Guys, These Are the Best Mother's Day Gifts to Give Your Mom This Year

  • <p>There's nothing stronger than the bond between a mother and her son. But, that doesn't mean it's always easy to figure out the perfect gift to give her! When you've picked-up the perfect <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/g4217/best-mothers-day-flowers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother's Day bouquet" class="link ">Mother's Day bouquet</a> and made her a picture-perfect <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g1173/mothers-day-brunch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother's Day brunch" class="link ">Mother's Day brunch</a>, your well of ideas might run dry. Have no fear—we're here to help! We've rounded up the perfect list of gifts that are guaranteed to secure your spot as her favorite kid. From sentimental and sweet to useful and fun, there is guaranteed to be something on this list for every kind of mom. (And, if none of these fit your list, check out our list of the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g1441/mothers-day-gift-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best Mother's Day Gifts of 2022" class="link ">Best Mother's Day Gifts of 2022</a>.)</p>
  • <p><strong>Benevolence LA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08B7VC3PF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39862858%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Go sweet and simple with this dainty 18k gold necklace. It will put a smile on her face each time she wears it.</p>
<p><strong>Benevolence LA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08B7VC3PF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39862858%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Go sweet and simple with this dainty 18k gold necklace. It will put a smile on her face each time she wears it.</p>
<p>mirthcaftans.com</p><p><strong>$94.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmirthcaftans.com%2Fcollections%2Fpjs-robes%2Fproducts%2Fpajama-short-set-in-juniper&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Is your home looking for an upgrade to her WFH rotation? Look no further than this fashionable set from Mirth that works for a lazy Sunday morning or afternoon Zoom call. </p>
<p>goodeeworld.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodeeworld.com%2Fcollections%2Fmothers-day-gifts%2Fproducts%2Fgoodee-the-skincare-edit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bring the spa to Mom this year with this box of luxurious organic skincare from the team at Goodee.</p>
<p><strong>Willow Tree</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$47.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001A4XDBS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39862858%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Remind mom of your special bond with this sweet carved figurine from cult-favorite Willow Tree. </p>
<p><strong>Longchamp</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flongchamp-le-pliage-torchon-phone-case%2F6641770&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Does your mom hate carrying a purse but is always looking for her phone? Snag this sweet over-the-shoulder phone holder for her and she'll be the chicest girl at the farmer's market. </p>
<p><strong>PicketFencePortraits</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$151.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F676507998%2Fsample-custom-whimsical-watercolor-barn&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We love this country twist on the custom house portrait. Instead of painting your front porch, work with Picket Fence Portraits to create an idyllic snapshot of the family farm! </p>
<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmy-mom-my-best-friend-personalized-book&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fill this book with all the reasons you love your mom and she'll treasure it forever. </p>
<p><strong>CaitlynMinimalist</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$37.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F209384686%2Fhandwriting-bracelet-custom-actual&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Show off your super (and sentimental) penmanship with this sweet customizable bracelet. Bonus points if you and your siblings all get her one! </p>
<p>minted.com</p><p><strong>$165.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.minted.com%2Fproduct%2Fphoto-art%2FMIN-004-GMH%2Fclassic-heart-snapshot-white-frame&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gather up your favorite snapshots from the last few years and put them together in a single place with this sweet heart-shaped collage from Minted. </p>
<p><strong>AUdesignsStudio</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$25.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F210168902%2Fhandwritten-custom-dish-towel-with&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give a blast from the past with this sentimental dish towel! Customize it with a recipe from her mother for an extra special touch. </p>
<p><strong>Slip</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fsilk-sleepmask-P402942&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>At one point in your life, you were the reason your mom didn't get any sleep. Repay her a restful night of sleep with this sleek silk eye mask. </p>
<p><strong>Glamoristic</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F853494164%2Felegant-birthstone-ring-multi-stone-ring&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We love this new take on an old trend. Treat mom to a gift that reminds her of all her kids (while still maintaining your spot as #1!). </p>
<p>penguinrandomhouse.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/656273/i-dream-of-dinner-so-you-dont-have-to-by-ali-slagle/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Does your mom complain about the picky eaters in her family? No more after this crowd-pleasing cookbook full of weeknight-friendly recipes. </p>
<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Flove-you-trinket-dish&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Remind your mom of her best bud every time she takes her jewelry off with this handcrafted trinket dish. </p>
<p><strong>Baba Tree</strong></p><p>goodeeworld.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodeeworld.com%2Fcollections%2Fmothers-day-gifts%2Fproducts%2Fbolga-fan-love-black-natural&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Does your mom get hot watching you play baseball or soccer or really any other sport that requires her to sit in the sun for hours on end? Keep her cool with this handwoven fan!</p>
<p>homesick.com</p><p><strong>$27.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhomesick.com%2Fproducts%2Fthank-you-mom&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep your Mother's Day message short and sweet with this fun candle from cult-favorite brand homesick. </p>
