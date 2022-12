PA Media: Video

Seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych came to the world's attention in a viral video of her singing Frozen’s Let it Go in a bomb shelter during the conflict in Ukraine. She was invited to sing again on the National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash, but little did she know she would be singing with the original cast members. Samantha Barks and Emily Lane, who play Elsa and Anna in the West End version of the hit film, joined her on stage and she could not contain her excitement as the crowd and hosts were moved by the performance. The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash will air on ITV1, STV and ITVX on December 31 from 8.30pm.