts under $20" class="link ">gifts under $20</a>, here's another guide for you).<br><br>If you're an expert when it comes to <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g4447/luxury-gifts-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:luxury women's gifts" class="link ">luxury women's gifts</a> but currently at a loss of where to start,<a href="https://www.instagram.com/jiandeleon/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jian DeLeon" class="link "> Jian DeLeon</a>, the director of fashion and editorial for <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4473%2Fmens-holiday-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Men" class="link ">Nordstrom Men</a>, recommends zeroing in on their day-to-day needs and offering small upgrades. <em>“</em>Elevated purposeful items that demonstrate a certain degree of thoughtfulness,” he suggests. “Like a Caran D'Ache pen for a man who likes to write things down, or a Jason Markk sneaker cleaning kit for the footwear enthusiasts in your life.” <br><br>While it’s best to tread lightly when buying them something related to a hobby they’re particularly knowledgable about (unless they specifically ask for it), small but welcome upgrades like a new <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g40252922/best-skincare-products-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shaving kit" class="link ">shaving kit</a> or refreshed camping gear will make his life easier. If he's tech-savvy, there are <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g4475/tech-gifts-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:electronic gifts" class="link ">electronic gifts</a> and even <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38096608/best-gifts-on-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon gifts" class="link ">Amazon gifts</a> that make life a breeze (and have quick deliveries). DeLeon also suggests, "I can see <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/fashion-week/g39294989/best-fall-jewelry-trends-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jewelry" class="link ">jewelry</a> and other accessories on the horizon for men." So, if he's one to keep up with trends, consider a new bag or necklace. <br><br>Ahead is a selection of items bound to make a positive difference in his life. Continue on to shop some of our favorite high-end items and little luxuries to buy your loved ones at any time of year.<br></p>
    Gift-giving season can be especially stressful if your list includes one or more tricky recipients. If you tend to be stumped over luxury gifts for men, we're here to help. Whether you’re shopping for dad, brother, boyfriend, or a close, platonic friend, the goal is to find something they’ll actually use without it feeling too practical. Some of the options ahead are luxuries (read: a splurge) while others just feel fancy, while still coming in at under $100 (if you're looking for gifts under $20, here's another guide for you).

    If you're an expert when it comes to luxury women's gifts but currently at a loss of where to start, Jian DeLeon, the director of fashion and editorial for Nordstrom Men, recommends zeroing in on their day-to-day needs and offering small upgrades. Elevated purposeful items that demonstrate a certain degree of thoughtfulness,” he suggests. “Like a Caran D'Ache pen for a man who likes to write things down, or a Jason Markk sneaker cleaning kit for the footwear enthusiasts in your life.”

    While it’s best to tread lightly when buying them something related to a hobby they’re particularly knowledgable about (unless they specifically ask for it), small but welcome upgrades like a new shaving kit or refreshed camping gear will make his life easier. If he's tech-savvy, there are electronic gifts and even Amazon gifts that make life a breeze (and have quick deliveries). DeLeon also suggests, "I can see jewelry and other accessories on the horizon for men." So, if he's one to keep up with trends, consider a new bag or necklace.

    Ahead is a selection of items bound to make a positive difference in his life. Continue on to shop some of our favorite high-end items and little luxuries to buy your loved ones at any time of year.

  • <p><strong>Ami</strong></p><p>amiparis.com</p><p><strong>$330.00</strong></p><p>A sleek black wallet is always a good idea.</p>
    Wallet

    Ami

    amiparis.com

    $330.00

    A sleek black wallet is always a good idea.

  • <p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$82.00</strong></p><p>DeLeon suggests a luxe candle as a gift option. "It’s the kind of extravagance a man might not necessarily buy for himself but will certainly appreciate," he sugests.</p>
    Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle at Nordstrom

    nordstrom.com

    $82.00

    DeLeon suggests a luxe candle as a gift option. "It’s the kind of extravagance a man might not necessarily buy for himself but will certainly appreciate," he sugests.

  • <p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>apple.com</p><p><strong>$449.00</strong></p><p>A smartwatch he won't want to take off — whether he's working out or taking meetings. </p>
    Watch Series 8

    Apple

    apple.com

    $449.00

    A smartwatch he won't want to take off — whether he's working out or taking meetings.

  • <p><strong>Patagonia</strong></p><p>patagonia.com</p><p><strong>$229.00</strong></p><p>This functional down jacket is the perfect pick for camping and hiking.</p>
    Nano Puff Jacket

    Patagonia

    patagonia.com

    $229.00

    This functional down jacket is the perfect pick for camping and hiking.

