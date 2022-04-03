Grammys 2022: See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet for Music's Biggest Night

  • 1/56

    Olivia Rodrigo

  • 2/56

    Diplo

  • 3/56

    Doja Cat

  • 4/56

    Leon Bridges

  • 5/56

    James Blake

  • 6/56

    Jack Antonoff

  • 7/56

    Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler

  • 8/56

    Questlove

  • 9/56

    Andraia Allsop, Wolfgang Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli

  • 10/56

    Elle King

  • 11/56

    Shaggy

  • 12/56

    Aymée Nuviola

  • 13/56

    Christopher Cornell , Toni Cornell and Vicky Karayiannis-Cornell

  • 14/56

    DJ Black Coffee

  • 15/56

    Ilsey Juber

  • 16/56

    Jason Isbell

  • 17/56

    Kamasi Washington

  • 18/56

    Laura Veltz

  • 19/56

    Lili Haydn

  • 20/56

    Natalie Grant

  • 21/56

    Rachel Eckroth

  • 22/56

    Spice

  • 23/56

    Maria Elisa Ayerbe

  • 24/56

    Victoria Evigan

  • 25/56

    AZ Chike

  • 26/56

    Sergio Vega and Annette Rodriguez

  • 27/56

    Autumn Rowe

  • 28/56

    Cheri Moon

  • 29/56

    Courtney Johnson and Cassian Stewart

  • 30/56

    Dante Bowe

  • 31/56

    Falu

  • 32/56

    Gramps Morgan

  • 33/56

    KIZZO

  • 34/56

    Ledisi

  • 35/56

    Li Saumet

  • 36/56

    Petra Collins

  • 37/56

    Rocky Dawuni

  • 38/56

    Tyrone Lindqvist, James Hunt and Jon George

  • 39/56

    Sean Paul

  • 40/56

    Tiësto and Annika Verwest

  • 41/56

    Christina Sanabria

  • 42/56

    Cristal Viramontes and AZ Chike

  • 43/56

    Emily Orozco

  • 44/56

    Peter Bradley and Michelle Zauner

  • 45/56

    Jazzmeia Horn

  • 46/56

    Jennifer Koh

  • 47/56

    Laverne Cox

  • 48/56

    Mastodon

  • 49/56

    Mayer Hawthorne

  • 50/56

    Monk Boudreaux

  • 51/56

    Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Robert Glasper

  • 52/56

    Devin Nakao

  • 53/56

    Dillon Francis

  • 54/56

    Doechii

  • 55/56

    Terrace Martin and B. Thomas

  • 56/56

    Spencer Nohe and Parker Welling

Ben Trivett

Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and more of music's biggest stars are arriving at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • There's a Rumor That Kanye West Will Perform at the Grammys Tonight After All

    Kanye West has been banned from performing at the 2022 Grammys and could hold a competing event—here's everything we know.

  • Why the KC Chiefs’ stadium study represents due diligence on crucial questions

    Much was made about Chiefs president Mark Donovan saying the Chiefs would consider moving to Kansas, but the more salient matter is whether they should continue to renovate 60-year-old Arrowhead Stadium after 2031 or build anew.

  • How To Watch the Grammys On Sunday Night

    On Sunday, the Grammys will be hosted by Trevor Noah in a live ceremony are happening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas after being postponed.

  • Mantas Kvedaravicius Dies: Lithuanian Film Director Of ‘Mariupolis’ Shot Dead In Ukraine At 45

    The Ukrainian Defence Ministry is reporting that Lithuanian film director Mantas Kvedaravicius was killed Saturday in Mariupol, the under siege Ukrainian city and subject of his documentary films. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “While (he was) trying to leave Mariupol, Russian occupiers killed Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius,” the ministry’s information agency tweeted […]

  • How To Watch The Grammys 2022 On UK TV And Online

    From the red carpet to the main event, here's what you need to know on the biggest night in music.

  • Grammys 2022 Red Carpet: See All The Best, Wildest And WTF Looks

    After the glitz and glam of last week's Oscars, the stars let loose this weekend at the Grammys.

  • Backup backstop swap: Chisox deal Collins for Jays' McGuire

    The Chicago White Sox acquired Reese McGuire from the Toronto Blue Jays for Zack Collins on Sunday in a trade of reserve catchers. McGuire was selected by Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft. The 27-year-old McGuire made his big league debut in 2018.

  • The gaps in Trump's phone logs during January 6 Capitol riot are 'suspiciously tailored to the heart of the events,' Rep. Raskin says

    "It's a very unusual thing for us to find that suddenly everything goes dark for a seven-hour period," Rep. Jamie Raskin said Sunday.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • 2022 World Cup draw: Canada lands in Group F with Belgium, Morocco, Croatia

    Canada will square off against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco when the World Cup gets underway in November, and it won’t be easy

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two