<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Flove-across-states-3d-art&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If this is your first Mother's Day away from mom, remind her that distance only makes the heart grow fonder with this customizable 3D art piece. </p>
<p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$19.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fwilliams-sonoma-chocolate-wine-pairing-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bring the winery to your house with this fun wine tasting experiment! Pair with her favorite bottle of wine for a fun gift basket. </p>
<p>rellery.com</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Frellery.com%2Fcollections%2Fbest-sellers%2Fproducts%2Finitial-heart-bracelet&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This simple and sweet bracelet ensures that mom has a reminder of her favorite people with her at all times. </p>
<p><strong>COLOUR REPUBLIC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HKXQKKL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39862858%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Designed by us, just for you. We know these sweet-smelling flowers will brighten up her day! </p>
<p><strong>Fujifilm</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08G5DQV4Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39862858%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help mom finish up your family scrapbook by gifting her this Instax camera that prints photos instantly. She'll never have to wait for pictures at the drug store again! </p>
<p><strong>GLDNxLayeredAndLong</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$56.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F754796624%2Fflower-necklace-floral-pendant-necklaces&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give her the gift of flowers that won't fade with this sweet gold-filled necklace. </p>
<p><strong>LiliWair</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09WWX7LKS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39862858%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The mug says everything you want to, and there's nothing your siblings can do about that! </p>
<p><strong>Gift Cards + Merch</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Fgoldbelly-gift-cards%2Fe-gift-card&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are no sweeter words a mom could hear than "dinner's on me." This gift card lets her pick and choose from all the vendors on cult-favorite food delivery site Goldbelly. The best part is that it all gets delivered right to your door. </p>
<p><strong>Sandrine Froehle</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fpersonalized-iou-coupons-for-mom&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These are the gift that keeps on giving! These sweet IOU cards promise everything from much-needed alone time to a pajama party. </p>
<p><strong>Cholas</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.09</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JGSCSW8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39862858%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your mom spends more time in the gym than anywhere else, she'll love one of these best-selling massage therapy guns. </p>
<p><strong>stabo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F592142689%2Fwoollen-throw-personalised-with-a&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Turn her favorite love note into a forever keepsake with this cozy woolen throw! </p>
<p>weezietowels.com</p><p><strong>$190.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fweezietowels.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-long-patterned-robe&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Weezie Towels Patterned Robe was an instant best-seller and remains a favorite amongst its customers—and for good reason! We love the sweet country check and soft organic cotton feel. </p>
<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmy-family-birth-month-flower-print&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Chronicle your entire family with this customizable print. Each family member can be represented by an individual flower!</p>
<p><strong>Kendra Scott</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$52.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YCMMVW3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39862858%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your mom will always be your first love, so remind her with this pink heart necklace from Kendra Scott. </p>
<p><strong>WunderkidArt</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NJKYN9L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39862858%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The card is just as important as the gift, and in this case so is the message! Perfect for the new mom or the mom you just haven't thanked enough for bringing you into this world.</p>
<p><strong>Body Restore</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FDCLXNP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39862858%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Upgrade mom's evening routine with these relaxing shower steamer tablets. She'll love the spa-like experience and you'll love how relaxed she is! </p>
<p><strong>MignonandMignon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07T1F3RTQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39862858%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your mom knows you love her no matter where you may be, but this necklace is a sweet token of that reminder.</p>
<p><strong>Madewell</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$128.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmadewell-the-commuter-canvas-bag%2F6764087&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39862858%2Fgifts-for-mom-from-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Every mom needs a good bag and this one happens to be our favorite! </p>
<p><strong>Compendium</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.51</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L6R7F87?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39862858%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fill out each page with fun facts and sweet stories about why your mom is the best mom ever. </p>
<p>countryliving.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.countryliving.com/country-living-magazine-sem.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She'll think of you each time her new copy comes in the mail. She'll get a year's worth of Country Living, plus a special fixer upper issue to keep her reading for hours.</p>

