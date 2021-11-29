A Guide to the 25 Common Hanukkah Foods
- 1/24
Potato Latkes
- 2/24
Levivot
- 3/24
Stuffed Potato Pancakes
- 4/24
Applesauce
- 5/24
Shoestring Latkes
- 6/24
Gravlax
- 7/24
Smashed Apples and Pears
- 8/24
Sweet Potato Latkes with Harissa Yogurt
- 9/24
Sufganiyot
- 10/24
Noodle Kugel
- 11/24
Root Vegetable Latkes with Beet Applesauce
- 12/24
Brisket
- 13/24
Corned Beef
- 14/24
Challah
- 15/24
Matzo Ball Soup
- 16/24
Tzimmes
- 17/24
Olive Tapenade
- 18/24
Halloumi
- 19/24
Bourekas
- 20/24
Babka
- 21/24
Cheese Pastries
- 22/24
Ricotta Latkes
- 23/24
Blintzes
- 24/24
Lemon Olive Oil Ice Cream
Bianca Sanchez
Food plays a key role in just about every major Jewish holiday. And although Hanukkah meals are more lenient than the Passover Seder, symbolism still sets the stage for what is eaten and why. The following list of common Hanukkah foods incorporates traditional celebratory dishes of Ashkenazi Jews as well as treats enjoyed by Sephardic and Mizrahi Jews and the Jewish diaspora around the world.