  • <p><strong>Prada</strong></p><p>prada.com</p><p><strong>$1950.00</strong></p><p>He's not a regular dad, he wears Prada.</p>
    Short-Sleeved Silk Shirt

    Prada

    prada.com

    $1950.00

    He's not a regular dad, he wears Prada.

  • <p><strong>Birkenstock</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p>A year-round alternative to the classic Arizona sandals. </p>
    Boston Soft Clog

    Birkenstock

    nordstrom.com

    $150.00

    A year-round alternative to the classic Arizona sandals.

  • <p><strong>Bottega Veneta</strong></p><p>bottegaveneta.com</p><p><strong>$5400.00</strong></p><p>Up his travel game by about a million.</p>
    Classic Intrecciato Duffle

    Bottega Veneta

    bottegaveneta.com

    $5400.00

    Up his travel game by about a million.

  • <p><strong>Lacoste</strong></p><p>apc-us.com</p><p><strong>$220.00</strong></p><p>A cool collaboration for a cool dad.</p>
    LACOSTE x A.P.C. Sweater

    Lacoste

    apc-us.com

    $220.00

    A cool collaboration for a cool dad.

  • <p><strong>Bang & Olufsen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$152.22</strong></p><p>Go ahead and let him bring Spotify to the beach.</p>
    Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore

    Bang & Olufsen

    amazon.com

    $152.22

    Go ahead and let him bring Spotify to the beach.

  • <p><strong>KYX</strong></p><p><strong>$299.00</strong></p><p>Feed his insatiability for new sneakers with a KYX membership. (Top tier only.)</p>
    Sneaker Rental Membership - (Diamond)

    KYX

    $299.00

    Feed his insatiability for new sneakers with a KYX membership. (Top tier only.)

  • <p><strong>Loro Piana</strong></p><p>Mr. Porter</p><p><strong>$1725.00</strong></p><p>Nothing says luxury quite like a cashmere sweater. </p>
    Cable-Knit Baby Cashmere Sweater

    Loro Piana

    Mr. Porter

    $1725.00

    Nothing says luxury quite like a cashmere sweater.

  • <p><strong>Madre Mezcal</strong></p><p>oldtowntequila.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p>The next best thing to a trip to Oxaca.</p>
    Madre Mezcal Ensamble 750ml

    Madre Mezcal

    oldtowntequila.com

    $49.99

    The next best thing to a trip to Oxaca.

  • <p><strong>Loewe</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$1250.00</strong></p><p>The blanket he never knew he needed. </p>
    Logo-Appliquéd Fringed Striped Mohair-Blend Blanket

    Loewe

    mrporter.com

    $1250.00

    The blanket he never knew he needed.

  • <p><strong>ENO</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p>If he enjoys the outdoors, this hammock will surely come in handy come nap time.</p>
    DoubleNest Hammock

    ENO

    rei.com

    $75.00

    If he enjoys the outdoors, this hammock will surely come in handy come nap time.

  • <p><strong>Louis Vuitton</strong></p><p><strong>$7450.00</strong></p><p>Keep his beloved watches somewhere as polished as they are.</p>
    Watch Case

    Louis Vuitton

    $7450.00

    Keep his beloved watches somewhere as polished as they are.

  • <p><strong>Gucci</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$1890.00</strong></p><p>Gucci’s briefcase is emblazoned in the house’s signature print, guaranteeing it lasts in his closet for years to come. </p>
    Leather-Trimmed Monogrammed Coated-Canvas Briefcase

    Gucci

    mrporter.com

    $1890.00

    Gucci’s briefcase is emblazoned in the house’s signature print, guaranteeing it lasts in his closet for years to come.

  • <p><strong>Assouline</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$995.00</strong></p><p>The cigar-lover in your life will love receiving a box set of books on his favorite topic.</p>
    The Impossible Collection of Cigars Hardcover Book Box Set

    Assouline

    mrporter.com

    $995.00

    The cigar-lover in your life will love receiving a box set of books on his favorite topic.

  • <p><strong>Hermès </strong></p><p><strong>$720.00</strong></p><p>Swap out his favorite loafers with a luxe pair of driving shoes from Hermès.</p>
    Enzo Loafer

    Hermès

    $720.00

    Swap out his favorite loafers with a luxe pair of driving shoes from Hermès.

  • <p><strong>Aesop</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$110.00</strong></p><p>Give him the gift of choice with this trio set.</p>
    Aromatique Room Spray Trio Set

    Aesop

    ssense.com

    $110.00

    Give him the gift of choice with this trio set.

