These Gorgeous Midcentury Modern Birdhouses Let Our Feathered Friends Dwell in Style

It's no secret that we're big fans of midcentury modern homes. So when we spotted these midcentury-style birdhouses, we were instantly obsessed.

Steve Hadeka, a Vermont-based designer and owner of Etsy shop PleasantRanch, builds these adorable and intricate birdhouses by hand. His one-story minature homes feature design elements true to the time: think breeze blocks and exposed woodwork. They're also incredibly spacious to accomodate birds of all sizes.

Made from wood, PVC piping, and stainless steel, each house is coated with outdoor paint for extra durability. Also, at least one clean-out port is built into each structure, as well as a flange to mount the home outdoors.

Even if you don't live in area with many birds, Hadeka notes on his store page that many clients have displayed the birdhouses inside their homes as art. With his exquisite attention to detail, it's easy to see why— these homes are a gem! Interested in buying your own? You can shop our favorite midcentury modern birdhouses below. You can also visit PleasantRanch on Etsy to see his full collection.