  • <p><strong>Don Julio</strong></p><p><strong>$140.00</strong></p><p>A beverage option fit for the life of the party. </p>
    Don Julio 1942

    Don Julio

    $140.00

    A beverage option fit for the life of the party.

  • <p><strong>Bernard James</strong></p><p>bernardjames.com</p><p><strong>$375.00</strong></p><p>The unisex ear cuff from Brooklyn-based designer Bernard James is a great gift for the man in your life who appreciates a <em>good</em> piece of jewelry.</p>
    Mirror Gold Ear Cuff Micro

    Bernard James

    bernardjames.com

    $375.00

    The unisex ear cuff from Brooklyn-based designer Bernard James is a great gift for the man in your life who appreciates a good piece of jewelry.

  • <p><strong>Montblanc</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$610.00</strong></p><p>Update his everyday essentials with Montblanc’s must-have pen set. </p>
    Meisterstück Leather Cardholder and Resin Rollerball Pen Set

    Montblanc

    mrporter.com

    $610.00

    Update his everyday essentials with Montblanc’s must-have pen set.

  • <p><strong>Jason Markk</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p>DeLeon suggests this sneaker kit for footwear enthusiasts who like to keep their sneakers pristine. </p>
    Premium Shoe Care Kit

    Jason Markk

    nordstrom.com

    $32.00

    DeLeon suggests this sneaker kit for footwear enthusiasts who like to keep their sneakers pristine.

  • <p><strong>Baina</strong></p><p>shopbaina.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p>Invest in his bathroom staples (with things that you'll like too).</p>
    Josephine Hand Towel

    Baina

    shopbaina.com

    $45.00

    Invest in his bathroom staples (with things that you'll like too).

  • <p><strong>SMRTFT</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$615.00</strong></p><p>The adjustable dumbbells will be an ideal addition to his home gym.</p>
    Nüobell 2-Piece Adjustable Weight Set/50 lbs.

    SMRTFT

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $615.00

    The adjustable dumbbells will be an ideal addition to his home gym.

  • <p><strong>Homer</strong></p><p>homer.com</p><p><strong>$390.00</strong></p><p>Jewelry for men will continue to grow in popularity according to DeLeon. Frank Ocean's Homer brand is sure to please. </p>
    Diamond Cut Trace Chain M

    Homer

    homer.com

    $390.00

    Jewelry for men will continue to grow in popularity according to DeLeon. Frank Ocean's Homer brand is sure to please.

  • <p><strong>Blind Barber </strong></p><p><strong>$54.00</strong></p><p>Complete with the lemongrass shampoo, conditioner, and body wash, Blind Barber’s bundle has everything he needs to revamp his bathroom essentials. </p>
    The Stay Handsome Shower Set

    Blind Barber

    $54.00

    Complete with the lemongrass shampoo, conditioner, and body wash, Blind Barber’s bundle has everything he needs to revamp his bathroom essentials.

  • <p><strong>Elder Statesman</strong></p><p>bergdorfgoodman.com</p><p><strong>$1885.00</strong></p><p>Elder Statesman epitomizes casual luxury, so this sweater will be a winter staple.</p>
    Cashmere Rib Stripe Hoodie

    Elder Statesman

    bergdorfgoodman.com

    $1885.00

    Elder Statesman epitomizes casual luxury, so this sweater will be a winter staple.

  • <p><strong>Celine Homme</strong></p><p><strong>$990.00</strong></p><p>Skater Boy meets high fashion. </p>
    Logo-Print Wooden Skateboard

    Celine Homme

    $990.00

    Skater Boy meets high fashion.

  • <p><strong>Joggy</strong></p><p>getjoggy.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p>This cooling CBD stick is a gift any runner will love for their cooldown. </p>
    Joy Stick

    Joggy

    getjoggy.com

    $68.00

    This cooling CBD stick is a gift any runner will love for their cooldown.

  • <p><strong>Modest Vintage Player</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p>Up his boxing game with a brand new pair of leather boxing gloves.</p>
    Black & Off-White Pro Leather Boxing Gloves

    Modest Vintage Player

    ssense.com

    $125.00

    Up his boxing game with a brand new pair of leather boxing gloves.

  • <p><strong>Outdoor Voices</strong></p><p>outdoorvoices.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p>Technical gear gets a comfy twist.</p>
    Waffle Longsleeve

    Outdoor Voices

    outdoorvoices.com

    $34.00

    Technical gear gets a comfy twist.

  • <p><strong>Fellow</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$300.00</strong></p><p>So he can brew a signature blend from the comfort of his own kitchen.</p>
    White Ode Brew Grinder

    Fellow

    ssense.com

    $300.00

    So he can brew a signature blend from the comfort of his own kitchen.

  • <p><strong>Rimowa</strong></p><p><strong>$490.00</strong></p><p>So sleek, he can take it everywhere.</p>
    Never Still Flat Pouch

    Rimowa

    $490.00

    So sleek, he can take it everywhere.

  • <p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p>For lounging around the house, no clothing necessary.</p>
    Cloud Cotton Robe

    Parachute Home

    parachutehome.com

    $99.00

    For lounging around the house, no clothing necessary.

  • <p><strong>Crate & Barrel </strong></p><p>crateandbarrel.com</p><p><strong>$63.99</strong></p><p>Now he can make bar-worthy drinks at home. </p>
    Cocktail Smoking Kit

    Crate & Barrel

    crateandbarrel.com

    $63.99

    Now he can make bar-worthy drinks at home.

  • <p><strong>Vitamix</strong></p><p>crateandbarrel.com</p><p><strong>$599.99</strong></p><p>Quality smoothies for his post-workout recovery.</p>
    Ascent A3500 Brushed Stainless Steel Blender

    Vitamix

    crateandbarrel.com

    $599.99

    Quality smoothies for his post-workout recovery.

  • <p><strong>Cuisinart</strong></p><p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$99.95</strong></p><p>The grill-master in your inner circle deserves the best of the best.</p>
    Cuisinart 20-Piece Deluxe Grill Set

    Cuisinart

    williams-sonoma.com

    $99.95

    The grill-master in your inner circle deserves the best of the best.

  • <p><strong>Away</strong></p><p>awaytravel.com</p><p><strong>$170.00</strong></p><p>Away's <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/a40626831/away-luggage-outdoor-launch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:outdoor duffle" class="link ">outdoor duffle</a> is perfect for the man on the go—now, it's time to plan his next trip.</p>
    F.A.R Duffle 55L

    Away

    awaytravel.com

    $170.00

    Away's outdoor duffle is perfect for the man on the go—now, it's time to plan his next trip.

  • <p><strong>Wales Bonner</strong></p><p>matchesfashion.com</p><p><strong>$283.00</strong></p><p>He'll wear this sought-after jacket all weekend, every weekend.</p>
    Track Jacket

    Wales Bonner

    matchesfashion.com

    $283.00

    He'll wear this sought-after jacket all weekend, every weekend.

  • <p><strong>Want Les Essentiels</strong></p><p>wantlesessentiels.com</p><p><strong>$895.00</strong></p><p>Step up his commute style with a sleek laptop bag. </p>
    Trudeau 14" Leather Briefcase

    Want Les Essentiels

    wantlesessentiels.com

    $895.00

    Step up his commute style with a sleek laptop bag.

  • <p><strong>Sleepy Jones</strong></p><p>sleepyjones.com</p><p><strong>$198.00</strong></p><p>He'll dream sweat dreams in these comfy pajamas.</p>
    Henry Pajama Set

    Sleepy Jones

    sleepyjones.com

    $198.00

    He'll dream sweat dreams in these comfy pajamas.

  • <p><strong>Shinola</strong></p><p>shinola.com</p><p><strong>$550.00</strong></p><p>He'll always be on time in style with this wear-with-anything watch. </p>
    The Runwell 47mm

    Shinola

    shinola.com

    $550.00

    He'll always be on time in style with this wear-with-anything watch.

  • <p><strong>Tombolo</strong></p><p>tombolocompany.com</p><p><strong>$128.00</strong></p><p>Vacation pants done right.</p>
    Pants

    Tombolo

    tombolocompany.com

    $128.00

    Vacation pants done right.

  • <p><strong>The Row</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$450.00</strong></p><p>Definitely not your dad’s baseball cap, The Row’s silk hat can be dressed up and down with ease. </p>
    Silk Cap

    The Row

    mytheresa.com

    $450.00

    Definitely not your dad’s baseball cap, The Row’s silk hat can be dressed up and down with ease.

  • <p><strong>Thom Browne</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$1590.00</strong></p><p>Thom Browne’s vest is instantly recognized by the bold stripe detail.</p>
    Striped Puffer Vest

    Thom Browne

    mytheresa.com

    $1590.00

    Thom Browne’s vest is instantly recognized by the bold stripe detail.

  • <p><strong>Houseplant </strong></p><p>houseplant.com</p><p><strong>$295.00</strong></p><p>Seth Rogan’s brand Houseplant marries art and practicality with the modern standing ashtray. </p>
    Standing Ashtray

    Houseplant

    houseplant.com

    $295.00

    Seth Rogan’s brand Houseplant marries art and practicality with the modern standing ashtray.

  • <p><strong>Todd Snyder</strong></p><p>toddsnyder.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p>The shorts equivalent of comfy sweats.</p>
    5" Weekend Short in True Navy

    Todd Snyder

    toddsnyder.com

    $98.00

    The shorts equivalent of comfy sweats.

  • <p><strong>Bode</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$480.00</strong></p><p>A striped sweater will work hard in any man’s wardrobe. Bonus points if it's by Bode.</p>
    Men's Turmeric Stripe Merino Wool Sweater

    Bode

    nordstrom.com

    $480.00

    A striped sweater will work hard in any man’s wardrobe. Bonus points if it's by Bode.

  • <p><strong>Dior</strong></p><p>dior.com</p><p><strong>$292.00</strong></p><p>Sleek and sophisticated sunnies that will step up his accessory game.</p>
    CD Link N1U Sunglasses

    Dior

    dior.com

    $292.00

    Sleek and sophisticated sunnies that will step up his accessory game.

  • <p><strong>Kanuk</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$885.00</strong></p><p>Get him ready for inclement weather with this jacket designed to withstand the cold. </p>
    Black Toundra Jacket

    Kanuk

    ssense.com

    $885.00

    Get him ready for inclement weather with this jacket designed to withstand the cold.

  • <p><strong>Bolin Webb</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$320.00</strong></p><p>Bolin Webb confirms that shaving sets can be undeniably chic.</p>
    R1 Mach3 Cartridge Razor and Stand Shaving Set

    Bolin Webb

    mrporter.com

    $320.00

    Bolin Webb confirms that shaving sets can be undeniably chic.

  • <p><strong>Master & Dynamic</strong></p><p><strong>$500.00</strong></p><p>To drown out the outside noise. </p>
    MW65 Wireless Leather Over-Ear Headphones

    Master & Dynamic

    $500.00

    To drown out the outside noise.

  • <p><strong>Rag & Bone</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$175.00</strong></p><p>Fill the gaps in his wardrobe with a sleek black leather belt from Rag & Bone.</p>
    Leather Belt

    Rag & Bone

    nordstrom.com

    $175.00

    Fill the gaps in his wardrobe with a sleek black leather belt from Rag & Bone.

  • <p><strong>Tumi</strong></p><p>tumi.com</p><p><strong>$625.00</strong></p><p>Help gear him up for his favorite hobby with a sleek tennis bag.</p>
    Tennis Bag

    Tumi

    tumi.com

    $625.00

    Help gear him up for his favorite hobby with a sleek tennis bag.

  • <p><strong>Aime Leon Dore</strong></p><p>aimeleondore.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p>Shoes that will get him into the garden. </p>
    Garden Mule

    Aime Leon Dore

    aimeleondore.com

    $95.00

    Shoes that will get him into the garden.

  • <p><strong>Noah</strong></p><p>noahny.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p>A beanie so cool, he may just want to be out in the cold more often.</p>
    Birdseye Beanie

    Noah

    noahny.com

    $42.00

    A beanie so cool, he may just want to be out in the cold more often.

  • <p><strong>Herman Miller</strong></p><p>dwr.com</p><p><strong>$595.00</strong></p><p>Bring a little color (and design prowess) into his home. </p>
    x Hay Eames Wire Base Low Table

    Herman Miller

    dwr.com

    $595.00

    Bring a little color (and design prowess) into his home.

  • <p><strong>Transparent Speaker</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$1100.00</strong></p><p>Music like never before.</p>
    Transparent Speaker

    Transparent Speaker

    mrporter.com

    $1100.00

    Music like never before.

  • <p><strong>Satisfy</strong></p><p>satisfyrunning.com</p><p><strong>190.00</strong></p><p>Help him get an early start on those New Year's resolutions with these cool running shorts.</p>
    TechSilk™ 8" Shorts

    Satisfy

    satisfyrunning.com

    190.00

    Help him get an early start on those New Year's resolutions with these cool running shorts.

  • <p><strong>Leatherman</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$129.95</strong></p><p>This is sure to come in handy. </p>
    Signal Topo Multi-Tool

    Leatherman

    rei.com

    $129.95

    This is sure to come in handy.

